Not Grand Rapids Or Ann Arbor: Michigan's 10 Most Expensive Places To Buy A Home In Summer 2026
Living in Michigan has its advantages. For starters, this Midwestern gem has access to four Great Lakes, so the beach is never truly out of reach. Plus, some of the state's largest cities, like Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor, are packed with creative energy and blend Michigan's natural beauty with urban scenery. For those interested in purchasing real estate in Michigan, there's good news: the state is frequently recognized for its affordability. However, not all of Michigan offers budget-friendly living. Stacker has revealed the 30 most expensive places to buy a home in the Wolverine State. For the purpose of this article, Islands has zeroed in on the top 10 names on this list.
According to Stacker, the data was sourced from Zillow in July 2026 and is based on the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI), which measures typical home value and price changes over time — giving a snapshot of real estate market trends. Stacker ranked Michigan cities by their ZHVI for all homes as of July 2026. The study also included one-and five-year changes in home values to provide additional context on market trends.
Although Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor are popular among visitors and transplants looking for a taste of Pure Michigan, neither made the cut for the top 10 (although Ann Arbor is ranked as No. 28). Interestingly, the ones that did are suburban or small communities, with many offering access to recreational activities, lakeside living, or stellar schools. Read on to get a better picture of Michigan's 10 most expensive places to buy a home in summer 2026.
10. Harbert
With a typical home value of $801,465, Harbert ranks as the 10th most expensive place to buy a home in Michigan. Properties in this small community saw a 13.2% price increase within one year and a 47.6% increase in five years. Harbert is located on Lake Michigan's shores, providing locals and visitors alike access to beaches. Conveniently, most of its amenities are nestled on Red Arrow Highway. Here, there are antique shops and eateries like Luisa's Swedish Bakery & Market (founded in 1912, it serves old-world treats and all-day brunch). Furthermore, Harbert is a few minutes from Warren Dunes, an underrated state park where you can skip the crowds.
9. Union Pier
Like Harbert, nearby Union Pier is part of Harbor Country, a Michigan day trip destination less than two hours away from Chicago. Union Pier is No. 9 on Stacker's list. As of July 2026, the average home here was priced at $810,532, with the community's properties experiencing a one-year 5.7% increase and a 40.8% increase in five years. Dating back to 1861, Union Pier is rich in natural beauty, courtesy of Lake Michigan (Berrien Public Beach boasts "soft sand and clear water," says a Google review). Adding to Union Pier's allure are its picturesque bed-and-breakfasts and specialty businesses, such Whistle Stop, a market with gourmet goodies.
8. Northport
Northport is nestled under an hour away from Traverse City and has the eighth most expensive real estate market in the Great Lakes State. The village's typical home value is $858,983. Additionally, property prices increased 4.2% in one year and 33.8% in five years. What makes Northport stand out? The village is located on the Leelanau Peninsula and hides quiet beaches, scenic trails, and sweet wines. Aside from serving as a gateway to Leelanau State Park, Northport has a walkable downtown around Nagonaba and Waukazoo Street. There are also community events to enjoy, like Northport Cars in the Park at Haserot Park, which overlooks Grand Traverse Bay.
7. Kewadin
Kewadin, also near Traverse City, ranks as the seventh most expensive place in Michigan to buy a home. This community is surrounded by bodies of water for leisurely fun. You can, for example, kayak and fish on Elk Lake, considered to be one of Michigan's most beautiful lakes. Likewise, Kewadin is home to A-Ga-Ming Golf Resort, featuring four courses and a driving range along Torch Lake. However, this outdoorsy lifestyle won't come cheap. Stacker states that the typical home value in Kewadin is $883,696. What's more, housing prices spiked 8.2% in one year and 50.5% in five years.
6. Lakeside
Lakeside is situated between Harbert and Union Pier. Similarly to these two, Lakeside has pricey real estate. However, this community, which features quaint inns and a fish market, is costlier than its Harbor Country neighbors. In fact, Lakeside is the sixth most expensive place for purchasing property in Michigan. In the summer of 2026, Zillow calculated its typical home value to be $896,553 (market prices surged 7.6% in one year and 31.3% in five years). Given Lakeside's easy access to Harbor Country's other destinations and Lake Michigan beaches, some might find this high price well worth it. Plus, Lakeside is home to the members-only Chikaming Country Club.
5. Lake Leelanau
In fifth place is Lake Leelanau, a community located near Northport. It has a population of under 200, and although small in size, it packs plenty of charm. Case in point, you'll find a cozy cafe (Pedaling Beans Coffee House), wineries, and thrift stores in Lake Leelanau. There are outdoor adventures to be had too, like boating on the lake. Another perk? Lake Leelanau is a 30-minute drive away from Sleeping Bear Dunes, where you'll encounter crystal clear waters. The typical home value in Lake Leelanau is $912,737, and prices rose 4.0% and 30.3% in one and five years, respectively.
4. Franklin
Detroit is known for its cheap real estate, though this doesn't necessarily apply to its suburbs, including Franklin. The typical home value in this historic village is $932,776, making it the fourth priciest place for Michigan real estate. Property prices shot up 7.2% in one year and 33.2% in five years. Franklin is largely residential, with a Niche reviewer writing that it has, "Large yards and abundant trees [that] make it feel like a rural area." Nevertheless, there are a handful of local businesses (such as an upscale oyster bar) in downtown Franklin, where you can also find 19th century architecture.
3. Orchard Lake Village
Orchard Lake Village is located under an hour away from Downtown Detroit and is No. 3 on Stacker's list. Its defining feature is Orchard Lake, a recreational hotspot. Stately homes are nestled on its shores, and the city offers residents access to the West Bloomfield School District, which has an A on Niche. The typical home value is $987,336, and prices jumped 5.3% in one year and 25.4% in five. If this isn't in your budget, don't fret; you can still enjoy the city's natural beauty via the public boat launch on Orchard Lake and by visiting Orchard Lake Nature Sanctuary, a 50-acre hiking destination.
2. Leland
Leland is minutes away from Lake Leelanau and is famed for its pretty scenery and rich heritage. The second most expensive place to buy a home in Michigan brims with Great Lake charm, darling shops, and unique restaurants. All this can be found at Leland's Historic Fishtown, a site that dates back to the 1850s. With its history, beaches, and proximity to the Manitou Islands, it's little wonder that this Leelanau Peninsula destination commands premium real estate prices. The typical home value is $1,244,173. Prices surged 3.2% within one year and a whopping 41.5% in five.
1. Lake Angelus
Drumroll, please: the number one most expensive place to buy a home in Michigan is Lake Angelus. The city is a Detroit suburb set on a private body of water, where residents can sail, swim, and more. Lake Angelus is purely residential and is lined with lavish mansion-style properties, with the typical home being priced at $1,759,688. Housing costs jumped 5.9% in one year and 23.8% over five years. Although Lake Angelus does not have eateries or stores, residents don't have to go far for either. The city neighbors Auburn Hills, a vibrant shopping hub with river trails and family-friendly fun.