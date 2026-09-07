Forget Boston, Retire To These 10 East Coast Escapes Instead With New England Charm, Ocean Views, And Tasty Eats
With its centuries' worth of history, top-rated restaurants, and access to elite medical care, Boston provides a sense of security and endless sources of entertainment to retirees. That being said, it also comes at a price — literally. The cost of living here is nearly 50% higher than the national average according to Payscale, and expenses are only rising, especially when it comes to housing. As of this writing, a home will cost you approximately 120% more here than it will in most places across the country. That's why it's time to ditch Boston and find another East Coast escape to put down roots in your golden years.
As we age, maintaining supportive communities becomes increasingly important. Relationships can support mental health and even reduce the risk of heart disease, according to the National Council on Aging. That's why moving to a smaller city, as opposed to a metropolis with hundreds of thousands of people, can make a big difference. There are dozens of picturesque, walkable villages across New England, many of which boast water views, thriving local restaurant scenes, and — like Boston — access to necessary healthcare.
With the help of research and rankings from sources such as Homes.com and WorldAtlas.com, as well as first-person accounts gathered from sites like Niche, we've curated a list of the 10 East Coast escapes ideal for retirees with water views, vibrant downtowns, and classic New England charm.
Newburyport, Massachusetts
Just an hour-long T ride from Boston, Newburyport, Massachusetts, offers plenty of opportunities to stay active, try new cuisines, and even learn about maritime history. In the words of local realtor Jay LeClerc on Homes.com, "If you like a city feel with things to do, restaurants, places to be and shopping, but don't want millions of people, it's the next best thing." There are small history museums and art galleries downtown and a beach at Plum Island, Massachusetts' white-sand barrier island that serves as a secret getaway. When planning your move, make sure to pack your swimsuit.
Bristol, Rhode Island
In Bristol, Rhode Island, America's oldest Fourth of July celebration still lives on. This cozy town is between Providence and Newport, so you'll experience the benefits of a small town with access to big-city amenities, like medical care. Living in the Ocean State means easy access to the water. Here, condos look out onto Bristol Harbor, where residents moor their boats. In Bristol's walkable downtown, you'll find boutiques and plenty of opportunities for waterfront dining. Thames Waterside Bar and Grill, for instance, is the ideal place for a cup of clam chowder while watching the boats come and go.
Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Like Boston, you'll also have easy access to top-rated medical care in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Despite boasting all the advantages of a larger city, the population still hovers under 25,000 people, creating a walkable, small-town feel. Along the cobbled streets, you'll find a mix of shops and restaurants. Massimo's serves upscale Italian, Elephantine offers a menu of fresh-made croissants, and there's also a mix of classic seafood joints on the wharf. For a change of pace without the higher cost of living, simply hop in the car and make the hour-long drive to Boston along I-95.
Mystic, Connecticut
Along Connecticut's coastline, you'll find Mystic, a scenic, laidback destination for every season or stage of life — including retirement. On average, housing prices here are several hundred thousand less than they are in Boston. That means you can save money to enjoy Mystic's attractions, like its famous aquarium, which houses everything from sharks to turtles, or its ever-growing restaurant scene, considered to be America's best small food town by Travel + Leisure. From Mystic, it's easy to hop on Amtrak's Northeast Regional Line to access larger cities, like Boston and New York, but rest assured there'll be plenty to do right in your own backyard.
Bar Harbor, Maine
Bar Harbor, one of America's most affordable vacation destinations with endless lobster, is about as classic New England as it gets. There's no shortage of hiking trails (Acadia National Park is next door) and picturesque ocean views. You'll also find a quaint downtown with restaurants like Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast. In general, Maine has the oldest median age in the country, and in Bar Harbor, specifically, over 25% of people are over the age of 65. All in all, it's the ideal small town for community-building, whether you're an outdoorsy person or simply enjoy chatting over coffee.
Old Saybrook, Connecticut
Also along Amtrak's Northeast Regional Line is Old Saybrook, another vibrant Connecticut beach town where your retirement money will take you further. The cost of living here is 31% lower than in Boston, according to Salary. This small town was once the home of actor Katharine Hepburn, and you can see artifacts from her movies on display at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center downtown. Just across Main Street, The Essex is the go-to restaurant for upscale American cuisine, and Liv's Shack is famous for its waterfront lobster rolls. All in all, it's the epitome of classic New England charm.
Camden, Maine
Midcoast Maine, a coastal New England region with fishing towns, beaches, and active living, is worth ditching Boston for. Camden, in particular, has become a popular home base for retirees, with nearly 40% of the population falling over the age of 65. You'll find walkable downtown streets and, like many of the towns on our list, lots of waterfront dining. Local favorites include Salt Wharf and Peter Ott's on the Water. There are also plenty of hiking trails nearby, representing various lengths and difficulties. It's no wonder WorldAtlas.com ranked Camden among the best towns in New England for retirees.
Westerly, Rhode Island
Put down roots in the same town as billionaire songwriter Taylor Swift: Westerly, Rhode Island. Although there are certainly luxury properties in Westerly, like in the elite neighborhood of Watch Hill, you'll also find plenty of diverse housing closer to downtown. Residents can also explore destinations like the Westerly Museum of American Impressionism, located just down the street from The Cooked Goose, a cozy spot for breakfast and lunch. Other benefits, like access to medical care and the small-town atmosphere, are highlighted in firsthand accounts on Niche.
Gloucester, Massachusetts
Gloucester, Massachusetts, is often considered to be among the best places to live on the East Coast for its diverse real estate and comparative affordability. This Massachusetts city with beautiful beaches and whale watching is also America's oldest seaport, and locals still celebrate the community's seafaring roots annually at the St. Peter's Day Fiesta. If you choose to put down roots here, you can look forward to a busy calendar of events through local museums, as well as a walkable Main Street lined with a variety of tasty pizza joints, cafes, and sit-down restaurants.
Manchester-By-The-Sea, Massachusetts
Only about 30 miles from the heart of Downtown Boston, you'll find small-town charm in Manchester-By-The-Sea, Massachusetts. Here, the white sand at Singing Beach stretches for half a mile, attracting locals and tourists alike. The train station downtown makes it easy to commute into the capital city, and old-fashioned ice cream stands look out onto the water. "It's coastal with beach bluffs and the topography varies a bit," Compass realtor Portia Green told Homes.com. "They've got that picturesque New England view out there, for sure."