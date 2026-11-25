Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast County With Scenic Outdoor Destinations And Access To Big City Fun
Florida is a renowned retirement mecca, but not everyone envisions spending their golden years sunning on palm-studded beaches. Some prefer a cosmopolitan retirement surrounded by diverse natural landscapes, which is precisely what New York's vibrant, historic Westchester County promises. Niche, a ratings and review platform for cities and counties, named it the second best place to live in the state, ranking it an "A+". Westchester is brimming with scenic outdoor destinations a mere hop, skip, and a jump from the world-class offerings of New York City, treating residents to an enviable mix of urban and suburban vibes.
Bordered by the Hudson River to the west, Connecticut to the east, Long Island Sound to the southeast, and New York City to the south, Westchester County is known for its splendid Gilded Age Mansions, picturesque Hudson River towns, and rich American Revolutionary history. The 18% of the largely affluent county's roughly one million residents aged 65 and up enjoy a wide range of lifestyles. There's coastal living on the Sound Shore, Americana main streets up and down the Hudson, and upscale living in the classy suburbs of Mid County. Southern Westchester is primarily known as a shopping, dining, and entertainment hub, while its Northern counterpart is less dense, featuring rural beauty interspersed with village centers and notable restaurants.
Excellent health care and numerous high-quality, 55-plus communities help keep locals healthy and social. Residents sharing on Niche love Westchester's plentiful dining, entertainment, and recreation offerings, along with its sense of community. "We also have a lot of community activities where residents can learn together and disconnect from the stress in their lives," one Niche reviewer adds. Still, living relatively close to Manhattan isn't cheap; affordability is a major drawback. Westchester is ranked as the fourth least-affordable New York county.
Westchester County's spectacular outdoors
Westchester's wealth of dramatic waterfronts and dense, rolling woodlands make it an exceptionally scenic destination for outdoorsy retirees. It boasts four beautiful state parks, including part of the beloved Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve, where 70 miles of trails ripple across 8,000 untamed acres just an hour and fifteen minutes north of Manhattan. Unfurling along the Hudson River from Beacon to Peekskill, the park's shape-shifting landscape moves from emerald forests to stony peaks, while majestic creatures like peregrine falcons and American bald eagles circle the sky.
Picturesque river gem Croton Gorge Park is another lovely escape just an hour's drive from Manhattan. The 97-acre sprawl sits at the foot of a mesmerizing cascade spilling over Croton Dam into the Croton River. The park is riddled with trails, including access to the 26-mile Old Croton Aqueduct trail, which stretches to the Bronx, and a bridge spanning the waterfall gives incredible gorge views. New York's sunny late spring and early summer periods are ideal for picnics and hiking at Croton Gorge Park, with one Redditor suggesting visiting during a rainy month like April: "Best time to visit is after a significant rainstorm or multiple days of rain. The falls roar." A popular destination for sledding and cross-country skiing, the park is also an excellent escape on a chilly winter snow day.
Westchester's vast, idyllic nature makes for quality road tripping through spectacular fall foliage in wooded Hudson Valley enclaves like New Castle, and for cooling off along the 1,200-foot-long sandy shoreline in the wealthy, scenic suburb of Rye. Retirees searching for like-minded adventurers can join groups like Westchester Trails Association, which welcomes hikers of varying ages. The Westchester Over 50 Hiking, Arts & Entertainment group is another great option for mature locals to enjoy culture and the outdoors together.
Settle down in these Westchester County suburbs
When it comes to the best place for retirees to settle down in Westchester, GoBanking Rates (via Secret NYC) named Mount Vernon one of America's fastest-growing retirement towns. Eighteen percent of this diverse, walkable suburb's 74,000 residents are 65 and up, pointing to some strong perks for seniors. For example, Mount Vernon is one of the top five affordable cities New Yorkers are moving to. More perks include pretty Wilson's Woods Park, historic attractions like the 18th-century St. Paul's Church National Historic Site, and a location that's less than a 10-minute drive to three beaches (Glen Island Park, Hudson Park and Beach, and Orchard Beach).
Choosing where to live in 431-square-mile Westchester also depends on your transportation preferences. In a spicy Reddit thread on the r/Westchester subreddit, locals have thoughts. Residents advise a car isn't needed in quaint, walkable villages like fabled Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, the best place to celebrate Halloween. Shops, health care, and MTA trains to other suburbs and New York City are especially accessible in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. The same is said to be true of the county's south regarding not needing a car. "If you live near the center of the village, near the train station, then you can live in most of Southern Westchester without a car," added one commenter.
Reddit users also report not needing a car in bigger suburbs like Mount Vernon, Yonkers, and New Rochelle, which all have direct MTA access to Grand Central Station. However, one contrarian local says no matter where you live in Westchester, you'll need a car for enjoying nights out: "A car is necessary for basically all the fun entertainment stuff people generally like to do on Friday and Saturday nights, everywhere in Westchester."