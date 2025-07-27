America's Best Retirement Spot For Women Is An Unexpected Midwest State With Low Costs And Pretty Parks
Finding the right place that is both affordable and comfortable can be tricky. Especially, as it turns out, for women. For women reaching retirement age, the stakes are higher. A recent report from Morgan Stanley showed that though women make up 47% of the workforce in the U.S., their retirement savings still lag behind men by 30%. Compounding the problem, women tend to live longer — about five years more than men on average, according to Our World in Data. That means women have to work harder to find a retirement home that will stretch their savings.
For many, the best states to retire in the U.S. is a familiar list. Florida and Arizona rank highly for their good weather, excellent health care for seniors, and retirement-friendly tax environments. But Nebraska has recently been climbing the rankings as an underappreciated place to retire due to, among other things, its low cost of living and expansive natural parks. So what does Nebraska offer women retirees in particular?
Nebraska's low cost of living
The top reason to consider Nebraska for retirement is its relatively low cost of living. That's especially important for women, who need to stretch their savings and have a longer life expectancy. ConsumerAffairs, an American consumer research journal, writes that Nebraska has a cost-of-living index of 90.1. That makes it the seventh most affordable state in the nation, just behind states like frugal New England beauty New Hamphire. Housing, in particular, is more affordable in Nebraska compared to the rest of the country. According to Consumer Affairs, residents pay at least 30% less than the national median, whether renting or buying a home. Weekly groceries are slightly less, too, with Nebraskan households spending about $235 per week compared to a national average of $264, according to World Atlas.
ConsumerAffairs ranked the state so highly that it rated Lincoln, Nebraska's capital, as the top city for retirees in 2025. Its low costs, large community of healthy retirees, and access to well-maintained green spaces pushed the city into the top spot. It's not the best for taxes, however. Though Nebraska does not tax social security, it does tax other forms of retirement income. Property taxes are relatively high, for instance, and it's also one of only six states nationwide with an inheritance tax.
Nebraska's access to green parks
Perhaps one of Nebraska's most underappreciated factors — for seniors and non-seniors alike — is its access to natural parks and healthy living. An estimated 88% of senior residents in Lincoln live within a 10-minute walk of a park. The city has more than 160 green parks within its city limits, including the beloved (and free-to-visit) Sunken Gardens. It's not just Lincoln, though. For those thinking about their golden years, Nebraska has several assisted living facilities in beautiful locations, such as the underrated city of Ashland with its local art, cider houses, and scenic parks. According to Senior Living, an online resource for seniors and their caregivers, adult daycare centers around Grand Island have some of the lowest costs in the nation. Grand Island has plenty to keep retirees entertained, from the Nebraska Sandhills to the Nebraska State Fair. The state also has plenty of choices for seniors, whether they need assisted living or memory care or want to opt for independent living.
One thing to consider in Nebraska is the weather. Summers can be hot and humid, while winters can get cold and icy. It is also prone to severe weather, like tornadoes, especially in the summer months of June and July. If you're looking for drier weather and more sunshine, consider Utah, which has also quietly become a top destination for retirees.