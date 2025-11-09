Beware, These Countries Will Force You To Quarantine Your Pet Once You Arrive
As anyone with a pet will know, furry friends are firmly part of the family. Going on a vacation without a beloved cat or dog doesn't always feel right. Unfortunately, flying with a pet isn't always an easy endeavor. There is paperwork to complete, separate tickets to be purchased, and, of course, the knowledge that your beloved pet has to spend the journey cooped up in an uncomfortable carrier. However, once you arrive at your destination, the delights of immediately enjoying your vacation with your pooch or kitty will quickly dispel any inconvenience.
Not so fast. In some circumstances, you won't be able to leave the airport with your pet in tow. Certain countries enforce a quarantine period that monitors the pet's health and determines whether it is safe for the animal to enter the territory. While some countries have loosened their strict quarantine rules — the United Kingdom enforced a six-month quarantine on pets until ending that policy in 2012 — many magnificent destinations still enforce them. Let's take a look.
Australia
Whether you consider Australia an island or a continent, it is undoubtedly the kind of place that we want to share with our nearest and dearest. For some, this includes pets, but bringing a pooch or kitty into Australia isn't as easy as simply doing some tests and completing a raft of paperwork. Australia has very strict biosecurity measures in place as a way to safeguard the nation's natural environment. Food and animal products are carefully scrutinized, and passengers are prohibited from bringing in items such as plants, meats, and fruits. Travelers with muddy shoes might even find they have to dispose of them (as per the Australia Border Force), as the mud might contain non-native insects that could ravage the local fauna.
This diligence to parasitic dangers extends to pets, as dogs and cats possibly carry diseases that could have disastrous consequences for local wildlife. According to the Australian government's Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry, the land Down Under only allows pets from approved countries (the U.S. is on the list) to be brought onto its shores. All animals must be microchipped to international standards and must also have a slew of certificates in place before arrival. And even if these boxes are ticked, the animal will need to undergo quarantine at the country's single dedicated facility in Mickleham, which is 20 miles north of Melbourne Airport. Quarantine lasts at least 10 days, and the animal will be observed to ensure it is as healthy as its certificates suggest.
China
The rules surrounding the quarantine of pets entering China are a little tricky to unpack. As with many countries, China stipulates that certain documents must be in order before a traveler can bring a dog or cat into the country. The most recent guidelines took effect in 2019 (as per the People's Government of Beijing Municipality) and group countries into levels, with a select number of specific rabies-free nations and regions given the most preferential treatment. These countries include New Zealand, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, though interestingly not the United States. To avoid quarantine, an animal from these nations must have a microchip that is ISO compatible. It must also have proof of two rabies inoculations that were administered at least one month apart, and an international health certificate.
For animals originating from all other countries not on the level one list, which includes the United States, the owner must additionally show proof of a rabies titer test on the animal, and also that it has been treated for parasites such as tapeworm. An import permit may also be required, and travelers may need to register the pet with the local authorities. If all the conditions are not met, then the pet will be kept for quarantine for 30 days, and the only government-sanctioned facilities are in Beijing or Shanghai. Note that only one animal can be imported into the country per passport.
Fiji
For some, this archipelago in the South Pacific is paradise on earth. Fiji is packed with sandy beaches, towering mountains, and grand plains. For first-time visitors, there are a lot of things you need to know before your vacation to Fiji, and those traveling with pets should be aware that all animals must be taken to a dedicated quarantine facility. The requirement is one surefire way for the country to stop the spread of diseases such as rabies, even if the animal is arriving from a rabies-free country itself. Fiji is also proud that it does not have any incidences of foot-and-mouth disease. By monitoring all animals entering the country, Fiji can stay on top of any potential problems.
Travelers will need an import permit from Biosecurity Authority Fiji before arrival, and this permit shapes the next steps. It will dictate whether the pet is eligible for entry into the country, which forms the owner will need to fill out, and what certifications are required. The paperwork required can include health certificates, vet certificates, and a full rundown of all the vaccinations that the pet has had. The import permit lasts for six months and must be presented at the time of arrival. After landing in Fiji, the animal will need to be immediately whisked away to a quarantine center in Koronivia, located near Nausori International Airport outside Suva, the capital. For some countries, such as Australia, quarantine lasts for seven days. Pets arriving from the U.S. will have to undergo a 30-day quarantine.
