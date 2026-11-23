10 Beautiful Beer Gardens In The US That Feel Like Visiting Germany
While some historians trace traditional German beer gardens to the 19th century, Schlossschänke, the oldest beer garden in Germany (well, "probably," per its website), dates back to 1678! The longstanding traditions of drinking beer from glass steins, listening to live music, and simply enjoying the company of strangers while snacking on Bavarian pretzels eventually made their way to the United States by way of German immigrants. American travelers don't have to fly to Munich or Berlin to enjoy amazing beer gardens.
This guide will take you on a cross-country journey from Atlantic to Pacific, stopping along the way at 10 beautiful beer gardens in the U.S. that will make you feel like you're visiting Germany. Our destinations include some of the largest cities in the nation and small towns that are passionate about their German roots. One thing all of these beer gardens have in common, though, is that they offer a lovely place to unwind with friends and strangers alike.
To compile this guide, we primarily turned to official beer garden and municipal tourism websites, supported by reviews shared on USA Today, Condé Nast Traveler, and more. Many of these locations lean into local German culture and offer music and other events to help visitors immerse themselves in the experience even more.
The Standard Biergarten (New York City, New York)
We start our nationwide beer garden journey in Manhattan, where The Standard Biergarten brings a uniquely urban interpretation of a traditional German gathering place to the city that never sleeps. Located underneath the High Line, New York's scenic trail with green space and beautiful foliage, at The Standard, High Line hotel, the biergarten's ceiling is literally the underside of the High Line! It offers an incredibly cool effect that transports guests to a traditional German village, even though the Manhattan skyline surrounds them.
The menu features staples like oversized pretzels, various sausages, and, of course, beer — some of which you can pour from in-table taps! The Standard Biergarten has traditional communal tables, so you never know who you'll end up sharing a stein with, especially since both locals and hotel guests frequent this space. There are even ping-pong tables to encourage patrons to hang out with each other. Plus, it's heated during the wintertime, so cold New York City weather doesn't have to keep you away.
The Standard Biergarten has received national recognition, with USA Today awarding it second place for the country's Best Beer Garden in 2023. Be aware that children are welcome here with their parents or guardians every day except Saturday, and only until 6 p.m. on Friday. However, it tends to draw a large crowd after 5 p.m., so aim for earlier in the day if you want a more relaxed experience.
Frankford Hall (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
Traveling southwest to Philadelphia, our next stop is Frankford Hall. This space offers both indoor and outdoor seating, making it an excellent all-weather hangout. There are fire pits outside for chilly nights. Visitors in Philly's popular Fishtown neighborhood, known for its riverside views and unique shops, will find a true sense of community at Frankford Hall. It's an especially great spot for families, with special events throughout the year like Santa Claus appearances during the holidays, traditional German craft classes on select weekends, and, obviously, Oktoberfest.
Aesthetically, Frankford Hall pays homage to Fishtown's industrial past, with weathered exposed brick, reclaimed wood, and a gravel courtyard. Its modern-meets-historic vibe feels not dissimilar from the beer gardens and tents in Munich's Schwanthalerhöhe neighborhood, a once-industrial area now known for beer, coffee, and art. Frankford Hall also takes a cue from traditional German beer gardens with its food menu, which offers schnitzel, Bavarian pretzels, roasted sausages, and both German and American brews.
Like The Standard Biergarten, Frankford Hall has received acclaim in USA Today. It was voted the runner-up Best Beer Garden in the nation in 2025. Again, like its New York City cousin, this spot offers activities like foosball and ping-pong to encourage bonding among patrons. All in all, Frankford Hall is an excellent example of the German beer garden spirit in the U.S. Visit Philadelphia even calls Frankford Hall a "little slice of Munich" in the City of Brotherly Love.
The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Next, we make a stop in Charlotte, where beer lovers will find the award-winning largest beer garden in America at The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery. As USA Today's number one beer garden in the nation in 2024, and the 2025 winner of a Nuremberg beer competition that hadn't seen a non-German champion since 2011, OMB has a lot to be proud of. The restaurant features indoor and outdoor seating, both with traditional communal tables.
The exterior, in particular, will immediately transport guests to Germany with shady trees and plenty of open space to gather with friends new and old. Drinks are served in traditional glass steins, and the brewery abides by strict Reinheitsgebot principles, which dictate that all brews contain only hops, malt, water, and yeast. The brewery welcomes all ages. Children are invited to run and play, and there are even annual family-focused events like the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery Christmas Market.
