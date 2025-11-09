Beware, These Countries Will Force You To Quarantine Your Pet Once You Arrive

Whether you consider Australia an island or a continent, it is undoubtedly the kind of place that we want to share with our nearest and dearest. For some, this includes pets, but bringing a pooch or kitty into Australia isn't as easy as simply doing some tests and completing a raft of paperwork. Australia has very strict biosecurity measures in place as a way to safeguard the nation's natural environment. Food and animal products are carefully scrutinized, and passengers are prohibited from bringing in items such as plants, meats, and fruits. Travelers with muddy shoes might even find they have to dispose of them (as per the Australia Border Force), as the mud might contain non-native insects that could ravage the local fauna.

This diligence to parasitic dangers extends to pets, as dogs and cats possibly carry diseases that could have disastrous consequences for local wildlife. According to the Australian government's Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry, the land Down Under only allows pets from approved countries (the U.S. is on the list) to be brought onto its shores. All animals must be microchipped to international standards and must also have a slew of certificates in place before arrival. And even if these boxes are ticked, the animal will need to undergo quarantine at the country's single dedicated facility in Mickleham, which is 20 miles north of Melbourne Airport. Quarantine lasts at least 10 days, and the animal will be observed to ensure it is as healthy as its certificates suggest.