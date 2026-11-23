9 Best Southern Fast Food Chains For Local Flavor On Your Road Trip
It's hard to choose the best thing about a road trip through the South. Some might say it's that sense of abandon as you sing along to country music with the windows down and the breeze kissing your skin. Others might argue it's the Southern charm you encounter as you explore the tiny towns on some of the more popular routes — this charming Tennessee road trip and its sweet small towns are a perfect example. While all of these are worth a mention, one of the things that may surprise you if you're a tourist visiting the South is how truly unique the food in this region is. All the better if it happens to be from a fast food chain where you can easily drive through, grab a meal, and quickly get back on the road again.
We went about finding the best chains, so you wouldn't have to do the hard work. We studied local rankings and a slew of USA Today Readers' Choice Awards, and selected those that won awards or received top ratings. And, of course, we ensured that only chains offering a real taste of the South made the list. Whether you salivate for fried chicken or fish and grits, these eateries all serve regional flavors, even if many have expanded past the South and gone into other parts of the U.S.
For our purposes, the South is anything below the Mason-Dixon Line, and to help with convenience, we highlighted chains with locations along renowned road trip routes (we defined a renowned route as one on RoadAtlas' list of best road trips in the American South). Whether you're taking the famous Highway 61 Blues Trail or exploring the hikes and relentless beauty on the Natchez Trace Parkway, you'll always have a place to grab a quick bite. While we've pointed out a few locations along the routes, there will be many more as you drive along. And even if you take a less-famous route, you should still be able to find one of these popular chains.
Zaxby's
Fried chicken is as classically Southern as sweet tea. Dipped, battered, and fried golden, it's one of those delicious eats every Southerner has a recipe for. Zaxby's opened in Georgia in 1990 with mouthwatering recipes for fried chicken tenders and wings and a highly guarded secret sauce. Since then, the chain has expanded into the rest of the South and widened its menu to include other regional classics. If you like your fried chicken to come boneless, it's a no-brainer on your next road trip. But you don't have to take our word for it. USA Today ranked Zaxby's ninth among the country's top 10 fast food chains in its 2026 Readers' Choice Awards, and the chain is a consistent local favorite.
With its strong presence in the area, you'll likely find a few on your trip, especially if you're taking a popular route. If your adventure takes you down the iconic Highway 61 Blues Trail, we recommend stopping in Greenwood, a soulful getaway with river views along the Mississippi leg of the trail. If you do go, you'll find a Zaxby's a few minutes from the gravesite of blues legend Robert Johnson. And if you're taking the historic Natchez Trace Parkway, there's one near the intersection of Natchez Parkway and Liberty Road in the town of Natchez where the route begins.
As you might expect, the golden tenders and wings are the star of the menu. And if you never knew fried pickles were a thing, Zaxby's is your chance to try the Southern delight. Salads, sandwiches, and desserts are also available. And of course, it wouldn't be the South if there wasn't some sweet tea.
Waffle House
Founded in Georgia in 1955, the iconic Waffle House chain is highly beloved for seriously delicious waffles, hash browns, and long opening hours. While these are its main claim to fame, you can also find regional classics like biscuits and chicken, and Texas melts. Although the chain went on to open locations in other states, it remains a Southerner at heart: many states in the region have over a hundred locations. In fact, Georgia has upwards of 400 Waffle Houses! If you're taking a road trip down South and a sudden craving for breakfast food hits, it should be easy to find one.
If you're driving the historic American South route, you'll find plenty of the eateries as you pass through iconic cities like Charleston, South Carolina, and Charlotte and Greensboro in North Carolina. Or perhaps you're planning a fall trip through the Blue Ridge Parkway, a traveler favorite, thanks to the amazing seasonal foliage. If that's the case, less than 15 minutes off the parkway, there's a Waffle House on Cherokee Crossing Road that's perfect for breakfast before exploring the Great Smoky Mountains in the Cherokee area. And those who plan on island hopping on the scenic Overseas Highway route in Florida will find one on the stretch between Islamorada and the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park.
You'll want to order waffles, of course. And you may also want to try the All-Star Special, a local favorite with eggs, breakfast meats, hash browns, and more. However, for real local flavor, save room for the grits or biscuits and gravy. There are also burgers, steaks, and other non-breakfast foods if you're in the mood for heavier fare. And for a sweet ending, try the Southern-style pecan pie.
