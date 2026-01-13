The Best US Retirement Destinations For Snowy Winters With Pretty Views
Most retirees want nothing more than to spend their golden years in a warm place, strolling outside under the glare of the sun. Thanks to these folks, warmer sunbelt states like the Carolinas or Florida have traditionally been the preferred retirement destinations. In fact, in 2025, Orlando, Florida, was ranked the best destination to retire to. In the minority is a selective group yearning for a retirement spent looking out at snow-capped mountains while a cozy fire blazes in the background.
How you enjoy your retirement will undoubtedly be influenced by issues like the lifestyle you can afford and access to healthcare. But personal preference plays a role. How you like to spend your time outdoors and the aesthetics you want to be surrounded by are all subjective. Instead of hot days on a beach, you may want to retire to a snowy town in New Hampshire, which was judged the top state for retirees. Or you may want to spend your retirement skiing in a mountain town in Colorado, another of the top states for retirement.
It turns out that if you prefer snowy destinations for your retirement, you're on the cutting edge of a change in traditional retirement wisdom. Bankrate's survey of the top states for retirement ruffled the status quo when none of the sunshine belt states made the top 10, while three in cold New England cut for being more affordable, safe, and tax-friendly. WalletHub's study had similar findings, except that one Sun Belt state made the top 10. After some digging, we found that inside many of these colder states are some of the snowiest, prettiest destinations to retire, for every budget.
Portsmouth: A seaside retirement in snowy New Hampshire
Portsmouth's Wintertide is the first sign that this picturesque town on the coast of New Hampshire takes winter seriously. The aptly named seasonal calendar is chock-full of cold-weather events. Snow-loving retirees looking to enjoy the outdoors will appreciate ice skating, snowshoeing, and outdoor dining reminiscent of apres-ski, minus the mountain views.
What the coastal town lacks in snow-capped mountains, it makes up for with other frosty views. Puddle Duck Pond transforms into an icy skating rink that's pretty to admire come winter. The tree-lined trails of Urban Forestry Center are perfect for snowshoeing or quiet walks alongside trees dusted with powder. And the artisan brick buildings look especially pretty after a fresh snow has coated their roofs. New Hampshire is the second-snowiest state, getting 59.9 inches annually, according to World Population Review. Best Places puts Portsmouth close, getting around 53 inches, so snow lovers can look forward to lots of white views throughout winter.
When it comes to practical matters, Portsmouth also fits the bill. There's no individual income tax in New Hampshire, and in 2024, the state's government repealed taxes on interests and dividends. As one of New Hampshire's most popular retirement towns (via Niche), healthcare is top-notch, with dozens of options, including many for in-home care. Bankrate ranked New Hampshire as the best state to retire to, with high marks for safety, taxes, healthcare, and other amenities. High home prices make the town more suitable for higher budgets, but the payoff in quality of life is worth it. Portsmouth has a vibrant arts and theater scene, and is only an hour from Boston's excitement. The restaurant and live music scenes are equally vibrant, and there are farmers' markets and thrift and vintage shops.
Newmarket: A budget-friendly town in New Hampshire
As the top state to retire to and one of the snowiest states, New Hampshire is a no-brainer for snow lovers looking for the perfect retirement destination. However, those on a budget may find their hopes dashed by the high housing costs prevalent around the state. This tiny treasure is only 20 minutes from all the charms of more expensive Portsmouth — at a lower price tag. Along with more affordable housing, retirees can look forward to small-town goodness, including eateries serving home-baked bread, local craft beers, and charming bookshops. Nearby towns like Exeter and Portsmouth are entertainment hot spots for arts, culture, and restaurants.
One retiree on Reddit had this to say when recommending Newmarket as a retirement destination: "A lot of people are saying Portsmouth, which I don't necessarily disagree with, but there are a lot of nice, cute surrounding towns that ... might be better for budget. I currently live in Newmarket and it's adorable, close to Portsmouth, and especially close to my favorite live music venue (The Word Barn in Exeter)."
When it comes to snow, Best Places lists Newmarket as getting 53 inches of snow yearly, so snowy views are everywhere come winter. Especially pretty are the snow-covered pine trees on Jeff's Hill Loop trail in Lubberland Creek Preserve, where outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy four-season activities year-round. Newmarket also comes with all the advantages inherent to this section of New Hampshire. Tax-friendliness on both income and dividends, excellent healthcare with numerous options, and top marks for safety and proximity to other retirees make it ideal for retirement.
Aspen: A posh retirement in Colorado's snow-capped Rockies
The fact that Aspen, Colorado, is snowy is indisputable. As one of the world's premier skiing destinations, the town is where the well-heeled head for extravagant skiing vacations on the snowy slopes of the Rocky Mountains, where Uncover Colorado reports snow amounts as high as 179 inches. It's also been rated one of Colorado's best retirement destinations. Aspen ranks high for its excellent Aspen Valley Hospital, limitless entertainment possibilities, and a sizable retirement community. Colorado itself ranks as the third-best state to retire to by WalletHub, with the highest scores for healthcare.
