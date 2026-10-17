8 Common Tourist Complaints About Niagara Falls

When visitors call Niagara Falls breathtaking, it's no overstatement. With over 700,000 gallons of cascading water, the three waterfalls that make up the natural wonder are bound to leave you in awe. The falls spread across the U.S.- Canadian border in twin cities — Niagara Falls, Ontario, on the Canadian side and Niagara Falls, New York, on the U.S. side — so you'll need to choose the side you want to visit (or do both!). The most famous fall, Horseshoe Falls, is 2,600 feet wide and sits on the Canadian side. On the American side, the stunningly pretty Bridal Veil Falls is much smaller, but it looks like its name suggests and makes quite a sight. And American Falls, also on the U.S. side, is over 1,000 feet wide. With these magnificent views, it's no wonder that the destination is considered one of the East Coast's most breathtaking state parks.

If you're visiting for the views, cruises and observation towers offer various vantage points. Other attractions, like a unique zipline with close-up views and a virtual experience called Niagara Takes Flight, allow you to soar above the waterfall and see it like never before. If all these fail, you can always head to a viewing platform inside one of the public parks on the Canadian side, or the state park on the U.S. side, for nice views at no cost. The failures identified by visitors include overcrowding and long queues that force some to cancel their viewing experience.

Other complaints focus on the surrounding areas. Some tourists find them disappointing for various reasons that you may want to look into as you plan your trip. But you don't have to go digging on your own. We've compiled the top complaints to help steer you away from problematic areas that may spoil your trip. We looked to Reddit and Tripadvisor for issues real travelers were facing. But we are also offering solutions, so look out for suggestions on overcoming some of the most common complaints.