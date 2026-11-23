It's hard to choose the best thing about a road trip through the South. Some might say it's that sense of abandon as you sing along to country music with the windows down and the breeze kissing your skin. Others might argue it's the Southern charm you encounter as you explore the tiny towns on some of the more popular routes — this charming Tennessee road trip and its sweet small towns are a perfect example. While all of these are worth a mention, one of the things that may surprise you if you're a tourist visiting the South is how truly unique the food in this region is. All the better if it happens to be from a fast food chain where you can easily drive through, grab a meal, and quickly get back on the road again.

We went about finding the best chains, so you wouldn't have to do the hard work. We studied local rankings and a slew of USA Today Readers' Choice Awards, and selected those that won awards or received top ratings. And, of course, we ensured that only chains offering a real taste of the South made the list. Whether you salivate for fried chicken or fish and grits, these eateries all serve regional flavors, even if many have expanded past the South and gone into other parts of the U.S.

For our purposes, the South is anything below the Mason-Dixon Line, and to help with convenience, we highlighted chains with locations along renowned road trip routes (we defined a renowned route as one on RoadAtlas' list of best road trips in the American South). Whether you're taking the famous Highway 61 Blues Trail or exploring the hikes and relentless beauty on the Natchez Trace Parkway, you'll always have a place to grab a quick bite. While we've pointed out a few locations along the routes, there will be many more as you drive along. And even if you take a less-famous route, you should still be able to find one of these popular chains.