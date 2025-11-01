Massachusetts' Historic 'Watch City' Overflows With Timeless New England Charm And Riverside Views

It's easy to fall in love with the Bay State, especially when you're road-tripping past coastal scenes and quaint fishing villages — but Massachusetts is more than just the waterfront. Dotted with historic places like Sandwich, one of America's oldest towns, the state is a living museum with picturesque corners at every turn. One of these delightful cities is Waltham, which oozes New England appeal. Home to Bentley and Brandeis University campuses, this gorgeous destination offers plenty to do, from museum visits and riverside parks to first-rate dining and festivals. With ancient estates, kayaking excursions, and an abundance of recreation, Waltham accommodates all your getaway needs.

Also known as the "Watch City," Waltham played a major role in the Industrial Revolution by leading watch production in the country. In fact, the Waltham Watch Company singlehandedly manufactured more than 35 million watches and related items between 1854 and 1957. Not only were these watches the first factory-made products, but they also provided high-precision standards. Waltham has such an esteemed reputation in watchmaking that even President Abraham Lincoln favored these timepieces. Although the company closed its doors in the mid-20th century, the city continues to pride itself on being a pioneer of the industry.

The drive from Boston to Waltham is only 20 minutes. Coming from Springfield, a charming town situated in the breathtaking Pioneer Valley, you'll be on the road for an hour and a half. If you're checking out the Hocus Pocus film locations in the witchy Salem, you can easily fit a quick visit to Waltham since it's just 35 minutes away. Alternatively, you can enjoy a weekend stay here at a top-rated hotel — Crescent Suites Hotel is a great choice for riverfront lodging. Otherwise, book a room at The Westin, Holiday Inn Express, Hilton Garden Inn, or Hyatt House.