The 11 Best Destinations To Enjoy Craft Brews In Texas Hill Country
Bordered by the Balcones Escarpment to the east and south, the Edwards Plateau to the west, and rolling plains and prairies to the north, the central Texas region known as Hill Country is home to some of the state's most beautiful landscapes, like the wildly popular Highland Lakes. Austin and San Antonio serve as eastern and southern gateways, respectively, and the area has developed a thriving craft beer scene, with some breweries drawing on local agriculture for fruits, hops, and other ingredients. Many breweries also occupy ranches and creekside properties, creating scenic settings for beer gardens and trendy taprooms.
Below, discover 11 Texas Hill Country breweries known for their craft brews and friendly atmosphere, plus special events, games, restaurants, and guest food trucks. Some are near Austin and San Antonio, while others are farther afield, but we've focused primarily on locations on the cities' fringes or outside them altogether to offer a broader range of spots. If you're driving, most offer beer to go, too. You'll find dog- and family-friendly environments, sometimes with extra outdoor activities and unique attractions.
You'll also find small, family-run operations, lively outdoor areas with live music, and even a brewery-distillery combination. Of course, the beer is the main show, and we've highlighted favorites visitors have tried and shared in Google and Tripadvisor reviews, plus discussions on Reddit. To compile this list, we've focused on individual businesses' websites and social media, plus a number of articles from blogs and publications such as Texas Monthly and Big World, Small Girl.
Live Oak Brewing Company, Austin
Live Oak Brewing Company is located in Del Valle, east of downtown Austin and just north of the region's major airport. It's known for its HefeWeizen, which is available all year-round on tap and in cans to go. "If you truly love Hefes then Live Oak needs to be on your list," says a Redditor. Other year-round offerings on draft and in cans include the Pilz, Big Bark Amber Lager, and Grodziskie, the latter of which revives a centuries-old Polish beer style called Piwo Grodziskie using rare Polish Nowotomyski hops.
Other brews, like a Mexican-style dark lager called La Sombra, a smoked black lager called Schwarzer Rauch, and a Doppelbock called Fumigator, are available seasonally, with some also offered in taproom-exclusive cans. Smoked beers make up a good portion of Live Oak's offerings, which may not suit everyone's taste, but they're an excellent showing in their genre. "I am biased, but smoked beers are basically an auto-buy from me, so when I get to a place with not one but 4 options, I'm in love," says a visitor named David in a Google review.
Situated on 22 acres along the Colorado River, Live Oak Brewing Company has an expansive beer garden, plus an indoor taproom, and it's open seven days a week. It's dog-friendly, kids are welcome, and there's also a unique feature among Hill Country breweries: a disc golf course. The 18-hole course winds through much of the expansive property, so grabbing a pint doesn't necessarily mean simply sitting down to enjoy it.
Barrow Brewing Company, Salado
About 50 miles north of downtown Austin, the historic town of Salado is an artsy Texas village with shopping and Scottish charm, and it's also where Barrow Brewing Company calls home. The space revitalizes the historic Silver Spur Theatre, and its founder, who was a commercial airline pilot before turning to brewing, takes quality control very seriously. Eight beers are brewed year-round, representing a wide range of flavors, and several are also packaged in cans.
Creek Don't Rise Lager is an easy-drinking beer conceived as a kind of gateway to craft beer, and Big Bubbly Blonde has 4.5% ABV, making it light enough for a midday sip. On the other end of the spectrum, Mystery of the Deep IPA rings in at 9.2% ABV and balances a big hop punch with a strong malt backbone, while Evil Catfish IPA is named for a local legend. Seasonal styles include Swimming Hole Honey Pilsner, Hat Tip Hefeweizen, and Oktoberfest, plus a wide range of rotating brews on draft in the taproom.
