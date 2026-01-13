The Best US Retirement Destinations For Snowy Winters With Pretty Views

Most retirees want nothing more than to spend their golden years in a warm place, strolling outside under the glare of the sun. Thanks to these folks, warmer sunbelt states like the Carolinas or Florida have traditionally been the preferred retirement destinations. In fact, in 2025, Orlando, Florida, was ranked the best destination to retire to. In the minority is a selective group yearning for a retirement spent looking out at snow-capped mountains while a cozy fire blazes in the background.

How you enjoy your retirement will undoubtedly be influenced by issues like the lifestyle you can afford and access to healthcare. But personal preference plays a role. How you like to spend your time outdoors and the aesthetics you want to be surrounded by are all subjective. Instead of hot days on a beach, you may want to retire to a snowy town in New Hampshire, which was judged the top state for retirees. Or you may want to spend your retirement skiing in a mountain town in Colorado, another of the top states for retirement.

It turns out that if you prefer snowy destinations for your retirement, you're on the cutting edge of a change in traditional retirement wisdom. Bankrate's survey of the top states for retirement ruffled the status quo when none of the sunshine belt states made the top 10, while three in cold New England cut for being more affordable, safe, and tax-friendly. WalletHub's study had similar findings, except that one Sun Belt state made the top 10. After some digging, we found that inside many of these colder states are some of the snowiest, prettiest destinations to retire, for every budget.