Rick Steves Deemed Only One Destination Too Dangerous To Suggest His Viewers Visit
Travel pro Rick Steves has been an energetic advocate for self-guided travel, especially across Europe. His advice is closely followed by legions of fans who use his guides to avoid getting pickpocketed or, for the budget-conscious, to learn the secret of scoring cheaper hotel rooms.
But even Steves knows his limits. In a 2020 talk with KCTS 9, Steves was asked whether he would recommend travel to Egypt. After some thought, Steves revealed that, despite his own positive experience in the country, he wouldn't recommend Egypt to his audience. "My Egypt special is the only TV show I've ever made that didn't include a suggestion to actually travel there," he answered. "I loved it, but I think it might be a bit wild and dangerous for many of our viewers."
Of course, Egypt is on the bucket list of many travelers, and this North African country has plenty to see beyond the awe-inspiring Great Pyramids of Giza. The Red Sea's stunning coral reefs draw snorkelers and divers, and the Nile River, among the longest in the world, is rich with history and culture, with visitors cruising on traditional sailboats like the pharaohs of ancient Egypt. But how dangerous is it really to visit Egypt? And what precautions should visitors take?
Staying safe in Egypt
While Rick Steves is hesitant to recommend a vacation to Egypt, the U.S. State Department says that Egypt is safe to travel to, as long as visitors follow some precautions. Don't travel, for example, to areas that have a greater risk of terrorism, and be wary of pickpockets and purse-snatchers. Most tourist sites, thankfully, are in well-trafficked and generally safe areas. That includes Cairo and the Great Pyramids, as well as Egypt's popular "Red Sea Riviera." For those who want to delve into Egypt's culture, Rick Steves himself recommends a visit to Luxor, a vibrant gem that challenged his understanding of small towns. "Yes, Egypt is safe," writes Egypt-based tour guide Gus Gleiter in his blog EgyptAdventureTravels.com. "The overall answer to this question requires nuance and explanation, but after 12 years of living in Egypt off and on (my first time in Egypt was in August 2012, and I've been going back ever since), I can confidently say that Egypt is a safe international destination to visit."
For those seeking to go beyond these popular sites, the latest travel advisories warn visitors to avoid the Northern and Middle Sinai Peninsula that borders Israel and Gaza due to security risks from armed terror groups, which includes the city of Arish. The Western Desert is also considered a safety risk, particularly near the politically unstable area along the Libyan border. Other parts of the Western Desert, such as the Siwa or El Kharga Oases, are accessible, but only with a licensed tour company. Visiting Egypt can be a richly rewarding experience, but it's not for everyone. If you're willing to take some extra safety precautions in Egypt and stick to the safe areas of the country, you can still have the Egyptian vacation of your dreams.