"It can get really crowded/busy inside, especially when they're playing live music on the weekends, so keep that in mind," shares a visitor named Arnold in a Google review, who also suggests that sitting outside is the ideal way to experience Barrow Brewing Company. The outfit is open Wednesday through Monday and hosts a rotation of guest food trucks. Every Monday, there's a different one on site from 4 p.m. until sold out. From Thursday to Sunday, the Happy Pizza Company truck whips up savory pies, and Sacred Sandwich (also open on Wednesdays) doles out artisan handhelds on sourdough like its Cubano Tejano, Mexitalian, and Milano Frio.
Jester King Brewery, Austin
A renowned craft brewery in a beautiful ranch setting west of Austin, Jester King Brewery is open seven days a week. The company even cultivates some of its own produce for many of its beers and menu of shareables and wood-fired pizzas. The setting is hard to beat: mature shade trees, a charming outdoor seating area, a lawn where kids can play, and a barn with the brewery's resident goats. Visitors can join in a range of events, from evening guided goat walks and weekly "Doom Metal Goat Yoga" to games and stage performances. (Some events require additional fees.) "The landscapes surrounding this place are beautiful!!" says a Google reviewer named Richy. "There are lots of picnic tables everywhere, offering really cool places to sit with a variety of atmospheres."
The beer list, as of this writing, consists of 16 brews with a heavy emphasis on hazy IPAs such as Solar Coffin, a hazy double IPA, plus Lilikoi Hazy and Sasha Hazy. Many are available on draft, while others are served as bottle pours. You'll also find a German-style pilsner, a blonde ale, a farmhouse table beer, a dry-hopped blended saison called Das Wunderkind, and more. Another thing that sets Jester King apart is its selection of hard ciders from Texas Keeper Cider, an artisan cidery located south of Austin in Manchaca. Current options include Harrison and GoldRush, each made entirely from its namesake apple variety, plus several other bottles.
San Gabriel River Brewery, Liberty Hill
A small, out-of-the-way brewery and tasting room near Liberty Hill, north of Austin, San Gabriel River Brewery features a small tasting room and kitchen serving up beer-friendly food like wings and pizza. It's open Wednesday through Sunday. Try the San Gabriel Honey Porter made from local honey, or relax with a glass of the San Gabriel IPA, an English-style IPA with a more malty finish. You'll also find specialties like Santa's Spirit, a peppermint milk stout, or a light, 3.6% ABV Hefeweizen called bru-HEFE-na. Beers rotate on tap throughout the year, and you can keep an eye on the website to see current draft offerings.
"We throughly enjoyed several of their brews and took a couple back to keep for another day," shares a guest on Tripadvisor who parked their RV overnight as part of the Harvest Hosts program. The brewery, which was founded by two brothers on property along the North Fork of the San Gabriel River, revamped its taproom in 2026. It's no-frills but with an emphasis on fun: you'll find big-screen TVs in the taproom and a 1/8-scale RC truck-racing track, while outdoor development continues with pickleball courts slated for completion by mid-December 2026, weather permitting.
Bluebonnet Beer Company, Round Rock
In the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock, Bluebonnet Beer Company crafts a wide range of beers that come from the husband-and-wife owners' passion for brewing. "They have a lot of beer choices," says a visitor named Pat on Google, who adds: "They have both interior and exterior seating for plenty of people. A little off the beaten path but worth the drive." You'll find year-round standbys like its Cream Ale, Texas Pecan Brown Ale, and Trophy Buckle IPA, plus rotating styles like a Czech Pilsner, Munich Dunkel Lager, and British Pub Ale. Bluebonnet also hosts a constantly changing rotation of food trucks throughout the week for great pairings like tacos, pizzas, kabobs, and more, plus the on-site Governor's Kitchen, which serves salads, snacks, and more.
Bluebonnet Beer Company's taproom is a little more intimate than those listed up to this point, and its hours are also a bit more limited. The taproom opens at 5 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday and at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, remaining open until 9 p.m. each day. "It's the kind of brewery that's easy to keep coming back to," shares another Google reviewer. "My only complaint is that I wish they stayed open longer!"
