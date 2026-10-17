8 Common Tourist Complaints About Niagara Falls
When visitors call Niagara Falls breathtaking, it's no overstatement. With over 700,000 gallons of cascading water, the three waterfalls that make up the natural wonder are bound to leave you in awe. The falls spread across the U.S.- Canadian border in twin cities — Niagara Falls, Ontario, on the Canadian side and Niagara Falls, New York, on the U.S. side — so you'll need to choose the side you want to visit (or do both!). The most famous fall, Horseshoe Falls, is 2,600 feet wide and sits on the Canadian side. On the American side, the stunningly pretty Bridal Veil Falls is much smaller, but it looks like its name suggests and makes quite a sight. And American Falls, also on the U.S. side, is over 1,000 feet wide. With these magnificent views, it's no wonder that the destination is considered one of the East Coast's most breathtaking state parks.
If you're visiting for the views, cruises and observation towers offer various vantage points. Other attractions, like a unique zipline with close-up views and a virtual experience called Niagara Takes Flight, allow you to soar above the waterfall and see it like never before. If all these fail, you can always head to a viewing platform inside one of the public parks on the Canadian side, or the state park on the U.S. side, for nice views at no cost. The failures identified by visitors include overcrowding and long queues that force some to cancel their viewing experience.
Other complaints focus on the surrounding areas. Some tourists find them disappointing for various reasons that you may want to look into as you plan your trip. But you don't have to go digging on your own. We've compiled the top complaints to help steer you away from problematic areas that may spoil your trip. We looked to Reddit and Tripadvisor for issues real travelers were facing. But we are also offering solutions, so look out for suggestions on overcoming some of the most common complaints.
The city of Niagara Falls can feel run down and scary
Niagara Falls is officially designated one of North America's Seven Natural Wonders. Unofficially, visitors use words like "must visit place" and " truly awesome" to describe it on Tripadvisor. If you asked these same visitors about the city of Niagara Falls on the American side, many would have less charitable things to say.
One traveler on Tripadvisor called it "run down with boarded windows and homeless people walking the streets." And one Redditor complained, "While I appreciate the NY State Park ... the surrounding City of Niagara Falls, NY is rundown and scary." These visitors simply echo what locals say in interviews on the RocaNews channel on Youtube. They highlight joblessness, gang activity, and rampant drug addiction as their most troubling issues. Crime was also a concern, and when you consider that the city consistently ranks among the most dangerous in New York state (via 106.5 WYRK), you understand their distress.
The decline of a once-booming chemicals industry in the 1960s, and the widespread unemployment it caused, largely contributed to this situation. Today, the result is a troubled neighborhood that is understandably unappealing to some visitors — although there is no sign that these feelings continue once they get to the falls! These sentiments are also largely absent on the Canadian side. This side is your best bet if you're looking to enjoy the surrounding area after seeing the falls. Clifton Hill is touristy, but it's filled with attractions and noticeably patrolled by security personnel. Thirty minutes away, Port Colborne is a dreamy destination with beaches and a nice downtown. And if you're after a picturesque small town, consider this recommendation on Tripadvisor: "Niagara on the Lake is a 20-30 minute ride ... but is a beautiful little town."
The falls are surrounded by tourist-trap attractions in Clifton Hill on the Canadian side
Although the Canadian side of Niagara Falls isn't as run-down as the U.S. side, many visitors find the attractions overly expensive and inauthentic upon arrival in the Clifton Hill area of Niagara Falls, Ontario. In addition to the sentiment that the area feels like something more akin to a carnival, the term "tourist trap" gets thrown around a lot. "The area is pretty hectic and reminds me a lot of a carnival ... you are visiting a very busy tourist trap," said one visitor on Tripadvisor. "The American side of the falls is just as busy, but more park-like, without the carnivalesque vibe."
Another visitor on Reddit called Clifton Hill and The Skylon Tower "big tourist traps." And yet another said: "Niagara Falls is beautiful, but, the touristy garbage around it in Clifton Hill was so disappointing." When you consider the kind of attractions in the touristy area, it's easy to see why visitors hold these views. The area is mostly a mix of horror-themed experiences, amusement park and arcade game-like attractions, and eateries. If you're looking for authentic experiences, you may want to skip many of these tourist trap attractions as they're far removed from the natural beauty of the falls and were clearly created for tourists.
