9 Common Traveler Complaints About Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport serves as a gateway to over 270 destinations around the world and was the third-busiest airport in the world in 2025. As you can imagine, the sheer volume of people and flights moving through this hub every day can be overwhelming for passengers. Furthermore, to accommodate all of this activity, DFW is massive. Its footprint spans nearly 27 square miles across five terminals and more than 160 gates. It also has its very own zip code. Even seasoned travelers can sometimes find themselves feeling a bit out of their element at DFW.
Fortunately, with proper preparation and planning, visiting Dallas-Fort Worth International doesn't have to be a stressful experience. In this guide, we'll address nine common traveler complaints about DFW, but we won't leave you hanging. We'll provide helpful tips to handle each situation so you can enjoy your travel experience, rather than fretting about what could potentially go wrong.
To compile this guide, we used official DFW webpages, news sources like Newsweek, The Guardian, and Dallas NBC 5, as well as firsthand accounts from travelers on Reddit, Facebook, and Tripadvisor.
The airport's size can overwhelm travelers
As we established, DFW is a huge airport that can easily overwhelm travelers. It takes the longest to walk from end to end of any U.S. airport, and to put its massive scale in perspective, it's about the same size as the entire city of Boulder, Colorado. For travelers, navigating such a large airport can feel stressful before they even arrive. First-time flyers through Dallas may be particularly unprepared for how much time they need to get from place to place inside the hub.
On Facebook, news anchor Peter Busch shared that it is "absolutely wild how big the Dallas Fort Worth Airport is ... we touched down 10 minutes ago and we're still not even close to the gate." In the comments, one traveler complained that DFW is "one of my least USA favorites" due to its huge size. There are, however, some steps you can take ahead of time to prepare for your next visit to Dallas Fort Worth. First, the airport recommends downloading its official app to access an interactive map, detailed gate information and more. Google Maps also has a hidden feature that lets users zoom in on unfamiliar airports to access helpful information.
Passengers who need special accommodations to navigate the airport should consider taking advantage of DFW's various assistance programs. DFW Ambassadors are volunteers who are available to answer questions throughout all terminals. Then, there's the airport's Allways service, which allows passengers to book escorts who will assist them every step of the way until they are ready to board. Finally, wheelchairs and other ADA-compliant accessibility features are available for those with mobility limitations.
Last-minute gate changes can be hectic
No airport is immune to gate changes, but they tend to be stressful at Dallas-Fort Worth because of how sprawling the facility is. While it's always a risk to wander away from your airport gate since you might miss a gate change announcement, doing so could actually cause you to miss your flight at DFW. Because the airport has five terminals, a new gate assignment could involve traveling via the Skylink transit system or an airport shuttle.
One Facebook user lamented in real time that they were experiencing their fifth gate change at DFW following a 16-hour long-haul flight. To compound their issues, they required a wheelchair, and accessibility services were experiencing technical problems, so no agents were available to assist them with the repeated trips to new gates. Similar complaints were reported on Reddit, where a traveler said that every time they find themselves at Dallas Fort Worth, their "gate will change upwards of 4 times." Back on Facebook, another person topped them all when they said that American Airlines changed their departure to a DFW "gate that didn't exist."
Although you can't eliminate gate changes, you can stay as prepared as possible to move expediently if you have to. Log into your airline's app before you leave your house and make sure push alerts are enabled. Additionally, check the gate numbers posted on DFW's departure boards when you arrive rather than assuming the gate on your boarding pass is still correct. For those catching connections, listen carefully to flight crew announcements on your arriving plane in case a gate change has already occurred.
Skylink issues can cause missed connections
When Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport's Skylink transportation system is working properly, it makes getting around this huge airport much easier. This airport-exclusive light-rail system runs 24/7, allowing travelers to access all five terminals after they've passed through the TSA security checkpoint. However, as with any form of public transit, service interruptions sometimes occur. On Reddit, one person received a maintenance notice from DFW on the day of a scheduled flight, raising concerns about making their connection.
That traveler was able to avoid any major snafus and ultimately boarded their plane on time. However, others haven't been so lucky. On the same Reddit thread, another DFW passenger said it was a "nightmare to get from terminal D to B today. Took me nearly an hour." Took me nearly an hour." These issues, of course, are out of passengers' control, but there are steps you can take to be prepared if Skylink is down.