Middleton Brewing, San Marcos
Halfway between Austin and San Antonio is the riverside getaway community of San Marcos, and just northwest of town sits Middleton Brewing with beautiful views and a raft of great craft beers. It's been operating since 2011, and in 2023, longtime head brewer Calvin Kouba took the helm and revamped its offerings. Available on tap and in cans, you'll find an IPA called Crossvine, a Kölsch called Spring Fed, and an amber ale called Palo Duro — a nod to the beautiful Panhandle state park in a canyon. The brewery also releases special brews monthly.
Visitors often laud Middleton for its friendly bartenders and cool indoor-outdoor atmosphere, including a rooftop seating area. "Excellent beer, friendly staff, and maybe the absolute best rooftop to watch a Texas sunset," shares a visitor on Google. The brewery's taproom is open every day except Tuesday, and there's a food truck always on site called Los Sancho that serves fresh tacos and quesadillas. Fowler Friday is a recurring live-music event featuring local musician Gareth Fowler, often alongside other guest performers.
Thursdays are a great time to catch a trivia night, and other performances and events crop up throughout the year. Dogs are welcome, making it easy to bring four-legged family members along, too. "We had our three year old daughter and 7 week old son with us and saw a couple other little kids there with their parents as well," shares a visitor.
Save the World Brewing Company, Marble Falls
Save the World Brewing Company, a destination northwest of Austin for craft beers, prides itself on being a community gathering space in the heart of Texas Hill Country. It's located in Marble Falls, known for the picturesque Marble Falls Lake with its spectacular festival of lights during the holiday season, and features seven core beers ranging from its Chasing Broncos Juicy IPA to the Cerveza TX Mexican Lager. Save the World, or STW, originally opened in 2014, and when it was purchased by a Texas family in 2022, its beer menu got a revamp. Seasonal offerings include the Oktoberfest Märzen Lager and the Danger Noodle Island Imperial Stout, a humorous nod to the slang term for snakes. Texas is home to venomous snakes including cottonmouths, copperheads, and 10 species of rattlesnakes.
Open Wednesday through Sunday, Save the World hosts weekly "Brew Your Brain" trivia nights on Thursdays, plus occasional crafting workshops, book club meetups, live music, and visiting food trucks. "Great beer, friendly service and a lovely spot to enjoy the weather and a catch up with your friends and family as well as providing space for the kids and dogs to enjoy," says a visitor on Tripadvisor. "Plenty of parking, not far out of Marble Falls for a cab."
Vista Brewing, Driftwood
Vista Brewing is an award-winning spot just southwest of Austin on a beautiful, tree-filled property. Conceived as a true destination brewery nestled amid the beauty of Hill Country, it's a place to not only sample high-quality craft beverages but also settle in and stay awhile. (They're currently planning a group of modern eco-cottages to entice visitors to stay even longer.) "Staff was friendly and grounds were great," shares a visitor on Tripadvisor. "People were relaxing, working and socializing. Great spot for a short or long stop." Vista is open Wednesday to Sunday and has its own restaurant headed up by Chef A.C. Carroll. The ever-evolving menu emphasizes seasonal farm-to-table dishes that complement the brewery's range of beers, and there's a handful of things kids will like, too.
Vista has restored part of its property to farmland, adding fruit orchards, vegetable plots, and an apiary with more than a dozen beehives for home-produced honey. When it comes to the drinks, Vista takes pride in the water it uses for its beers, which comes directly from the Middle Trinity Aquifer below the property. Try a blonde ale called Barton Creek Gold or a pale ale called Driftwood year-round, in addition to several others, plus seasonal flavors like a Mexican hot chocolate imperial stout dubbed Lorenzo or a honey ale called Hive Mind.
