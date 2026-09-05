These Have To Be The 9 Most Breathtaking Ocean Views In San Diego

San Diego is one of the top travel destinations for many, partly because of its location along the Pacific Ocean. Tourists choose the Southern California powerhouse city for its attractions, outdoor landscapes, and variety of beaches and beach communities. There's no shortage of spectacular places to take in a scenic view during one of the abundant sun-filled days "America's Finest City" is blessed to have. Longtime residents like myself and other locals are privileged to have a front-row seat to some stunning viewpoints around the city and county. In nearly two decades, I've been to most of them during different seasons and times of day, and as the adage says, "the views never get old."

Putting together this list was no easy feat. Together with my own experience living here, I relied on consensus from Old Town Trolley Tours, several blogs, social media posts, and this Reddit thread where the locals pitched in with their favorite San Diego views to finalize my selections. The major requirement was that the Pacific Ocean be the main vantage point, followed by frequency of mention. Geographically, they are spread around the County, making for a well-rounded look at how to explore the area. Each destination is simply breathtaking — a photographer's dream or an Instagram-worthy locale that leaves no doubt of its beauty. With San Diego being the best destination in 2025 to watch a breathtaking sunset, any of these nine locales will be an ideal place to be during golden hour.