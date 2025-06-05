5 Of California's Best Hotels For A Father's Day Getaway, According To Research
Once a year, the U.S. celebrates dads with Father's Day. The first Father's Day was back in 1910, and by 1966, the third Sunday of June was designated by President Lyndon B. Johnson as a day to honor dads. And while gifts like a necktie, gift card or a coupon for a free hug are all well received by many dads, we're sure, what about getting him a getaway? Just to note, we know that not all dads are alike and won't like the same places, and that the person you're celebrating as a father figure might be a biological father or any other person deemed as deserving the title of "Dad." And that's all OK!
From resorts ideal for a quick golf getaway to dude ranches where he can live out his cowboy dreams, these five popular hotels across California offer something special. Maybe he's passionate about food, fishing, mountain biking, or just plain relaxing. Whatever he's into, there's a hotel on this list that's bound to be the perfect match for the dad in your life. So make this Father's Day one to remember.
The Quail Lodge in Carmel for the dad who likes off roading, golf, birding, and more
The Quail Lodge is in Carmel Valley, a picturesque wine destination where you can avoid the crowds of Napa. And it has just about everything a dad might want on a California getaway, especially if your dad loves a bit of a thrill and some high-adrenaline adventure. One particularly unique activity is its Land Rover Experience. From one hour to a full day, you can go off-roading in the Santa Lucia mountains. There's options for beginners as well as specialized classes on offer, and dad can come away from the experience with new skills and greater confidence off road.
Pebble Beach's famous links are nearby, and The Quail Lodge has a beautiful 18-hole, par-71 golf course. Along with playing the course, you can treat Dad to a lesson on the greens to fine-tune his game. There's also a nine-hole putting green that guests can use for free. The hotel has Spa Adeline, where your dad can get a massage to help release any stress or tension that he's been carrying. There's pickleball and tennis courts and e-bikes to use to explore the 850-acre property. And if Dad happens to be a birder, there are more than 160 different bird species that have been spotted in the area.
The hotel itself has 93 rooms, a mix of villas, suites, and rooms, and there's the yummy food at the two restaurants on-site. Good food, fun activities, beautiful surroundings — there's really not much else you could want for a Father's Day getaway.
Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes for the father who has it all
Terranea Resort is an extravagantly posh California coastal retreat, and it has a number of bespoke activities for its guests that are bound to be of interest to any and all dads out there. In Rancho Palos Verdes, about a 45-minute drive from downtown Los Angeles, the 582-room resort overlooks the Pacific Ocean. And it's running a special Sunday night deal right now that includes a discounted room rate and dinner for two at Catalina Kitchen.
It has eight different restaurants, many with ocean views and featuring fresh, seasonal dishes, so if the dad in your life loves good food, there's bound to be something here that he loves. If you're looking for a meal for Father's Day itself, there's special Sunday brunches at Mar'sel and Catalina Kitchen. Be sure to book ahead. The resort also has "Crabby Sunday" for the summer; it's a make-your-own seafood boil with shrimp, Dungeness crab, lobster, mussels and clams.
If dad's looking to bond with his kids for Father's Day weekend, on Saturday afternoons at Terranea, there's a range of fun activities like tie-dyeing and watermelon-eating contests. And for the father who wants to explore the outdoors, there's guided coastal hikes, archery, and falconry along with kayaking, surfing, stand-up paddling, snorkeling, guided kayak fishing, and more. The resort also has a 9-hole golf course, and you can borrow a Lexus for free to explore the area for up to three hours.
From whiskey tasting to fly fishing to boating, Edgewood Tahoe is a luxury lakefront getaway for Dad
Edgewood Tahoe, which has some great ski packages during winter, is celebrating Father's Day with a free sample of Frey Ranch Whiskey upon check in. It's also holding a special event called Bolo Ties & BBQ Rubs where dad can make his own bolo tie and put together a custom BBQ rub to take home on the Saturday before Father's Day. Make sure to book ahead.
