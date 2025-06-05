5 Of California's Best Hotels For A Father's Day Getaway, According To Research

The Quail Lodge is in Carmel Valley, a picturesque wine destination where you can avoid the crowds of Napa. And it has just about everything a dad might want on a California getaway, especially if your dad loves a bit of a thrill and some high-adrenaline adventure. One particularly unique activity is its Land Rover Experience. From one hour to a full day, you can go off-roading in the Santa Lucia mountains. There's options for beginners as well as specialized classes on offer, and dad can come away from the experience with new skills and greater confidence off road.

Pebble Beach's famous links are nearby, and The Quail Lodge has a beautiful 18-hole, par-71 golf course. Along with playing the course, you can treat Dad to a lesson on the greens to fine-tune his game. There's also a nine-hole putting green that guests can use for free. The hotel has Spa Adeline, where your dad can get a massage to help release any stress or tension that he's been carrying. There's pickleball and tennis courts and e-bikes to use to explore the 850-acre property. And if Dad happens to be a birder, there are more than 160 different bird species that have been spotted in the area.

The hotel itself has 93 rooms, a mix of villas, suites, and rooms, and there's the yummy food at the two restaurants on-site. Good food, fun activities, beautiful surroundings — there's really not much else you could want for a Father's Day getaway.