Hong Kong
Designated as a special administrative region of China, Hong Kong has one of the most incredible skylines in the world. While it isn't a country per se, it is an exciting destination on so many fronts. Visitors will find cool markets, scenic temples, and great food, but for travelers coming with pets, taking in all the sights with the pooch in tow might require a bit of waiting. Hong Kong, like some of the other places listed here, groups countries into separate pots. The latest grouping was established in December 2024 by the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Conservation Department. Destinations dropped into Group I include Japan, Ireland, and Hawaii.
Animals from those areas will have to get an import permit, a health certificate, show that they are microchipped, and have been vaccinated against distemper and other diseases. For the mainland United States, which is in Group II (along with many countries in Europe), a rabies vaccination is also needed. For both these groups, the animals can leave the airport with their owner as long as all the paperwork is in order. Animals in groups IIIA and IIIB — South Africa, mainland China, and India are among them — will need to undergo quarantine for at least 30 days.
Iceland
In most situations, this expensive, breathtaking European destination only allows pets from two groups of countries to enter. The United States falls within one of those groups, technically within Category 2, alongside places such as Canada, Romania, and Turkey. The countries in Category 2 are identified as places where rabies exists but is perceived to be under control. The government agency that shapes the policy is MAST (the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority), which outlines the documents and vaccinations the pets must have to be allowed entry.
An import permit is the first step, and the pet must have resided in the country of departure for a minimum of six months. Forms need to be filled out by a vet in the country of origin, and a microchip is a necessity. Certain breeds — like the American pit bull terrier or cane corso — are banned. Once the pet is given the green light and finally arrives in Iceland, it will have to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.
Jamaica
The rules for the import of pets into Jamaica were most recently updated in 2017, as per the country's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Mining. Only cats and dogs from rabies-free countries (or where rabies is controlled) can be brought into the country, a list that includes many islands in the Caribbean, all countries within the European Union, the United States, and more. Unfortunately, Jamaica doesn't recognize the pet passport, or any other kind of pet travel identification document, but it does outline specific guidelines that travelers with pets must follow. The usual barrage of tests and vaccinations is expected, along with an import permit. The animal must also have a microchip.
Owners will need to show a health certificate that has been completed by their vet back home, and an arrival form that lists the flight information, animal particulars, microchip number, and more. The arrival form must be submitted a few days before the pet arrives. If any of this paperwork is missing, the pet will not be allowed on the island. If all is in order, the pet will still need to be inspected by a vet in Jamaica upon arrival, and that official will check paperwork and conduct a physical exam of the animal. Even if the animal is deemed healthy, the vet can recommend, at their discretion, that the pet be held for quarantine for a minimum of two weeks at the National Quarantine Facility at Plumb Point, near Kingston's airport. Note that breeds like the Fila Brasileiro and Dogo Argentino are prohibited on the island.
Japan
While Japan is one of the ultimate destinations for solo travelers, it is also a great place to enjoy with a pet. Think of the parks filled with cherry blossoms, the verdant countryside, and the dazzling beaches dotted around the islands, all prime real estate for curious furry friends. Dogs and cats coming into Japan must undergo quarantine, but before their owners start to fret about being separated from their furry loved ones, note that this quarantine can be over in one day (as per Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries). First, visitors will need to prepare a health certificate attesting to the animal's well-being, and they must also book an inspection for the date of arrival.
Upon landing in Japan, the animal will be presented to the Animal Quarantine Service for inspection, which combines the checking of paperwork with a physical examination of the animal. If the inspector deems the animal fit to participate in Japanese daily life, then a quarantine of less than 12 hours will usually suffice, and the owner and the pet can go on their merry way. When things don't go as smoothly, the pet can be held in a quarantine detention center for up to six months, or maybe even denied entry into Japan.
Malaysia
Located in Southeast Asia, Malaysia has beautiful islands that won't break the bank, making it increasingly popular with budget-friendly adventurers. However, for travelers who plan to visit Malaysia with a pet, there are a number of points to consider. Malaysia gives preferential treatment to travelers from select countries, making the importation of pets from these destinations relatively straightforward. These include Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, but not the United States (the full list is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website).
For U.S. tourists, the guidelines are as follows. An import license from the Malaysian authorities is the start of the process. Certificates describing the pet and detailing its health and vaccinations are also part of the chain. After arriving in Malaysia, the pet will have to spend a minimum of one week in quarantine. During that time, the Malaysian handlers can give it an anti-rabies shot if they feel it is necessary. If the animal seems healthy and disease-free after the quarantine period, it can be reunited with its owner. If not, owners should be prepared to wait up to six months for the pet and its owner to be together again. Fees for the process are cheap, with the license only costing about $1.20, and quarantine charges about $1 per day.
