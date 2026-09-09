America's Most Stressful Airport In 2026 Is A Major Midwest Hub

With its mesmerizing skyline, captivating museums, and die-hard sports culture, Chicago is a city most people love. It was even named the Best Big City in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler readers in 2025. What most travelers don't love is one of its airports. In fact, Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) earned the dubious distinction of America's most stressful airport, based on a study by transportation firm Mozio. The company analyzed 20 of the United States' busiest airports, focusing on key metrics like flight punctuality, daily parking costs, and proximity to the city center.

Chicago's underwhelming results on all criteria gave it a stress score of 8.4 out of 10. Flight reliability was lacking, with 25.4% of departing flights delayed longer than 15 minutes. Terminal parking costs were on the high end at $43 per day, and the hour-long commute to Chicago Union Station was among the list's longest. To be fair, Chicago is one of the Midwest's busiest airports, serving 197 U.S. cities with 1,161 domestic flights per day. Plus, the airport recently took the top spot for flight volume in the country in 2025, a 10.8% year-over-year jump, per Airports Council International.

Some of the country's other busy hubs fared poorly as well. The East Coast accounted for the next three offenders. New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA) placed second, with John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) tied for third place. LaGuardia's parking was the priciest at $80 a day. JFK also had high parking costs at $70, and Newark's punctuality was worse than O'Hare's — another reason that it's among the worst airports for layovers. With an on-time departure rate of 81.5%, Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport was the study's least stressful airport.