In winter, Aspen's views inspire awe. Powder-covered peaks belonging to Aspen Mountain and the town's other mountains provide a picture-perfect backdrop to charming sights. Silver Circle Skating Rink is pretty to behold in the evening when the lights are on, and the skaters are gliding around. Horse-drawn carriages ambling through the snow add romantic flair, and the town itself is a storybook collection of Victorian homes and shops, with Chalet, Pan Abode, and Bauhaus styles also represented.
Retirees can expect excellent healthcare in Aspen, with options for in-home care and external facilities offering assisted living services. And with 24% of the population being over 60 years old, a like-minded community awaits. The price tag for the posh town is higher-end, with home prices $3 million above the national average and taxes on income. This higher budget reflects the town's exclusive reputation and provides access to world-class entertainment, a Michelin-starred restaurant, and plenty of other exciting activities even non-skiers can enjoy.
Salida: An easier-on -the -pocket Colorado mountain destination
Also in the Rockies, Salida puts a ski-filled retirement within reach for seniors whose budget cannot accommodate Aspen's higher property prices. Colorado often ranks as one of the best states for retirees, and Salida itself is a great town to spend the golden years in. The town boasts a good music scene and a wide array of opportunities to experience the great outdoors, centered around the town's rivers and mountains.
Snow lovers looking to spend their retirement outdoors will enjoy skiing and snowboarding on Monarch Mountain in the day, and views of the majestic mountains covered in snowflakes come evening time. Since the town can get up to 400 inches of snow on the mountains, winter sees lots of powder and lots of opportunities to take in the pretty mountains dressed up in white. Other seasons see tubing, fishing, and rafting down the Arkansas River, which runs through Salida. And a bustling arts scene, with dozens of galleries, adds excitement to the golden years.
If those years are spent in Salida, retirees can expect to have a built-in crowd of friends, since 27 % of the town's population is over 60 years old, according to Census Reporter. There's also a hospital in town and every imaginable service needed for a comfortable retirement. Colorado isn't the most tax-friendly, as retirement income is taxed.
Anchorage: A wintery retirement in Alaska
It doesn't necessarily go hand in hand that lovers of snow also enjoy extreme cold, but seniors who happen to love both can't do better than Alaska. WalletHub ranked the state the 14th best state to retire to, and it has a reputation as both the coldest and snowiest state in the U.S. The south-central region of the state comes with mountains as its backdrop, gorgeous icy glaciers, and equally breathtaking wildlife.
Smart Asset ranks the city as one of the best places to retire in Alaska for these pretty views and the good healthcare you would expect from a major city. While the views on every side seem like something an artist could have painted, the financial advantages of retiring to the state will seem almost as beautiful when considered. Not only is the state tax-free on retirement income, but residents who settle there for their latter years are paid a yearly stipend and enjoy reprieves from property taxes. At an average of $400,000, according to Zillow's Home Values Index, property prices in Anchorage are also affordable, tracking close to the national average of $357,275.
Retirees who hail from outside Alaska will find the state fascinating. For starters, the sun shines at midnight for five months of the year. It's not unusual for residents to be hiking or fishing in the middle of the night, or to head outside Anchorage to ski in nearby towns like Girdwood. With the sun never setting, the opportunities are endless — until sleep comes calling. While the outdoors take center stage, Anchorage also has a good number of museums, art galleries, and live event venues for entertainment.
Willow: A more affordable town in Alaska
Affordable Willow is about an hour from the major city of Anchorage, and has lower housing prices, making it a good bet for retirees looking for a place to retire to with only their social security check. According to Zillow, the average housing price is $246,000, hovering more than $100,000 below the national average. Combine this with Alaska's tax-friendliness, annual stipend for residents, and property tax waivers for retirees, and a retirement in Willow will be easy on the wallet.
It will also be easy on the eyes. Pretty views of the Alaskan wilderness covered in thick blankets of snow as far as the eye can see, dog sleds gliding over snowy roads, and the snow-covered mountains of Box Lake Ridge in winter are a snow lover's daydream. Other sights around Willow include the stunning northern lights in the Talkeetna Mountains and a stupefying 130 ponds and lakes that offer fishing, rafting, and other water activities year-round.
On Reddit, one retiree had this to say about Willow: "Lots of people retire to Willow and Big Lake. There is almost always an ambulance available within an hour or so, tax is super-low, and property is quite cheap. Almost everyone is lake front because there are countless lakes there." One downside to the town is that it doesn't have a full-service hospital and is around 45 minutes from the nearest one, so retirees with issues that the Willow clinic won't be able to treat may want to consider their healthcare needs before moving there.
