Rick Steves Deemed Only One Destination Too Dangerous To Suggest His Viewers Visit

Travel pro Rick Steves has been an energetic advocate for self-guided travel, especially across Europe. His advice is closely followed by legions of fans who use his guides to avoid getting pickpocketed or, for the budget-conscious, to learn the secret of scoring cheaper hotel rooms.

But even Steves knows his limits. In a 2020 talk with KCTS 9, Steves was asked whether he would recommend travel to Egypt. After some thought, Steves revealed that, despite his own positive experience in the country, he wouldn't recommend Egypt to his audience. "My Egypt special is the only TV show I've ever made that didn't include a suggestion to actually travel there," he answered. "I loved it, but I think it might be a bit wild and dangerous for many of our viewers."

Of course, Egypt is on the bucket list of many travelers, and this North African country has plenty to see beyond the awe-inspiring Great Pyramids of Giza. The Red Sea's stunning coral reefs draw snorkelers and divers, and the Nile River, among the longest in the world, is rich with history and culture, with visitors cruising on traditional sailboats like the pharaohs of ancient Egypt. But how dangerous is it really to visit Egypt? And what precautions should visitors take?