Bojangles
Some chains are known for chicken, and some focus on breakfast. First opened in 1977, Bojangles serves both — all day, and always with Southern flair. In fact, USA Today ranked the chain eighth in its 2026 compilation of the top 10 fast-food breakfast chains. It also gets top marks from locals for made-from-scratch fried chicken. If you go, expect the chicken to come prepared multiple ways, including as tenders, as part of various sandwiches, and as popcorn chicken-style Bo-Bites. If you have breakfast lovers in your group, they'll find a whole host of breakfast sandwiches.
Look out for the more authentic local foods beyond these signature dishes. If dirty rice is new to you, the regional dish can be had as a side or as part of a larger family meal. Other local staples like baked macaroni and cheese and biscuits and gravy are also on offer. And to end your meal, try the peach cobbler for more regional flair.
With the majority of its locations below the Mason-Dixon Line and a diverse menu, Bojangles is ideal for groups with varied tastes. There are also quite a few on the popular routes. Those journeying through Louisiana's Cajun Country Drive will find a Bojangles around 20 minutes from the Cajun town of Lafayette. And there's one less than 15 minutes from Graceland if you plan on taking in some Southern history and cuisine on the Highway 61 Blues Trail.
Jack's Family Restaurants
Jack's Family Restaurants' logo boldly announces that it's "All About The South," and it really means it. You won't find the chain outside the region. And though it serves salads and burgers, the menu is heavy on classic comfort foods like fried chicken and buttered biscuits. Other items get the Southern treatment too. The Southern-style Breakfast Bowls feature bacon, sausage, and gravy over grits or hash browns. And in addition to chicken, family-style meals can come with regional favorites like country fried steak or chicken fried chicken. You'll also find pies; true to Southern culture, these will be deep-fried and golden!
The chain is a beloved staple that began in Alabama in 1960 and has since expanded into Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee. With nearly 300 locations, if you're driving through any of those states and find yourself wanting to sink into some comfort food, it's a good choice.
For example, there are a few locations along the Mississippi leg of the Natchez Trace Parkway — after you leave the historic Port Gibson, you'll find one in Jackson, and there's also one in Tupelo, where many people stop off to see Elvis' birthplace. The chain also has locations along the Highway 61 Blues Trail. But fair warning: you won't find Jack's on the Louisiana leg because the chain doesn't maintain a presence in the state. However, there's one around 20 minutes from the Music Hall of Fame in Memphis. And there are a couple within half an hour of the B.B. King Museum & Delta Interpretive Center when you get to Mississippi.
Biscuitville
We may be stating the obvious, but Biscuitville takes biscuits seriously, and has since its founding in 1966. You can get a pork chop biscuit, biscuits and gravy, a fried chicken biscuit sandwich, and dozens of other types. And if that's not enough, you can also order biscuit platters and English muffin sandwiches. Suffice it to say, this is the chain you'll want to try if you love all things biscuit. If you do go, you'll be dining in a beloved eatery. Biscuitville was awarded the top spot on USA Today's Best Fast Food Breakfast list in 2026, and in the three previous years.
Undoubtedly, part of the reason for the chain's popularity is the quality it maintains. Biscuitville's biscuits come from a family recipe and are made from scratch, with a fresh batch baked every 15 minutes. In fact, everything else is prepared in the restaurant — there are no microwaves, and none of the food arrives pre-made. In addition to biscuits, you can order breakfast platters with pancakes, eggs, and breakfast meats. Sides like grits, fried chicken, and fried steaks offer more local flavor.
Biscuitville's size isn't commensurate with its gargantuan reputation. The chain has nearly 90 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. You'll have the best chance of finding a branch if your route takes you through one of these states. There's one around half an hour from Moses H. Cone Memorial Park in the North Carolina High Country area of the Blue Ridge Parkway route. And if your plans include the American South route, the chain has a strong presence in popular cities like Greensboro, North Carolina, and Columbia, South Carolina.
Cook Out
Cook Out is the South's answer to burger icons like Shake Shack and In-N-Out. Launched in 1989, many locals think of it as the queen of fast food when it comes to burgers and milkshakes. They also love the inventive tray combos. For under $10, the combos come with an entree, a drink, and two sides. But the sides can also be entrees! So you could add corn dogs, chicken wraps, and more, if you didn't want fries or the other usuals. In addition to offering good value for money, the chain has a reputation for making its patties fresh every day.
