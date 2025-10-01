Tennessee's Lake State Park Near Knoxville Is An Outdoor Lover's Paradise To Hike, Paddle, And Birdwatch

If there's one thing Tennessee can take pride in, it's the state parks. Whether you've been planning to take a dip in the award-winning swimming hole at Cummins Falls State Park or embark on a road trip to see three different ones with charming trails, you'll never run out of outdoor adventures here. Not too far from Knoxville, you'll come across a picturesque destination with waterfront activities, birdwatching opportunities, and hiking trails — Cove Lake State Park is the ultimate weekend getaway for those who want a small break from the busy city. Located within the Cumberland Plateau, this nature enthusiast's paradise just might set the gold standard for low-effort outdoor fun.

Spanning 606 acres of woodlands, wetlands, and lakefront, Cove Lake State Park was home to indigenous Native Americans as early as 1000 to 1200 AD. It was established by the Tennessee Valley Authority, along with Norris Dam and Big Ridge State Parks, which boasts a dazzling lake and mountain views. Since it's surrounded by striking scenery, it comes as no surprise that many choose to say "I do" in this gorgeous haven. But, even if you're not exchanging vows anytime soon, this state park still has the power to make you fall in love with nature. From peaceful paddling excursions to hunting for new vistas on two wheels, there's something for everyone at Cove Lake State Park.

Knoxville residents are lucky to be only 30 minutes away from this underrated destination. The drive from Nashville takes around three hours, while Chattanooga is closer — just two hours away. You can even make the drive from Lexington, Kentucky, which is two hours and 10 minutes away. Meanwhile, Wears Valley, which is hidden deep in Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains, is one and a half hours away.