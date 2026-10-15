5 Resorts In California Travelers May Want To Avoid

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As the home of the original Disneyland, California knows a thing or two about resorts. After all, it's the third biggest state in the U.S., where you can ski and then swim in the ocean the same day (even with SoCal traffic). California's resorts have it all, whether you want to cozy up after a day of hitting the slopes, sip on a poolside drink in the hot desert, or snag a private beach chair overlooking the Pacific. But unfortunately, some of California's resorts don't quite hit the mark and are places you may want to avoid instead of book.

Resorts by their nature are often more expensive than hotels since they offer a wider range of amenities and all-inclusive capabilities. So, for many, the expectations of amenities, service, and overall quality of a resort is understandably high. For most of the accommodations on this list, it's an issue of over-charging while under-delivering. Others have more unsavory complaints about noise, cleanliness, and outdated amenities that make them feel more like a "last resort" than a choice one.

Our main resource in determining these hotels is looking at recent reviews to see how visitors are experiencing them now. So, these are all locations that currently have less than four stars on Google Maps and TripAdvisor and less than eight on Booking.com. At minimum, they have lower marks on at least two of the three sites.