The Best Locations To View The Northern Lights In Michigan's Upper Peninsula, According To Photographers

Clear winter nights are the ideal conditions for viewing the magical aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights. This awe-inspiring light show happens when electrically charged particles from the sun enter our atmosphere, colliding with the Earth's gases. The panorama of colors that washes across the sky is normally best viewed from late August to April when the Northern Hemisphere is cloaked in winter darkness, making this light show visible.

Because of its distance from the magnetic north pole (as opposed to the true or geographic north pole), Michigan is one of the prime places on the planet to view the northern lights. It has the same visibility as Norway, Finland, and Alaska, with an added advantage: Michigan's more southerly location means longer summer nights, making the aurora visible even in the warmer months. Michigan was also the first state to designate a Dark Sky Preserve in 1993, an area protected from light pollution. Since then, the state has added five more preserves and now has three internationally recognized Dark Sky Parks, dedicated to stargazing.

Visual Artist and photographer Shawn Malone shared her favorite viewing spots along the Upper Peninsula on Michigan.org. "When looking north over Lake Superior, one can see right down to the horizon and take in a 180-degree unobstructed view of the night sky. Getting to a location without the obstruction of a treeline or hills is important at our latitude, as many times an auroral display will sit very low on the horizon," she wrote. "Having a dark night sky with little light pollution is necessary when looking for the northern lights, as the light of the aurora is equal to the brightness of starlight." So, where else do aurora photographers recommend for the best northern lights viewing?