First, take some time to familiarize yourself with the map on the DFW app to see whether it's possible to walk to your terminal rather than take Skylink. Terminals A, B, and D are connected by walkways, which may be faster than waiting for a disrupted train in some cases. If you're traveling to Terminal C or Terminal E, or aren't physically able to make the walk, you can also take a Terminal Link shuttle bus instead of Skylink. The downside is that the bus system operates outside the security checkpoint, so you may have to go through TSA again.
Texas weather can disrupt flights
Weather in Dallas, Texas, is notoriously unpredictable. Residents can find themselves dealing with everything from severe thunderstorms and high-speed winds to extreme heat, flash floods, and the occasional ice storm, sometimes within the span of a few days. All of these weather events can impact flights into and out of DFW. In May 2026, for instance, storms and flash flooding throughout the region resulted in about 900 delayed or canceled flights over 48 hours. Overall, in 2025, DFW saw 28% of its flights delayed and 2.76% canceled.
The trend continued in October 2026, when severe storms once again disrupted more than 300 departures and over 500 arrivals in a single day. DFW is a huge hub, so a single storm can have a domino effect, preventing incoming planes from landing and delaying outgoing flights, potentially disrupting schedules for several days. As a Redditor explained about Dallas's frequent, frustrating flight disruptions, "the aftermath of weather, it'll back up the inbound/outbound aircraft so they have to slow these down to catch back up."
Although you can't control the weather, you can prepare for several possible outcomes. Begin checking the weather forecast a few days before you leave. If your flight is delayed or canceled due to weather after you arrive at the airport, get in line at the ticket counter and calmly talk to an agent about your options. In some cases, you may be able to drive instead of fly. If your flight is delayed or cancelled due to weather after you're at the airport, get in line at the ticket counter and calmly talk to an agent about your options. Although airlines are not legally required to compensate you for weather-related disruptions, some may offer meal vouchers or other assistance.
TSA wait times are unpredictable
At Dallas-Fort Worth, there is no real normal when it comes to wait times at TSA checkpoints. Some people breeze through in a few minutes, while others find themselves standing in line for much longer. In December 2025, The Grapevine Edit shared on Facebook that it had received multiple messages from stressed travelers who waited at least 40 minutes at airport security checkpoints. Around the same time, however, another Facebook commenter shared they flew "from DFW to Los Angeles Thursday morning and the TSA lines weren't long at all!!!"
The unpredictability can be frustrating because travelers may not know how early to arrive for their flights. On Reddit, one person noted that it is also important to remember the different processes for international and domestic flights. They shared that they wouldn't arrive later than three hours before a long-haul flight due to "extra screening before getting on the flight, they start boarding earlier, and they pull some people out of the boarding line for questioning."
Before you fly out of DFW, the best thing you can do is check the airport's dynamic security checkpoint webpage. It offers a helpful color-coded system so that travelers can identify the fastest security lanes on any given day. Frequent travelers may also want to consider investing in TSA PreCheck or CLEAR. PreCheck is offered at all five terminals, while CLEAR passengers must go through lane E18. Dallas Fort Worth also offers PreCheck Touchless ID at four security lanes: A21, C21, D30, and E16.
Airport roads are complicated and congested
In 2024, Dallas-Fort Worth International was ranked among the worst airports in the U.S. If you've ever tried to drive around it, you probably understand why. The roadways inside the airport property can be complicated and congested, adding to travelers' stress. In December 2024, over a quarter of a million passengers converged on DFW in a single day, leading to what FOX 4 deemed a "traffic nightmare." The situation became so intense that some people were abandoning their vehicles near the airport's toll booths and walking to their terminals.
Similar problems occurred around Thanksgiving in 2025, when FOX 4 shared a Facebook post noting that the airport advised travelers to arrive 60 to 90 minutes earlier than planned to accommodate passenger traffic. It's important to note that DFW does have ongoing improvement projects on International Parkway, the main thoroughfare that bisects the airport, with exits leading to all five terminals. Even this seemingly reasonable setup can be frustrating if you miss the exit for your terminal and have to drive the entire loop again.
To alleviate as much travel-day stress as possible, map to your exact terminal, not the airport in general. This way, your GPS won't take you to a random point on airport property that isn't actually where you need to be. It can also be helpful to pre-purchase your parking so you know exactly which lot you need to use, especially during busy travel periods like the holidays. Additionally, the airport notes that travelers can enjoy savings of as much as 50% when they prepay for their parking online. Continue to the next section to learn more about how this process works at DFW.
