The United States has an incredible beer scene. With over 9,000 craft breweries across America's classic beer cities and beyond, there's no denying its dominance. But the modern craft beer boom differs greatly from Europe's traditions and was largely a response to a lackluster beer scene, focusing on tasteless light lagers served ice-cold so they couldn't be tasted properly.

Europe's best beer cities, on the other hand, have been thriving for centuries, and the continent's craft beer revolution took a different path. After all, you didn't need a triple IPA when your local pilsner was a thing of utter beauty. The craving for brilliant beer was satiated over centuries of brewing tradition, pub culture, and even the skill of monks whose monasteries became important brewing centers in medieval Europe. It's those traditions that have made the continent's classic beer cities so special. Where American beer cities are hipster strongholds with ultra-experimental microbreweries strung through art districts, Europe's are grand affairs celebrating the simple concoction of water, hops, barley, and yeast.

We've ranked 12 classic European beer cities from worst to best, based on their historic and cultural impact, beer tourism, brewery numbers, and accessibility. Grab a pint of your favorite ale and get planning your next hop-centric Euro trip.