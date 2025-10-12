The Most Dangerous Destinations In Costa Rica, According To Research

With forests shrouded in mist, steaming volcanoes towering over verdant valleys, monkeys swinging through canopies, and sloths casually hanging out to survey the scene, Costa Rica is a destination that has a little bit of everything. Over 800 miles of tropical shores wind along either the Caribbean or the Pacific, and there's adventure everywhere. You can raft on wild rivers or zip line over dense forests; in a country defined by Pura Vida (pure life), you'll never run out of activities. Costa Rica is also a place where you can slow down and relax with simple pleasures like natural hot springs and peaceful walks in nature. Throw in all the small-town communities and welcoming locals, and you have a place everyone should visit at least once.

However, is it dangerous? The short answer is no. Costa Rica ranks highly on the Global Peace Index — but nowhere is perfect. Opportunistic thieves target crowded tourist spots, and it's vital you lock up valuables in hotel safes and carry minimal cash, and don't even think about leaving anything in your vehicle. Thankfully, violent crime is rare, but that's not to say it doesn't happen, and there are places you absolutely should avoid or spend as little time in as possible.

The U.S. Department of State has set a Level 2 advisory warning for Costa Rica, which means travelers should exercise increased caution. This is the same level as France, Italy, and the United Kingdom, so it's no scarier than a trip to London or Paris. But it's not all about crime. Costa Rica has plenty other dangers to be aware of, and we've tried to cover everything you'll want to know before visiting. With all that in mind, here are the most dangerous destinations in Costa Rica and what you might encounter there.