Massachusetts' Historic 'Watch City' Overflows With Timeless New England Charm And Riverside Views
It's easy to fall in love with the Bay State, especially when you're road-tripping past coastal scenes and quaint fishing villages — but Massachusetts is more than just the waterfront. Dotted with historic places like Sandwich, one of America's oldest towns, the state is a living museum with picturesque corners at every turn. One of these delightful cities is Waltham, which oozes New England appeal. Home to Bentley and Brandeis University campuses, this gorgeous destination offers plenty to do, from museum visits and riverside parks to first-rate dining and festivals. With ancient estates, kayaking excursions, and an abundance of recreation, Waltham accommodates all your getaway needs.
Also known as the "Watch City," Waltham played a major role in the Industrial Revolution by leading watch production in the country. In fact, the Waltham Watch Company singlehandedly manufactured more than 35 million watches and related items between 1854 and 1957. Not only were these watches the first factory-made products, but they also provided high-precision standards. Waltham has such an esteemed reputation in watchmaking that even President Abraham Lincoln favored these timepieces. Although the company closed its doors in the mid-20th century, the city continues to pride itself on being a pioneer of the industry.
The drive from Boston to Waltham is only 20 minutes. Coming from Springfield, a charming town situated in the breathtaking Pioneer Valley, you'll be on the road for an hour and a half. If you're checking out the Hocus Pocus film locations in the witchy Salem, you can easily fit a quick visit to Waltham since it's just 35 minutes away. Alternatively, you can enjoy a weekend stay here at a top-rated hotel — Crescent Suites Hotel is a great choice for riverfront lodging. Otherwise, book a room at The Westin, Holiday Inn Express, Hilton Garden Inn, or Hyatt House.
Waltham's everlasting beauty lies in its attractions
As the oldest defined region in the country, New England is one big history lesson, and Waltham doesn't fall behind. Make your way to the Waltham Museum to view exhibits on Native Americans, early settlement, the progress of the watchmaking industry, and military involvement. Touring the museum, you'll observe relics such as the 1911 Bleriot airplane reproduction, blacksmith tools for creating watches, and the Orient bicycle. Don't forget to swing by the gift shop on your way out.
Continue learning about local history at the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation. Artifacts highlight Waltham's impact on the country, be it watches, transportation, or water turbines. The transportation collection includes model steam engines, retro bicycles, vintage motorcycles, the Orient buckboard, and the Ford Model T. From there, head to the Rose Art Museum to indulge your creative side. Housed within the Brandeis University campus, this museum has contemporary artworks on display, like Murano glass chandeliers by Fred Wilson, portrait paintings by Danielle Mckinney, and sculptures by Chris Burden. The contemporary works of art cover a variety of topics, such as culture and identity, social stratification, and subjective spiritual experiences.
Walking around the city, you'll encounter several landmarks, like Gore Place. This 50-acre property is where Rebecca and Christopher Gore once lived, with a grand mansion built in the Federal style in 1806. Whether you tour the estate or marvel at the architecture, this site is a can't-miss. The same goes for Stonehurst, the Robert Treat Paine Estate, which dates back to 1866. The incredible country house is surrounded by rolling hills and verdant meadows, with a period-style interior. The 37-acre Lyman Estate will also catch your attention — if the ballroom seems familiar, you may have seen it in Greta Gerwig's "Little Women."
Enjoy Waltham's outdoor spaces and dining scene
The Charles River flows through the south side of Waltham, and you can admire the rushing waters from Riverwalk Park. Feel like going for a stroll? Follow the Riverwalk Park Route, which makes a 1.2-mile loop around the river. Landry Park is a smaller spot nestled on the river, where you can savor the tranquility, take in the vistas, and meander on the paths. Watching the river isn't the only way to enjoy it, though — kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding enthusiasts can rent equipment from Paddle Boston to glide across the river. Newbies can take classes if they don't want to miss out on the fun.
Most residents often head to Prospect Hill Park to hike, picnic, and have family outings. The 273-acre sprawling space offers a wonderful trail to get your steps in — you'll make a 3-mile loop around the park, with city panoramas peeking out along the way. For more expansive scenery, climb the 300-foot Mackerel Hill.
Good eats abound in Waltham — Italian food lovers can treat themselves to arancini, gnocchi pesto, and caprese sandwiches at Brelundi. Try the linguine shrimp scampi and eggplant parmesan, too. Those in the mood for American fare will find their favorite meals at Bistro781. From crab cakes and steak-cut bacon to braised short ribs and spicy maple chicken sandwiches, this place will have your stomach satisfied. Sweet Basil on Moody is the perfect place for duck confit, steamed mussels, truffle goat cheese, and baked mushroom ragout. The citrus olive oil cake is the cherry on top of your dinner. Just because your Waltham getaway will come to an end doesn't mean you can't extend your vacation — Cohasset, a quintessential New England town on Massachusetts' coast, is only an hour away.