The Most Dangerous Countries To Visit In Europe Right Now

Danger is one of those words that is difficult to define. Crossing the road entails risk; the chance of injury or death is extraordinarily low, but of course, there are a lot of roads, so fatalities do occur. Australia is filled with a menagerie of dangerous wildlife, and yet, only a few dozen deaths occur each year, mostly from people falling off horses. Lightning bolts strike, volcanoes erupt, and tires burst from underneath us.

Of course, most of us are more than capable of a degree of risk assessment. We visit dangerous places with the understanding that anyone following the safety instructions really does not have much to worry about. The world's most shark-infested beaches, really, aren't visited by sharks all that often because they are well-patrolled and fatalities are rare. When traveling, we look for advisory warnings and seek recommendations online about where not to go. Most of us are lucky enough to pass through life unmolested by any seriously dangerous event.

Europe is, on balance, a very safe place indeed. The Global Peace Index (GPI) lists no fewer than seven European nations in its top ten; the United States comes in at a worrying 128th out of 163 countries. Still, there are areas of Europe that are more dangerous than others. Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus are obvious no-go areas right now, but political instability and the ever-present risk of crime are genuine causes for concern elsewhere. Ranking such places is no easy feat. The GPI is a helpful guide, but other metrics — such as the presence of organized crime, geography, and civil unrest — must be considered. Perspective, however, is a critical part of any risk assessment. Most, if not all, the places listed below are relatively safe to visit, provided you take appropriate precautions.