Not Grand Rapids Or Ann Arbor: Michigan's 10 Most Expensive Places To Buy A Home In Summer 2026

Living in Michigan has its advantages. For starters, this Midwestern gem has access to four Great Lakes, so the beach is never truly out of reach. Plus, some of the state's largest cities, like Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor, are packed with creative energy and blend Michigan's natural beauty with urban scenery. For those interested in purchasing real estate in Michigan, there's good news: the state is frequently recognized for its affordability. However, not all of Michigan offers budget-friendly living. Stacker has revealed the 30 most expensive places to buy a home in the Wolverine State. For the purpose of this article, Islands has zeroed in on the top 10 names on this list.

According to Stacker, the data was sourced from Zillow in July 2026 and is based on the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI), which measures typical home value and price changes over time — giving a snapshot of real estate market trends. Stacker ranked Michigan cities by their ZHVI for all homes as of July 2026. The study also included one-and five-year changes in home values to provide additional context on market trends.

Although Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor are popular among visitors and transplants looking for a taste of Pure Michigan, neither made the cut for the top 10 (although Ann Arbor is ranked as No. 28). Interestingly, the ones that did are suburban or small communities, with many offering access to recreational activities, lakeside living, or stellar schools. Read on to get a better picture of Michigan's 10 most expensive places to buy a home in summer 2026.