Another issue with them — and also the reason Niagara Falls ranked as Canada's biggest tourist trap in a 2023 study by Casago – is the fact that they're overpriced. Whether it's the lackluster experience on the Ferris Wheel or the general area, many tourists complain of exorbitant prices. Of course, if you're after the touristy experience, these will be perfectly fine. Otherwise, consider the Niagara Wine Trail, Dufferin Islands, or any of the other less-touristy things you can do nearby after enjoying the falls.
Restaurants can be way overpriced (including IHOP)
Given the view that the attractions in Clifton Hill on the Canadian side can feel like a tourist trap, it shouldn't be surprising that the restaurants in Niagara Falls, Ontario, are overpriced. Surprisingly, while complaints applied to eateries across the board, visitors consistently singled out IHOP for exorbitant prices that were out of line with its reputation as a budget, full-service breakfast eatery.
"Every single restaurant is grossly overpriced," complained one Redditor. "Breakfast for two at an IHOP runs you 75 bucks with tip. A steak at Ruth Chris is $250." One couple on Reddit said they paid: "$90 for possibly the worst breakfast I've ever had ... I felt incredibly dumb for paying that much for IHOP. "If you've ever eaten at IHOP, you know that those prices are way above the norm. At the time of this writing, the most expensive breakfast on the regular menu (the T-Bone steak and eggs combo) would run you around $32 for two, plus the price of coffee. Judging by the figures in the complaints, you can expect to pay more than double that price. And it seems this is true at many other eateries in the area.
According to CBC News, part of the reason for higher food bills is the addition of discretionary fees. While the city hasn't determined whether these fees are legal, eateries continue to add them. In IHOP's case, the fee is 10% of the bill and goes toward fireworks and maintenance. TGIF's fees go toward improving the tourist experience. If you're on a budget, or opposed to paying these fees, consider driving outside the touristy areas for your meals. You could also pack your own snacks and food if your accommodations offer facilities for simple meal prep.
The smell of marijuana can sometimes affect the experience
Nowadays, marijuana is legal in many states around the U.S. But a change in legal status won't instantly change people's attitudes towards being surrounded by the smell of weed. According to some visitors, a visit to Niagara Falls can come with wafts of the substance. Between the smoke and the distinctive smell, quite a few leave incensed.
One visitor on Tripadvisor had their experience at the falls completely ruined. "After 10AM, the entire falls area smells like weed, and gets worse at night. It is super gross, I had two young daughters with me and they literally had weed blown in their face multiple times ... Would not return until they made changes regarding drug use in the tourist areas." A hotel room reeking of weed inspired this review from another visitor on Tripadvisor who wrote, "We were warned several times about the no smoking policy, yet the entire evening all we smelled in the hallways was weed. It was even seeping into our room."
With recreational use of marijuana being legal in New York and Canada, Niagara Falls has built a reputation for its cannabis scene on both the U.S. and Canadian sides. Some visitors drive up solely for the chance to indulge with a like-minded community. In fact, threads dedicated to finding the best spots for smoking are common across Reddit. One user actually posted a thread titled: 'Can I Smoke Weed Right Next to Niagara Falls?' Fortunately, if you prefer to stay away from the smell of marijuana while enjoying the falls, the answer to that question is a resounding 'no.' Being a state park, smoking isn't allowed within 100 feet of most structures. You may still encounter cannabis elsewhere though so be prepared.
Many attractions are super-crowded in summer
From long lines to get onto the most popular cruises and experiences to crowds blocking the views in some observation towers, many visitors complain about the number of people visiting the falls on both sides in summer. Lines for some attractions can get so long they discourage some visitors from waiting. Others feel crammed into spaces, which may be a troubling experience if you're claustrophobic.
"It really is not a fun experience with hours wait timed, and 700 crammed onto the gas powered boats. That is not a typo. 700," said one visitor in a Tripadvisor review of Niagara City Cruises in Ontario. One couple complained on Google that they "waited almost an hour" for the Niagara Scenic Trolley on the New York side to come. And another visitor said that Skylon Tower's viewing deck, on the Canadian side, was: "Extremely crowded," before continuing on Tripadvisor, "moving around the observation level meant constantly weaving through large groups and loiterers, which quickly became frustrating."
