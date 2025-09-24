Between Prescott And Phoenix Is An Underrated Arizona Mountain Lake With Scenic Views And A Walkable Trail

The mere thought of Arizona evokes thoughts of the Grand Canyon, Sedona's mesmerizing red rocks, and stargazing at Flagstaff. Yet amidst all the rouge, beige, and ochre, the Grand Canyon State has slashes of green. Between Phoenix and Prescott, a breezy highland town of trails, saloons, and sunshine, lies Goldwater Lake, an underrated mountain oasis with scenic views and a walkable trail that's 100 miles from the capital.

The 15-acre area gives visitors a peaceful, compact retreat into nature. Bald eagles call the area home, 5,991 feet above sea level, while the weather avoids the brutal Arizona heat... which may be ideal for guests who partake in Prescott's Gold Rush spirit and whiskey row. A day spent on clear water under a blue sky with scenic views can cure even the worst hangovers.

Taken on its own, Goldwater Lake offers a quaint, pleasant place to chill. You'll find plenty of those. Within its broader context, though, Goldwater Lake offers the perfect complement to the charming town of Prescott.