Parking options can be confusing
DFW offers numerous parking choices, which can be confusing, especially for infrequent travelers. One Reddit user accidentally parked in an employee lot instead of the Express lot, nearly leaving their car in the wrong place. Although this situation was frustrating, it fortunately didn't derail their entire trip. Travelers can choose from Terminal, Express, Remote, and Valet parking, each with its own pricing structure and transit time to the terminals. Because there are so many options, it's important to do your research.
The five Terminal garages are, as their name suggests, adjacent to each terminal. This makes them a convenient choice for people traveling with children, toting lots of luggage, or running short on time. These garages, however, cost $40 daily, which may be cost-prohibitive for some travelers. Valet parking is even pricier at $55 a day but offers a more streamlined experience from start to finish.
Valet parking is even pricier, at $55 a day, but allows travelers to enjoy an efficient experience from start to finish. The Express parking lot is near the airport's north entrance and costs $25 per day for credit card users and $23 for travelers with a TollTag. DFW's two Remote lots are the most affordable, at $16 with a credit card and $14 with a TollTag.
Shuttle service is available at no additional charge from the Express and Remote parking areas. As we mentioned in the last section, paying for parking in advance is a good way to save money at DFW. However, your reservation does not assign you a specific space, and it's important to park in the correct lot, or you could incur additional charges when you leave. Additionally, be aware that some travelers report discrepancies with the available-spaces boards at each parking lot. On Facebook, someone shared in real time that "the sign says 118 remaining spots but there are ZERO!"
The rental car center is inconvenient
Dallas Fort Worth's Rental Car Center is not particularly convenient for travelers arriving at any of the airport's five terminals. Instead of offering terminal access, the Rental Car Center is located close to DFW's south entrance. Although it is convenient to have all of the major rental car desks in a single location, this layout can be frustrating for travelers who are already hauling luggage, dealing with tired kids, and potentially operating on a tight timeframe.
Arriving passengers must gather their luggage, take an elevator or escalator to the terminal's ground transportation area, and then board a shuttle to the Rental Car Center. The shuttles arrive about every eight minutes, 24 hours a day, and the trip from each terminal to the rental facility takes about 10 minutes. The process adds another travel hassle for anyone who needs a rental car. In a Tripadvisor discussion about the complexity of renting a car at DFW, one person noted that, depending on where one is headed, it is sometimes "just as easy to take an airport shuttle or rideshare to the hotel, then rent from a local office."
On the flip side, passengers departing from Dallas Fort Worth have a different set of considerations to keep in mind. Before you leave your accommodations, punch the Rental Car Center's address — 2424 East 38th Street — into your navigation app. This way, you can see exactly how long it will take you to get there. After returning your vehicle, you will need to take a shuttle from the rental facility to your terminal. These buses are available about every 10 to 15 minutes. Factor in all of this time, along with current security wait times, to ensure you make your flight.
There aren't many late-night restaurants
There are several great restaurants at Dallas-Fort Worth International. However, even with its massive number of dining, shopping, and amenity options, travelers who get to the airport later in the evening may struggle to find food. In the daytime, passengers can choose from local Dallas outposts like Olivella's Pizzeria and Mesero Mexican fusion in Terminal A, Dirk Nowitzki's eponymous restaurant in Terminal C, and the delectable Cake Bar in Terminal D. Unfortunately, many of these sit-down spots close between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., leaving passengers with overnight layovers or red-eye flights with very few meal options.
Terminal B currently has a couple of late-night choices. Raising Cane's and Subway are both open 24 hours, seven days a week. In one Facebook discussion about how few restaurants are open late at DFW, local commenters joked that their home kitchens are where they head after landing late. Meanwhile, a Reddit user took the situation more seriously, calling DFW a "food desert" at night and describing the situation as "absolutely ridiculous."
As we shared earlier, one positive thing about Dallas Fort Worth is that Skylink offers post-security access to all terminals, so people can get between concourses to find open restaurants. If you're on a tight connection, though, you might find that grabbing a premade sandwich from a convenience store makes more sense than risking a missed flight. When you land, check out DFW's dining webpage and toggle the "Now Open" filter to see which options are available near your gate.