New Zealand
Are you hoping to take your pet to the country with the clearest lake in the world? Be aware that visitors from most countries must leave their pets in quarantine when entering New Zealand. Pets arriving from Australia are the one exception; animals visiting from Australia will avoid quarantine, provided they meet all the criteria and are deemed healthy. For travelers from the United States, which is lumped into Category 3 ("rabies-absent or well controlled"), the process is a little more involved. The procedure falls under the remit of the Ministry for Primary Industries, and travelers will find detailed instructions on all the steps required on its website.
The pet owner must file for an import permit from the ministry. Animals must be microchipped, but dog breeds such as the Japanese Tosa and Dogo Argentino are not allowed into the country. Rabies vaccines are a must, and space must be booked at one of the four approved quarantine centers designated by the ministry. This is where the animal will be taken after arrival and then inspected before the 10-day quarantine. The animal will also undergo an inspection at the end of the quarantine period, before it is ready to be collected. Note that as of August 2024, applicants can expect processing for the permit to take 30 business days, so plan ahead.
Seychelles
If you want to visit the world's smallest national park, book a trip to the Seychelles, a true Indian Ocean island paradise. However, if you want to go there with your dog or cat, prepare studiously and plan well in advance. There is only one facility in the country — located on the main island of Mahé — where pets are quarantined. And there is no getting around the stipulation that all incoming pets need to be quarantined for at least two weeks, during which time staff from the country's veterinary services will keep an eye on the pet.
The import permit and rabies vaccines are standard requirements, as is a microchip. Animals will also need to show inoculations against feline panleukopenia and feline rhinotracheitis (for cats), or canine distemper and canine parvovirus (for dogs). Any dog or cat is allowed to be imported, but specific breeds must be sterilized before they are permitted entry (as per the Ministry of Industry, Natural Resources, and Transport). In certain circumstances, quarantine can last up to six months, but owners can visit the pets any day, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, although not many holidays last six months.
Singapore
When it comes to visiting Singapore with your furry friend, there is plenty to learn. Countries are grouped for quarantine purposes by the government's Animal & Veterinary Service under a rubric known as schedules. If your pet is from a country that falls in Schedule I, then there is some good news. Your cat or dog will not have to take a rabies test, nor will it need to quarantine when arriving in Singapore. The bad news is that there are only four countries that are in Schedule I: Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.
For pets coming from the United States, which is in Schedule II, the rabies test is a must, and quarantine might also be required. But don't get down in the dumps just yet. When you enter the Lion City with your pet (or if you travel within five days of each other, perhaps due to difficulties in synchronizing your travel arrangements), there is no need for quarantine at all. If, for some reason, there is a gap of more than five days between your arrival and the pet's, then quarantine is required, but it can be completed where you are staying.
South Africa
Since 2014, anyone wanting to bring a pet into South Africa needs to apply for an import permit. This is not a complex procedure, but it requires completing an application form, and one permit is required per animal. In addition to the permit, travelers with a pet will need to present veterinary certificates on arrival in South Africa, documents that detail the animal's health and any vaccinations it has received. The guidelines fall under the purview of the Department of Forest, Fisheries, and the Environment.
A quarantine officer will carefully look over all the paperwork, and a decision will be made based on both the animal in question and the country where it is coming from. In general, cats do not have to be kept in quarantine. For dogs that arrive from a specific basket of countries — these include Argentina, Germany, Canada, and the United States — quarantine is not necessary. For other countries, however, owners can expect their furry family member to be kept in quarantine for two weeks or more.
Taiwan
Import permits for pets entering Taiwan typically take about 20 business days to process. They are free, and the application form can be found on the website for the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Agency (part of the Ministry of Agriculture). Owners will need to show proof of a rabies vaccination and a rabies titer test. Unlike some countries on this list, Taiwan considers the United States a rabies-free country, along with places such as Sweden, Singapore, and Estonia.
The benefit of being on this list is that pets do not have to be swept away to a quarantine facility when entering Taiwan. For animals from countries with rabies (large parts of Europe fall under this umbrella as per official Taiwan guidelines), quarantine is mandatory at one of three facilities on the island. The period of quarantine can be up to six months, a seeming eternity for both the pet and the owner. All pets must be at least three months old to be eligible for import into Taiwan.