When you consider that Niagara Falls is a major tourist destination, these crowds aren't surprising. Around 13 million people visit the Canadian section of the falls every year, while the U.S. side gets about 9 million. The peak period is summer, with June to August seeing high traffic, so most of the visitors congregate during the warmer months. If you want to avoid crowds, it's a good idea to stay away during these months. The off-peak seasons of spring and fall are best as the area sees less crowds. Winter is also less crowded, but many attractions close down, so it may not be the best time for a trip.
The Journey Behind The Falls experience isn't worth it
The Journey Behind The Falls experience on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls is billed as a unique way to see the falls. Visitors travel 125 feet below ground for the chance to see the waterfalls as they crash into the base. Those who book the tour shell out CA$33 (around USD $22) to partake. It appears many visitors enjoy the experience. But a significant number complain that it isn't worth the entry price. The complaint is the same all around.
"Waste of time and money. Went up to the falls in March 2026 and spent $100 for 4 of us (plus $25 to park) to take the tour. BOTH of the underground viewing windows were literally a wall of ice. Maybe they could have mentioned that when we got there," said one visitor on Tripadvisor. A Redditor had a similar experience: "For 2 adults it was almost $150 ... of the 3 stops you make underneath, 2 are just walls of water and you don't see anything else." Upon investigation, we found that within The Journey Behind The Falls tunnels, both the Cataract Portal and Great Falls Portal can, in fact, look like still blocks of water. Understandably, visitors are not impressed by this.
Some travelers swear that the views from the free platforms surrounding the falls are much better, so if you were considering paying for the popular experience, you may want to just skip it and admire the free views. If you really want to splurge on an activity, the Maid of the Mist cruise gets almost perfect ratings on Tripadvisor and gets you close enough to the water to feel its power and see it in all its glory.
Some experiences are disorganized and inefficient
Crowds are one thing, but when activities are so disorganized that the lack of efficiency makes your wait longer, it can be quite frustrating. "What a terrible mess this was," said one visitor in his Tripadvisor review of a boat ride through the Niagara Falls Cruise establishment. "The organization of this activity is terrible ... There were directions given when on the boat but no one to follow through with those not following the directions. Made for an uncomfortable experience. We probably stood for over an hour while waiting." Another visitor called Table Rock Center: "Completely chaotic," in a comment on Tripadvisor. They went on to explain that the "lines [were] confusing with long wait times for attractions."
While some visitors find some attractions chaotic, it would not be a fair characterization of all. Cave of the Winds is a fun way to see the falls and gets almost perfect ratings from thousands of visitors on Tripadvisor, so it is possible to have an orderly experience. If you're looking for a viewing deck, one to consider is Niagara Falls Observation Tower on the New York side. It gets a high 4.8 stars on Google and is often praised for excellent customer service and being easy and efficient to visit. If you do some research to see what others have said before booking an attraction, your chances of having stress-free experiences increase drastically.
Basic infrastructure seems broken in some areas
Visitors to both the Canadian and U.S. sides complain about broken amenities and infrastructure in some areas. Some highlight the fact that these structural issues can be dangerous. One Redditor pointed out: "In Canada, however, it's a disaster. It seems as though everything was built in the 80s and completely deserted ... Sidewalks are uneven and create various tripping hazards. Instead of fixing the tripping hazards, maintenance folks highlighted it with purple paint."
The New York side gets similar complaints on Reddit. "My wife and I (from SW Pennsylvania) have been visiting Niagara Falls, NY for the past 20 yrs ... Holy cow, I can't believe the difference in the past 5 years. It's a completely different place now! Everything is broken down or closed. The roads are atrocious." With its declining economy chasing away many former residents, and a constantly dwindling population, it isn't surprising that the areas around the New York side of the falls would have unmaintained infrastructure. The low population means limited tax revenues which leads to cutbacks on the maintenance crews that would have done necessary repairs. If you need to drive through the city of Niagara Falls on the New York side, be careful as potholes and unplowed roads during winter are common in some areas.
On the Canadian side, officials claim that sidewalks are regularly maintained and ask that broken areas be reported on their online form. If you do see the purple markings referred to by the tourist above, stay away so you don't trip.