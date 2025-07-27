America's Best Retirement Spot For Women Is An Unexpected Midwest State With Low Costs And Pretty Parks

Finding the right place that is both affordable and comfortable can be tricky. Especially, as it turns out, for women. For women reaching retirement age, the stakes are higher. A recent report from Morgan Stanley showed that though women make up 47% of the workforce in the U.S., their retirement savings still lag behind men by 30%. Compounding the problem, women tend to live longer — about five years more than men on average, according to Our World in Data. That means women have to work harder to find a retirement home that will stretch their savings.

For many, the best states to retire in the U.S. is a familiar list. Florida and Arizona rank highly for their good weather, excellent health care for seniors, and retirement-friendly tax environments. But Nebraska has recently been climbing the rankings as an underappreciated place to retire due to, among other things, its low cost of living and expansive natural parks. So what does Nebraska offer women retirees in particular?