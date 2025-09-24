Between Prescott And Phoenix Is An Underrated Arizona Mountain Lake With Scenic Views And A Walkable Trail
The mere thought of Arizona evokes thoughts of the Grand Canyon, Sedona's mesmerizing red rocks, and stargazing at Flagstaff. Yet amidst all the rouge, beige, and ochre, the Grand Canyon State has slashes of green. Between Phoenix and Prescott, a breezy highland town of trails, saloons, and sunshine, lies Goldwater Lake, an underrated mountain oasis with scenic views and a walkable trail that's 100 miles from the capital.
The 15-acre area gives visitors a peaceful, compact retreat into nature. Bald eagles call the area home, 5,991 feet above sea level, while the weather avoids the brutal Arizona heat... which may be ideal for guests who partake in Prescott's Gold Rush spirit and whiskey row. A day spent on clear water under a blue sky with scenic views can cure even the worst hangovers.
Taken on its own, Goldwater Lake offers a quaint, pleasant place to chill. You'll find plenty of those. Within its broader context, though, Goldwater Lake offers the perfect complement to the charming town of Prescott.
Hit the water and trails, or have a picnic
A day spent lakeside demands at least some time spent on the water. (Note: that's on the water, not in the water. You can't swim in Goldwater Lake.) If you own a vessel, head to the public boat ramp. The boat-less shouldn't resign themselves to being landlubbers. Kayaks, canoes, pedal boats, and paddle boards are available for rent. While there, cast a line to catch one of the lake's many gilled residents. Rainbow trout, channel catfish, and largemouth bass all call Goldwater Lake home. Electric motors only, so leave the boat with the outboard at home.
Shorebound visitors who'd prefer to stay away from the water can hike the trails orbiting the lake. Goldwater Lake's eponymous loop trail offers a 2.5-mile gentle stroll along the lake's banks, meandering past dams and offering the thick shade of old-growth trees. A larger loop trail of the same name offers a more challenging, 5.8-mile trek that mirrors its smaller namesake, with lake views and thick forests.
For the rest, especially those with a righteously pounding headache after too much time at Prescott's whiskey row, Goldwater Lake offers relaxation with minimal movement. Grills and picnic tables give a chance to spend the day out in nature, barbecuing and eating. Ramadas are available to rent for those looking to make a true event out of their day. Volleyball courts and a children's playground offer some room to blow off steam and work up a sweat. Heck, if you're feeling just one shade better than lazy, you can hit the lake's accompanying horseshoe pits.
Planning a trip to Goldwater Lake
The relative lack of a major transit hub makes driving the best way to reach Goldwater Lake. If you must fly, book a flight to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, though it'll leave you nearly two hours away. If you can work out the logistics, a flight to Prescott Municipal Airport will cut down that driving time to just 22 minutes. While there, head over to Prescott Valley, a high desert retreat with mountain views, which is about 30 minutes away from Goldwater Lake.
Your overnights will by default be at Prescott. A smorgasbord of chain hotels and local accommodations offers places to sleep for as little as $100 a night. Every trip to Prescott must include visiting The Palace Restaurant and Saloon, Arizona's oldest, famed for its food and history. There's no wrong time to visit.
The fair weather and steady drumbeat of visitors make Goldwater Lake an ideal destination year-round. Be sure you check the hours ahead of time, as they change with the seasons.