Roughhouse Brewing, San Marcos
Another gem tucked just north of San Marcos is Roughhouse Brewing with its refined yet rustic tasting room, food prepared on-site, and an inviting beer garden with a full calendar of live music, game nights, craft workshops, yoga, and more. The brewery specializes in traditional ales and lagers, some of which are fermented in foeders, a kind of large wooden vessel, plus cave-aged beers matured in a natural karst cave discovered on the ranch. The company has also won numerous awards, including a handful of gold and silver medals from the Texas Craft Brewers Cup. "Roughhouse Brewing nails the perfect trifecta: fantastic farmhouse-style beers, a stunning Hill Country backdrop, and the friendliest family-owned vibe," shares a visitor in a Google review.
Roughhouse is open Thursday through Sunday, and in addition to beer, wine, cider, and nonalcoholic beverages, the menu includes pressed sandwiches and savory snacks like a warm pretzel and chips with queso. On a sunny day, the spacious beer garden is a great place to soak up some rays and listen to music on the Lantana Stage, and the place is both dog- and kid-friendly. The barn-style tasting room is inviting no matter the weather, especially when it's hot outside and you want to escape into the AC: there's an elevated loft space that's open for relaxing or booking a private event.
Real Ale Brewing Company & Distillery, Blanco
About an hour's drive west of Austin, in the town of Blanco, you'll encounter Real Ale Brewing Co., where nearly two dozen beers are available year-round. Established three decades ago, the brewery has had time to refine its offerings, and in the meantime, it's also founded a distillery that predominantly produces different styles of whiskey and gin. For those who are here for the beer, though, Firemans #4 is a blonde ale, Devil's Backbone is a Belgian-style Tripel, and Favorable Conditions is a West Coast IPA, plus many more styles besides. The seasonal rotation includes an orange-vanilla cream ale called Orange Drop and a coffee porter brewed with beans from Houston-based roaster Katz Coffee.
Real Ale hosts events regularly in its taproom, including bingo nights, live music, holiday-themed workshops, artisan markets, and more. There are always at least 16 beers on tap, plus cocktails made from the company's in-house spirits. The outfit also hosts a food stand called Oh My Pizza Pie, which serves up its doughy wood-fired delicacies Thursday through Sunday (the brewery is typically open Wednesday through Sunday). Enjoy drinks and food in the spacious interior or while playing games outside near shaded tables in the beer garden. Real Ale is also one of thousands of Harvest Hosts destinations around America for delicious drinks and views from the RV. "We stayed with Harvest Host here," shares a visitor named Rachel on Google. "We could bring our pups indoors, super friendly staff and great beer!"
Cibolo Creek Brewing, Boerne
Nestled in Boerne, Texas' quaint city outside of San Antonio for old-school German charm, a quaint brewery with a homespun vibe is ideal for sampling craft-brewed beverages and enjoying a sunny afternoon. Cibolo Creek Brewing is known for its Boerne Blonde and Creekside IPA, which it keeps on tap all year, with other beers rotating with the seasons. The brewery's main beers are brewed on a seven-barrel system, while smaller quantities, which Cibolo refers to as "left-of-normal," are created on its one-barrel system. These latter specialties incorporate different fruits and tasting notes. Varieties such as sours and imperial stouts have more intense flavor profiles or characteristics we associate with certain seasons.
There's definitely a local feel in this charming and historic spot, where the beers pay tribute to Hill Country, local history, and the brewery's historic building. Cibolo Creek is open every day except Tuesday, and the brewery is also known for its robust food menu that's prepared in-house with locally sourced ingredients. The lunch and dinner menu consists of appetizers like a hummus plate, pork skins, and fried Brussels sprouts, plus sandwiches, burgers, and delicious barbecue straight from the smokehouse on Saturdays and Sundays. "We had burgers, shrimp tacos, nachos, and a couple of beers," shares a visitor on Tripadvisor. "This was a very busy, order at the counter, find your seat type of place." The Sunday brunch menu is always changing, and specials are posted on a chalkboard.