The resort is near the California-Nevada border about 10 minutes from South Lake Tahoe, California's lakeside paradise. The resort has MasterCraft boats available for guests, so you can go water skiing and wakeboarding in style, and there are also kayaks and paddleboards available to rent. If your dad loves a good hike, Lake Tahoe has a wealth of options. Van Sickle Bi-State Park is less than two miles away from Edgewood Tahoe, and it has some trails to explore, and the beautiful Emerald Bay State Park, with a Scandinavian castle and fantastic lake views, is less than 30 minutes away.
Edgewood Tahoe is another resort with a highly rated golf course. It's a championship-level course right next to the lake with incredible views, and it's hosted a number of famous golfers over the years. So your dad could be next to play in the footsteps of Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer. And you can also arrange for some world-class fly fishing with Tahoe Fly Fishing Outfitters. Whether you want a half day or full day of fishing in the streams and lakes in the area, they've got you covered.
Alisal Ranch lets dad live out his dude ranch or BBQ-master dreams
If your dad is a fan of "Yellowstone" and has always harbored dreams of being a cowboy, book him a visit to Alisal Ranch. In the hills near Solvang, the Danish capital of the U.S. less than an hour's drive from Santa Barbara, this 10,500-acre dude ranch started as a working cattle ranch back in the 1800s. The ranch has a range of activities for guests to enjoy like fishing, hiking, canoeing, axe throwing, mountain biking, UTV ranch tours, and, of course, plenty of horseback-riding options, from beginner to expert.
And yes, there's golf. Alisal Ranch has two 18-hole courses, one along the river and one on the ranch that's exclusively for guests. After a full day of activities, any dad would appreciate a visit to the spa. The spa offers The Men's Facial, as well as massages and body treatments. Book ahead for Father's Day for Barbecue University from September 2 to 5, 2025. Barbecue legend Steven Raichlen will be there to help teach dad how to make multiple recipes everyday, from shrimp to salmon to cedar plank s'mores. There's also special guest chefs visiting on select summer Saturdays that will be serving up some farm-to-table dining.
You can book a studio for a max of three people all the way up to a house that can sleep 12. So whether you're looking to treat dad to a guys' getaway or an extended family vacation, there's options. Room packages include breakfast and dinner. And there's several dining options to choose from at the ranch, like breakfast next to the creek, the Chuckwagon Grill for lunch, and The Oak Room, which features local beers and wines.
Sessions Retreat & Hotel near Big Bear Lake is perfect for mountain bikers and lake lovers
Sessions Retreat & Hotel is two hours from downtown Los Angeles on the south side of Big Bear Lake, one of the most filmed lakes in the world. It is the ideal spot if you've got a dad who likes to mountain bike. It's just a few minutes' ride to Snow Summit Bike Park, which has something for riders of all abilities. Other highlights of the area for more advanced riders include the Cougar Crest Trail and the Skyline Trail. Staff at the hotel are familiar with the best of the area and can give you some great insider knowledge.
Along with easy access to fun trails, the hotel has on-site amenities like a pool table, grills, fire pits, board games, and more to make your stay here fun. If you're looking beyond Father's Day weekend, this hotel is also a good spot for skiing. It's got a free shuttle to the slopes and free gear storage. Choose from a room in the lodge or one of the private cabins.
Sessions Retreat & Hotel is less than a mile from the hotel to the Pine Knot Marina, so it's a breeze to get out on the water. For those dads who like to fish, Big Bear Lake is known for rainbow trout as well as bass and catfish. There's boat rentals as well as guided fishing and lake tours available from the marina. You can also get kayaks, paddleboards, and jet skis; it just depends on how fast dad wants to go on the water.
Methodology
We compared different hotels across the Golden State, featuring ones that were highly rated by guests and that had unique offerings that we thought would be loved by dads. Each of the five listed options had reviews exceeding 4.5 stars on Google Reviews.
Even if you can't make it for Father's Day, these spots give travelers a chance for a dad-friendly getaway year round. So book a night or two for (or with!) Dad to make for a memorable Father's Day trip. If you can't make it for Father's Day weekend itself, you can still give him a vacation to anticipate on his special day.