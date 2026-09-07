Forget Boston, Retire To These 10 East Coast Escapes Instead With New England Charm, Ocean Views, And Tasty Eats

With its centuries' worth of history, top-rated restaurants, and access to elite medical care, Boston provides a sense of security and endless sources of entertainment to retirees. That being said, it also comes at a price — literally. The cost of living here is nearly 50% higher than the national average according to Payscale, and expenses are only rising, especially when it comes to housing. As of this writing, a home will cost you approximately 120% more here than it will in most places across the country. That's why it's time to ditch Boston and find another East Coast escape to put down roots in your golden years.

As we age, maintaining supportive communities becomes increasingly important. Relationships can support mental health and even reduce the risk of heart disease, according to the National Council on Aging. That's why moving to a smaller city, as opposed to a metropolis with hundreds of thousands of people, can make a big difference. There are dozens of picturesque, walkable villages across New England, many of which boast water views, thriving local restaurant scenes, and — like Boston — access to necessary healthcare.

With the help of research and rankings from sources such as Homes.com and WorldAtlas.com, as well as first-person accounts gathered from sites like Niche, we've curated a list of the 10 East Coast escapes ideal for retirees with water views, vibrant downtowns, and classic New England charm.