Grand Marais: A picturesque retirement in Minnesota's snow belt
Minnesota ranked as the second-best state for retirees in 2025 on WalletHub and within the top 25 in Bankrate's study, with both giving it good marks for healthcare. One of the state's snowiest towns that has also been ranked one of the best places to retire in Minnesota is Grand Marais in the state's snow belt along Lake Superior. Being in the snow belt means plenty of snow for those looking for white views in their retirement destination. In fact, Climate Cosmos lists the town as getting around 90 inches of snow annually.
All this snow brings opportunities for skiing, ice climbing, and other cold-weather activities. After some action, retirees can admire gorgeous views like frozen waterfalls, Lake Superior in its icy form, and snow-topped cabins. The state of Minnesota ranks well for healthcare and quality of life, including access to entertainment and the arts, so senior citizens looking to retire anywhere in the state have the peace of mind of knowing those important areas are covered.
Spearfish: A wintery option in South Dakota
Some may consider South Dakota's frigid winters a dealbreaker, but seniors looking to spend their golden years surrounded by snow and pretty views will enjoy the state. Ranked within the top 15 states to retire to in 2025 by both WalletHub and Bankrate, South Dakota comes with practical advantages like tax-free retirement income and good healthcare. On the aesthetic side, the state is known for being snowy and mountainous, with the Black Hills Mountain Range being one of its most popular, where Mount Rushmore is located. One hour from Mount Rushmore sits Spearfish, with its 56 inches of annual snow (according to Best Places).
These high snowfalls and the town's proximity to mountains make Spearfish a hub for skiing. Seniors looking to retire to the town will also appreciate the pretty sight of snow-aided mists rising from the many waterfalls that shroud Spearfish Canyon. Spearfish also has its fair share of eateries, with everything from Japanese cuisine to chains like Applebee's and Starbucks around the town.
Home prices tend to be higher than the national average, hovering around $449,000 according to Zillow. One recent retiree to the town pointed to the higher housing costs on Reddit: "I did look in Spearfish, but there is very limited available housing stock there, and what there was seemed to be either outrageously overpriced or cheaply manufactured." Even with the criticism, snow-loving seniors may find housing costs acceptable given the lack of income tax when retiring in South Dakota, and the snowy vistas around the town.
Hot Springs: A fun, affordable retirement in South Dakota
Hot Springs offers one of the most affordable retirement destinations in South Dakota, thanks to its more budget-friendly real estate market. When combined with the state's tax-friendliness, the small town is an attractive option for those on a budget. Zillow lists average housing costs as being around $330,000, which is below the national average. Along with these savings comes the rare opportunity to see a real excavation site of prehistoric fossils at the Mammoth Site and interesting tools and artifacts from the pioneer period of the town's history at the Pioneer Museum.
Snow enthusiasts may want to shun the town's many hot springs and mineral springs for skiing or snowmobiling on the snow-capped Black Hill Mountains in winter, but even lovers of the cold may benefit from the relaxing waters of the springs. Hot Springs has been rated among 2025's best towns for retirees in South Dakota by WorldAtlas, and with its natural beauty and affordability, it's a good bet for retirees on a budget.
Conway: A skiing retirement in New Hampshire
Conway in New Hampshire's White Mountains is the town to be for snow lovers looking for gorgeous views and snowy activities like skiing and snowmobiling. The area is so breathtaking that the White Mountains have become a hot spot for romance and lovers' getaways. During winter, snow-crusted mountains make the town a sight to behold, while the ski resorts and slopes add action and fun for retirees who love the snow.
Average home prices sit around $437,000 on Zillow, making Conway a more affordable option for seniors looking to spend their retirement skiing in the usually expensive New Hampshire. Combine this with New Hampshire's tax-friendliness and excellent healthcare, and a retirement to Conway is a no-brainer for snow lovers on a budget.
Those looking for more reasons to consider the town may like the fact that Conway is a cultural hub with lots of artsy attractions. One user on Reddit raved about the town: "There are lots of people retiring there, it's right in the heart of the mountains, but has everything you need and is pretty artsy and liberal."
Methodology
When making this list, we took Bankrate's and WalletHub's studies as a starting point.Those studies focused on a few key areas: healthcare and life quality, weather, safety, affordability, and local taxes.These areas are further subdivided. For example, the cost of in-home care, the states' tax policies on retirement income, and the general cost of living are a few of the factors considered when judging affordability.
Once we had the top retirement states, we narrowed them down to the snowiest states, using World Population Review's 2026 ranking. We then scoured Reddit looking for the best-reviewed retirement destinations in the states on our list. But we weren't simply looking for retirement destinations with snow. We did in-depth research on each town using other sources, so our final list would reflect only the prettiest, snowiest retirement destinations.