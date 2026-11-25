Florida is a renowned retirement mecca, but not everyone envisions spending their golden years sunning on palm-studded beaches. Some prefer a cosmopolitan retirement surrounded by diverse natural landscapes, which is precisely what New York's vibrant, historic Westchester County promises. Niche, a ratings and review platform for cities and counties, named it the second best place to live in the state, ranking it an "A+". Westchester is brimming with scenic outdoor destinations a mere hop, skip, and a jump from the world-class offerings of New York City, treating residents to an enviable mix of urban and suburban vibes.

Bordered by the Hudson River to the west, Connecticut to the east, Long Island Sound to the southeast, and New York City to the south, Westchester County is known for its splendid Gilded Age Mansions, picturesque Hudson River towns, and rich American Revolutionary history. The 18% of the largely affluent county's roughly one million residents aged 65 and up enjoy a wide range of lifestyles. There's coastal living on the Sound Shore, Americana main streets up and down the Hudson, and upscale living in the classy suburbs of Mid County. Southern Westchester is primarily known as a shopping, dining, and entertainment hub, while its Northern counterpart is less dense, featuring rural beauty interspersed with village centers and notable restaurants.

Excellent health care and numerous high-quality, 55-plus communities help keep locals healthy and social. Residents sharing on Niche love Westchester's plentiful dining, entertainment, and recreation offerings, along with its sense of community. "We also have a lot of community activities where residents can learn together and disconnect from the stress in their lives," one Niche reviewer adds. Still, living relatively close to Manhattan isn't cheap; affordability is a major drawback. Westchester is ranked as the fourth least-affordable New York county.