OMB has a larger restaurant menu that features traditional German dishes like Pork Schnitzel and Currywurst alongside more mainstream fare such as a chicken avocado club sandwich and pan-seared salmon. The Ballantyne Biergarten, meanwhile, has its own exclusive menu. Guests can pair their beers with things like Bavarian pretzels, flatbread pizzas, and multiple types of sausages. Pro tip: People especially love the Captain Jack Pilsner and the Copper Altbier here!
The Sherman Bier Haus (Batesville, Indiana)
Continuing our journey west, we head to the small town of Batesville, Indiana, with a population of 7,000. While this might seem like an unexpected place to find a European-inspired beer garden, the small city is a historic gem with plenty of German charm and natural beauty. As a matter of fact, the Bierhaus at The Sherman is located in a historic building that dates to 1852, when a German immigrant operated it as a hotel.
The Bierhaus celebrated a grand reopening in 2026, featuring restored mid-century murals and wooden beams from a century ago. The fact that this open-air space leans into its historic roots makes it feel authentically German, since many popular beer gardens in Germany also exist in historic spaces. Furthermore, this space is a true community gathering place, just like Germany's beer gardens have always been. It offers live music, trivia nights, and seasonal events throughout the year.
The menu here is decidedly German-inspired, with things like bier cheese fries, sauerkraut balls, and a pork schnitzel sandwich. The Sherman House still functions as an inn, as well, just like it did more than 170 years ago! Guests who book a room can enjoy local German heritage, including nearby Oldenburg. Just three miles from Batesville, the "Village of Spires" is entirely modeled after authentic communities in Germany. This quaint town is known for its gorgeous Old World architecture and European influence.
Estabrook Beer Garden (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)
Our next stop is Milwaukee, a city known for its massive German American population and its brewing culture. German website Hinterm Horizont even called Wisconsin's most populous city "the most German city in America." Thus, it's no surprise that there's a beautiful beer garden here. Estabrook Beer Garden is part of the Milwaukee County Parks System. It was the first public, open-air beer garden in the United States since before Prohibition – something Estabrook is truly proud of!
It offers shade trees, communal tables, a nearby waterfall, and, of course, plenty of beers on tap. Estabrook was specifically modeled after Munich's urban beer gardens, inviting locals and travelers alike to spend time chatting and drinking together. Because it's a municipal park, Estabrook Beer Garden is a scenic place for parents to bring their children on a sunny afternoon or a crisp fall day. Other activities in the vicinity include a dog park and disc golf.
Families can also enjoy events like the popular Oktoberfest Keg Tapping Ceremony and live concerts. The drink menu here includes beers imported from Munich's Hofbräuhaus, served in traditional glass steins. The menu features basics like large soft pretzels, bratwurst, and hot dogs, but visitors are encouraged to pack their own picnics to enjoy a full-fledged park outing.
Krause's Café and Biergarten (New Braunfels, Texas)
Next, we're traveling 1,300 miles southwest to Texas Hill Country, where New Braunfels celebrates its German history in a big way. The city is nationally known for its 10-day-long Wurstfest event. This annual festival features German-Texan fusion food, music, dancing, themed outfits, and — you guessed it — lots of beer. And, if you can't make it to Wurstfest, New Braunfels is, somewhat unsurprisingly, also home to an exceptional beer garden.
Krause's Cafe and Biergarten originally opened in the 1930s as the successor to an old-fashioned saloon. The Krause family celebrated its German roots by providing food, drink, and a community gathering place for years. Eventually, the cafe and biergarten were closed in the 1990s, but reopened in 2016. However, the restaurant retained its original name, and its modern Bierhalle pays homage to the Krauses and other longstanding local German American families with banners and crests. The space has modern flair, with floor-to-ceiling windows and an industrial exterior, while the inside features fantastic natural light, colorful decor reminiscent of authentic beer gardens, and large tables.
One of the things Krause's is best known for is its tap wall, where guests can choose from dozens of beers. Visitors can enjoy German imports such as Reissdorf Kölsch and Spaten Lager, Texas craft brews including Altstadt Prickly Pear, and domestic mainstays like Michelob Ultra, or even create a custom flight of any four beers for just $15. The food menu at this all-ages spot offers German classics like schnitzel, sausages, and pretzels alongside American dishes.
Prost Brewing Company (Denver, Colorado)
We continue our quest west in Denver, Colorado, at Prost Brewing Company. In a city known as "America's craft beer capital," Prost distinguishes itself with a narrow focus on German beer styles and brewing methods. Like North Carolina's Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, the team here is also serious about its beer, abiding by the same four-ingredient Reinheitsgebot principles. The brewery's name itself is even an ode to the famous toast Germans often say when they clink their steins together!
