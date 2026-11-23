While some historians trace traditional German beer gardens to the 19th century, Schlossschänke, the oldest beer garden in Germany (well, "probably," per its website), dates back to 1678! The longstanding traditions of drinking beer from glass steins, listening to live music, and simply enjoying the company of strangers while snacking on Bavarian pretzels eventually made their way to the United States by way of German immigrants. American travelers don't have to fly to Munich or Berlin to enjoy amazing beer gardens.

This guide will take you on a cross-country journey from Atlantic to Pacific, stopping along the way at 10 beautiful beer gardens in the U.S. that will make you feel like you're visiting Germany. Our destinations include some of the largest cities in the nation and small towns that are passionate about their German roots. One thing all of these beer gardens have in common, though, is that they offer a lovely place to unwind with friends and strangers alike.

To compile this guide, we primarily turned to official beer garden and municipal tourism websites, supported by reviews shared on USA Today, Condé Nast Traveler, and more. Many of these locations lean into local German culture and offer music and other events to help visitors immerse themselves in the experience even more.