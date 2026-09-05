These Have To Be The 9 Most Breathtaking Ocean Views In San Diego
San Diego is one of the top travel destinations for many, partly because of its location along the Pacific Ocean. Tourists choose the Southern California powerhouse city for its attractions, outdoor landscapes, and variety of beaches and beach communities. There's no shortage of spectacular places to take in a scenic view during one of the abundant sun-filled days "America's Finest City" is blessed to have. Longtime residents like myself and other locals are privileged to have a front-row seat to some stunning viewpoints around the city and county. In nearly two decades, I've been to most of them during different seasons and times of day, and as the adage says, "the views never get old."
Putting together this list was no easy feat. Together with my own experience living here, I relied on consensus from Old Town Trolley Tours, several blogs, social media posts, and this Reddit thread where the locals pitched in with their favorite San Diego views to finalize my selections. The major requirement was that the Pacific Ocean be the main vantage point, followed by frequency of mention. Geographically, they are spread around the County, making for a well-rounded look at how to explore the area. Each destination is simply breathtaking — a photographer's dream or an Instagram-worthy locale that leaves no doubt of its beauty. With San Diego being the best destination in 2025 to watch a breathtaking sunset, any of these nine locales will be an ideal place to be during golden hour.
Sunset Cliffs Natural Park
The 68-acre Sunset Cliffs Natural Park is nestled between Ocean Beach and Point Loma and is an iconic sunset-watching destination, which includes several trails of varying lengths. The highlights are the carved bluffs, archways, and caves, which are home to a variety of sea life, and you might also spot whales during their annual migration patterns.
As a local and tourist favorite, expect crowds and parking challenges during golden hour, especially during summer. However, it's a place that I consider a must-see and worthy trek for some of the best ocean views.
Cabrillo National Monument
Cabrillo National Monument, a gorgeous park with year-round hummingbirds, sits 422 feet above sea level with stellar vistas where the San Diego Bay and Pacific Ocean meet. During low tide, don't miss exploring the tide pools, ripe with sea creatures, and three trails, including the 2.5-mile-long Oceanside Trail featuring sweeping panoramic views and overlooks.
There's an entrance fee per car, but it's valid for seven days for multiple visits to explore nature and learn about Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo's voyage. It's also another recommended must-see scenic spot I frequent and take out-of-town guests to.
La Jolla Cove
The unmatched beauty of La Jolla Cove makes it one of California's most photographed beaches, about 13 miles from downtown San Diego. The sandstone cliffs make for an excellent vantage spot for sunsets and ocean views. The area is protected as part of the San Diego La Jolla Underwater Park Ecological Reserve, and home to marine life such as sea lions and harbor seals. The 0.6-mile Coast Walk Trail is a short, easy jaunt for all family members to take in the scenery. While the area is beautiful, it's prone to overcrowding, traffic congestion, and parking challenges given its small stature, so plan to practice patience during your visit.
Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve
Also in La Jolla, Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve is one of 16 state reserves in the California State Park system and offers a combined 8 miles of trails to enjoy views of the Pacific. One of those is the popular and easy-rated 0.7-mile-long Guy Fleming Trail, with both North and South Overlooks. Along the route are the endangered and rare pine tree species, and the opportunity to spot migrating whales seasonally. Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve draws crowds and has high parking fees, but the iconic landscape is worth the effort. Go early, and if you find a spot along the highway, you can walk or bike in for free.
Mount Soledad National Veteran's Memorial/Soledad Natural Park
Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial is one of those quintessential and popular places to take a visitor because of its 360-degree views, and it also pays homage to local military heroes who served their country. There are two parking lots for visitors, with restrooms and a vast lawn area for a scenic picnic and no admission fee. As the highest coastal point in San Diego at 823 feet above sea level, I love visiting not only at sunset, but also at night, when the 29-foot cross at the top is lit up.
Oceanside Beach and Pier
Head about 38 miles along the coast to North County's Oceanside for a stellar ocean view from one of the West Coast's longest wooden piers and a sunset haven. For a higher vantage point, book a room or visit the Rooftop Bar to experience the chic design and stunning views from the best resort in America, Mission Pacific Resort, directly across from it. Both are great choices. I'd also add in a picturesque coastal train ride on the Pacific Surfliner or Coaster from San Diego, where the oceanfront takes center stage.
Encinitas Meditation Gardens
North County's Self-Realization Fellowship Meditation Gardens is located directly above renowned Swami's Beach in Encinitas. Visitors are welcome Tuesday through Sunday with free admission for oceanfront strolling, reflecting, and meditating among koi ponds and waterfalls. You'll be asked to enjoy the experience in silence by muting cell phones and conversations, and be free of food, beverage, and pets during your visit to the approximately 17-acre property. I haven't been to this locale, but it is on my wish list for stellar Pacific landscapes when I desire some quiet rumination time accompanied by the sound of the surf.
Coronado Beach/Hotel del Coronado
Across the famed San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge sits the peninsula city of Coronado, anchored by the historic Hotel del Coronado on its south end. Enjoying a day on Coronado Beach with the Victorian-style property behind you is iconic and spectacular year-round. There are nearly 2 miles of sandy oceanfront landscape to enjoy on a stroll along Ocean Boulevard, with views of the Point Loma peninsula and an off-leash dog beach. The beach served as a favorite go-to place for outings with my dog. Arrive early to grab a free street parking space due to limited and pricey parking at the del Coronado.
Imperial Beach and Pier
As the southernmost pier on the West Coast, the Imperial Beach Pier stretches 1,500 feet into the ocean, providing limitless panoramas. Stroll the pier while watching the surfers, looking for dolphins and other marine life, and grabbing refreshments or a meal at the Tin Fish Restaurant. It's also known for fishing and public art in its Portwood Pier Plaza.
IB, as it's known to locals, receives less fanfare than other spots but is well-loved by residents for fewer crowds, surfing culture, and small-town feel. This is my go-to destination when I desire to escape the busier beach locales.