While lagers are Prost's pride and joy, beer aficionados will also find a variety of other German favorites, including Kölsches, dunkels, hefeweizens, helles, and pilsners on the menu. Although Prost beers are available in select liquor stores, there are 10 varieties that are exclusive to the company's beer gardens, making it well worth a visit for the drinks, as well as the atmosphere.
The Denver location has a rustic-urban aesthetic that gives it tons of character. Communal tables are available indoors and out, with Germanic crest-inspired murals on the walls and antler chandeliers reminiscent of a hunting lodge hanging above the interior seating. The overall vibe is reminiscent of BRLO Brwhouse in Berlin, an important reminder that not all of Germany's beer gardens feature greenery and lots of open space.
Old World Restaurant and Biergarten (Huntington Beach, California)
We round out our journey with three West Coast beer gardens, beginning with a European-inspired spot in Huntington Beach. Southern California's surf culture is (literally and figuratively) worlds away from Bavaria, but Old World Village brings a bit of Germany to SoCal. German-born Josef Bischof and his wife, Dolores Bischof, developed this commercial complex in 1978, designing every structure to resemble Oberammergau, a stunning Alpine town in Germany.
The centerpiece is the Old World Restaurant and Biergarten, which instantly makes visitors feel as if they've magically fallen into a German mountain village. Visitors can order käsespätzle, a Bavarian pretzel sandwich, numerous sausage platters, and more German fare. There are also about 20 German-style beers available, ranging from light lagers to dark dunkels to suit every taste.
Because of its setting, the Old World Biergarten feels deeply authentic. Even when you leave the beer garden itself, you'll still feel as if you're in a German village with cobblestone streets and storybook houses! Guests can even enjoy a variety of festivals and cultural events throughout the year. A Christmas market featuring traditional stalls and treats is a hallmark of the holiday season here, while Old World's Oktoberfest is a major event where visitors are encouraged to wear costumes, dance, and make merry. Note that people under 21 can attend Oktoberfest if they are with an adult.
München Haus (Leavenworth, Washington)
About 1,100 miles north of Huntington Beach, the next stop on our beer garden tour of America takes us to Leavenworth, Washington. Here, visitors will find buildings with Alpine-inspired facades and a view of the Cascade Mountains, making Leavenworth an incredibly convincing European lookalike. Many people even consider this charming mountain town to be the closest thing you can get to the Bavarian Alps without boarding a plane.
München Haus, as you might expect in a town that feels as German as this one does, offers a classic beer garden that will immediately make visitors feel like they've stumbled into Europe. This all-ages outdoor establishment specializes in charbroiled Bavarian sausages and apple cider sauerkraut. While the gorgeous setting here does some heavy lifting in ensuring that München Haus feels like Germany, the beer garden itself also features traditional decor, murals of German village life, and plenty of flowers in the spring.
The drink selection is smaller than some of the other beer gardens we've visited, but it's mighty. At the time of publication, München Haus has nine beers on tap, seven of which are local brews with two German imports, both by Munich giant Hofbräuhaus. Many of the locally sourced beers are also German-inspired, including the Haus Party Hef Hefeweizen and the Leavenworth Festbier.
Prost! (Portland, Oregon)
We end our coast-to-coast beer garden tour in Portland, Oregon's Mississippi District at Prost! This bar and beer garden is wholly devoted to German drinking culture. Its name, like Denver's Prost Brewing Company, is a tribute to Germany's version of "Cheers!" and it takes conviviality seriously. Since 2009, the team at Prost! has been hosting events, like its annual Oktoberfest, and inviting patrons from the neighborhood and beyond to sit down and stay awhile. They even have a loyalty program called the Stein Club.
Inside, Prost! is beautiful in an industrial-chic fashion, with skylights, exposed piping and ductwork, and lights modeled after historic lampposts. Though it isn't exactly a traditional beer garden, it mimics Germany's more modern beer houses, like Birgit & Beer in Berlin. Adding to the authenticity, Prost! imports its beers from Germany, and each style is served in traditional glassware. There are 10 standard selections, ranging from the gold-colored Benediktiner Helles to the dark, cherry-tinged Ayinger Celebrator.
Prost! also has an eleventh tap where guests will find a limited-edition brew or a seasonal selection whenever they come in. Patrons can also order from a food menu that features traditional German foods, like Bavarian pretzels, bier cheese soup, braunschweiger, a wurst sampler mit sauerkraut, and other authentic options. All it takes is one look at Prost!'s Facebook page to determine that this beer garden is truly committed to the German concept of gemütlichkeit, or friendliness and warmth.