The 5 US States To Visit With The Fewest Lakes

Between the beachy vacation packages and lakeside Airbnbs, it's pretty obvious that water-based activities are in high demand. Most people seeking waterfront adventure head straight to the Great Lakes states or one of the states known for their numerous lakefront offerings. However, the states with the fewest lakes don't disappoint. What they lack in numbers, they make up for in quality.

The U.S. has certainly earned a reputation as a lake-filled country. However, national lake counts range from a few hundred thousand to a few million, because no one can agree on a single definition of a lake. Statewide counts suffer from the same issue — some states only count large lakes, some include smaller ponds in their estimates, some categorize natural lakes and reservoirs separately, and so on.

For this list, World Population Review's Lakes by State 2026 list acted as our starting point for lake counts. World Population Review says it includes natural, man-made, named, and unnamed lakes, but the state-by-state numbers don't strictly follow that model. In some cases, Lakes by State 2026 only includes natural lakes; in others it counts only reservoirs; and in some it includes both. As we discuss each state, we'll cross-reference World Population Review's lake numbers with official counts from peer-reviewed research, articles, or government databases. While we cannot provide a single, exhaustive number of lakes per state, we can give you a rough estimate. However, note that while Lakes by State 2026 ranks the District of Columbia as having the fewest lakes, we're excluding it, as this list only considers the 50 states. This list is arranged in order from the state with the fewest lakes to the most.