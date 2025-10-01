Tennessee's Lake State Park Near Knoxville Is An Outdoor Lover's Paradise To Hike, Paddle, And Birdwatch
If there's one thing Tennessee can take pride in, it's the state parks. Whether you've been planning to take a dip in the award-winning swimming hole at Cummins Falls State Park or embark on a road trip to see three different ones with charming trails, you'll never run out of outdoor adventures here. Not too far from Knoxville, you'll come across a picturesque destination with waterfront activities, birdwatching opportunities, and hiking trails — Cove Lake State Park is the ultimate weekend getaway for those who want a small break from the busy city. Located within the Cumberland Plateau, this nature enthusiast's paradise just might set the gold standard for low-effort outdoor fun.
Spanning 606 acres of woodlands, wetlands, and lakefront, Cove Lake State Park was home to indigenous Native Americans as early as 1000 to 1200 AD. It was established by the Tennessee Valley Authority, along with Norris Dam and Big Ridge State Parks, which boasts a dazzling lake and mountain views. Since it's surrounded by striking scenery, it comes as no surprise that many choose to say "I do" in this gorgeous haven. But, even if you're not exchanging vows anytime soon, this state park still has the power to make you fall in love with nature. From peaceful paddling excursions to hunting for new vistas on two wheels, there's something for everyone at Cove Lake State Park.
Knoxville residents are lucky to be only 30 minutes away from this underrated destination. The drive from Nashville takes around three hours, while Chattanooga is closer — just two hours away. You can even make the drive from Lexington, Kentucky, which is two hours and 10 minutes away. Meanwhile, Wears Valley, which is hidden deep in Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains, is one and a half hours away.
Explore nature's playground at Cove Lake State Park
Hiking is a wonderful way to take in the awe-inspiring panoramas at Cove Lake State Park. The Cove Lake Dam Trail is an easy hike that anyone can complete effortlessly in 20 minutes. Snaking through the hardwood forests and the waterfront, the trail connects to other paths within the park — meaning you can always create your own route. The Volunteer Trail, on the other hand, is 1.5 miles long, looping around the woodlands on the west side. The Cumberland Trail traverses through the state park, too, with an 11-mile portion that eventually links with Tank Springs in LaFollette.
While you're meandering the trails, keep your eyes peeled for woodpeckers, warblers, red-winged blackbirds, and cedar waxwings. If you're strolling along the 3.8-mile Paved Trail, you'll eventually arrive at an observation platform — chances are you'll spot great blue herons, ospreys, bald eagles, ring-billed gulls, and other species here. Vireos, killdeer, hooded mergansers, belted kingfishers, and wood ducks are also among common sightings.
The 210-acre Cove Lake is the perfect place to glide across the water. Bring your own kayak or canoe to soak in the landscape, though there's a launch fee. Moreover, the lake is pretty shallow; therefore, inflatables aren't permitted. While you're at it, set your rod to catch bass, crappie, and bluegill. You can rent a jon boat, but feel free to use your personal electric trolling motor to power the vessel. Don't forget to enjoy biking on the 3.5-mile beginner-friendly trail and have picnics in the state park's pavilions.
When and where to stay in Cove Lake State Park
For the best possible experience, aim to visit Cove Lake State Park between late spring and summer so you can take advantage of water recreation. Early spring and fall are ideal for those who want to relish the natural beauty and spot wildlife while hiking and biking. While you can still see a lot of the state park in one day, you can't beat the atmosphere for camping.
With 100 reservable sites, campers have access to electric hookups, a dump station, restrooms, and water. No matter where you end up pitching your tent, you'll find a nearby grill and picnic table. The campground is equipped with two bathhouses, where you can take hot showers. There's an on-site store too, which operates seasonally. Those bringing their own firewood must make sure it's certified heat-treated — otherwise, you have to either buy it from the store or gather it from the premises. Another close-by campground is Ridges at Royal Blue. There are 30 RV sites that are 40 feet wide and 80 feet long, two of which are pull-through. The pet-friendly campground offers water and sewer utilities, as well as 30/50 amp electric hookups. Other amenities include a dump station, laundry, flush toilets, hot showers, picnic tables, and fire rings.
Camping isn't everyone's cup of tea, and luckily, it doesn't have to take away from your getaway. Cove Lake State Park is located in the town of Caryville, which features several accommodation options, all within walking and driving distance of the park. Hampton Inn Caryville offers a comfortable stay with lake views. Holiday Inn Express and Suites Caryville is a popular choice as well. You could also consider Super 8 by Wyndham, Red Roof Inn, and Tennessee Motel. Tennessee has its fair share of hidden gems — only an hour away from Cove Lake is the mountainous Frozen Head State Park, full of wildflowers and hiking trails.