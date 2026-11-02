9 Common Traveler Complaints About Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport serves as a gateway to over 270 destinations around the world and was the third-busiest airport in the world in 2025. As you can imagine, the sheer volume of people and flights moving through this hub every day can be overwhelming for passengers. Furthermore, to accommodate all of this activity, DFW is massive. Its footprint spans nearly 27 square miles across five terminals and more than 160 gates. It also has its very own zip code. Even seasoned travelers can sometimes find themselves feeling a bit out of their element at DFW.

Fortunately, with proper preparation and planning, visiting Dallas-Fort Worth International doesn't have to be a stressful experience. In this guide, we'll address nine common traveler complaints about DFW, but we won't leave you hanging. We'll provide helpful tips to handle each situation so you can enjoy your travel experience, rather than fretting about what could potentially go wrong.

To compile this guide, we used official DFW webpages, news sources like Newsweek, The Guardian, and Dallas NBC 5, as well as firsthand accounts from travelers on Reddit, Facebook, and Tripadvisor.