Cook Out gets kudos for one other thing: it serves Southern-style barbecue, making it the chain to try if you're after juicy, smoky goodness. You'll have a choice of options like barbecue char-grilled chicken and barbecue pork. Other local staples like fried okra and Cajun fries are also available. And if you're in the mood for something new, the chain serves Cheerwine, a non-alcoholic, cherry-flavored soda that's unique to the South — although it's been available in stores nationwide since around 2017.
With many locations scattered around the states, it should be easy to find one of the eateries on your trip. You'll find a branch 30 minutes from the Natural Tunnel State Park if you take the Crooked Road route. There are also a few in the cities of Greensboro and Charlotte, both stops on the American South route.
Chick- fil- A
It's highly likely that you've tried a Chick-fil-A sandwich. The famous chain has branches in 48 states and Puerto Rico, so it certainly feels more national than regional. However, you just have to look at its menu to see that it delivers a Southern punch. With a menu that includes biscuit sandwiches for breakfast and fried chicken strips for dinner, along with humble beginnings in Georgia in 1967, the chain is as Southern as any on this list. The fact that USA Today ranked it third on the list of the top 10 fast food restaurants in 2026 is all the more reason to stop.
If you do find one along your route, look out for classics like Chick-n-Minis, biscuits and chicken, and macaroni and cheese. You can also grab chips and sweet desserts for the road. With the chain maintaining a presence throughout the continental U.S., you should find one easily, regardless of the trail you plan on driving.
A longer road trip like the Blue Ridge Parkway will come with quite a few options. When you get to Asheville in North Carolina, you'll find Chick-fil-A pretty close to the historic Biltmore Estate, and there's one approximately 30 minutes from the Museum of the Cherokee People in the Cherokee region. Finally, if you drive the Highway 61 Blues Trail, look out for a branch in Memphis, less than 20 minutes from the Gateway to the Blues Museum.
Krystal
Krystal's square sliders are a big hit with both locals and celebrities. Dating back to 1932, Krystal has quite the history; the chain's website boasts that the tiny eats were a favorite of Elvis Presley in the 1950s. And in 1986, President Ronald Reagan's soft spot for the delicious sandwiches led him to order 132 sliders for himself and his staff after a sudden craving hit. The sliders, chicken and waffle sandwiches, chicken wings, and more are just as beloved today. Those looking for an authentic taste of the South can try fish and grits, a dish from the distinct Lowcountry region. Biscuits and sausage gravy are also on the menu.
What's more, the chain has a pretty decent presence around the South, so it should be fairly easy to find a spot. If you take Natchez Trace Parkway and plan on stopping off at the Pharr Mounds in Mississippi, there's one around 30 minutes away, in the town of Saltillo, and if you stop off to see Jackson Falls, look out for one in the town of Columbia, Tennessee, around a half-hour drive from the waterfalls. Those who take the Highway 61 Blues Trail will find a branch in New Orleans, and another one just a few minutes from Graceland in Memphis.
Church's Texas Chicken
Church's Texas Chicken is a popular local spot that USA Today praised for serving the country's second-best fast food fried chicken in 2026. While previous fried chicken eateries on this list focus on tenders and strips, Church's pays equal attention to bone-in chicken. The recipe has richer, spicier versions of the Texas flavors used back in 1952 when Church's first opened in San Antonio, Texas, right across from the Alamo. Expect chicken that's been marinated in the savory spices and breaded to the ideal crisp, along with sandwiches, wraps, desserts, and sides.
The sides are where the chain really brings the Southern flair. Instead of corn on the cob, Church's serves a classic local dish called buttered corn. The dish comprises corn kernels that have been taken from the corn cob and seasoned with butter. There's also fried okra and baked macaroni and cheese. And you can even order gravy.
Keep an eye out for a Church's as you drive if the menu sounds appealing. The chain has hundreds of locations around the U.S., and many are in the South. If you happen to take the Cajun Country Drive through Louisiana, you'll find a few locations in New Orleans and one less than 20 minutes from the famous Tabasco Factory in the Avery Island area. There are also a few in the North Carolina cities of Greensboro and Charlotte if you're driving through on the longer American South route.