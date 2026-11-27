Bordered by the Balcones Escarpment to the east and south, the Edwards Plateau to the west, and rolling plains and prairies to the north, the central Texas region known as Hill Country is home to some of the state's most beautiful landscapes, like the wildly popular Highland Lakes. Austin and San Antonio serve as eastern and southern gateways, respectively, and the area has developed a thriving craft beer scene, with some breweries drawing on local agriculture for fruits, hops, and other ingredients. Many breweries also occupy ranches and creekside properties, creating scenic settings for beer gardens and trendy taprooms.

Below, discover 11 Texas Hill Country breweries known for their craft brews and friendly atmosphere, plus special events, games, restaurants, and guest food trucks. Some are near Austin and San Antonio, while others are farther afield, but we've focused primarily on locations on the cities' fringes or outside them altogether to offer a broader range of spots. If you're driving, most offer beer to go, too. You'll find dog- and family-friendly environments, sometimes with extra outdoor activities and unique attractions.

You'll also find small, family-run operations, lively outdoor areas with live music, and even a brewery-distillery combination. Of course, the beer is the main show, and we've highlighted favorites visitors have tried and shared in Google and Tripadvisor reviews, plus discussions on Reddit. To compile this list, we've focused on individual businesses' websites and social media, plus a number of articles from blogs and publications such as Texas Monthly and Big World, Small Girl.