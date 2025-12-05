Nestled Between Phoenix And Sedona Is Arizona's Scenic Community In The Coconino National Forest

Sedona is one of Arizona's top destinations and is regularly regarded as one of the most picturesque spots in the country. For all its beauty, though, it can become frustratingly crowded during peak months. The Village of Oak Creek sits just 10 miles from central Sedona, meaning visitors can enjoy the same spellbinding views without the overtourism of its popular neighbor.

The area is also 109 miles from Phoenix, so if you're flying into Arizona's largest airport — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport — you'll drive north on Interstate 17. However, the closest regional option, Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, may be more convenient. Traveler tip: Be careful not to confuse the Village of Oak Creek with Oak Creek Canyon, located between Flagstaff and Sedona. You wouldn't be the first.

The unincorporated community in Yavapai County goes by many names: The Village, the VOC, or its original name given by early inhabitants in the late 1800s, Big Park. It's located in the southwestern corner of the Coconino National Forest, which is home to some of Arizona's most diverse landscapes, from scorching desert lowlands to the highest point in the state: 12,633-foot-tall Humphreys Peak. You could spend hours on a scenic road trip around Coconino National Forest, but settling in the Village of Oak Creek places you among many of Northern Arizona's best bits. Remarkable wilderness hikes through both dramatic rust-colored terrain and lush ponderosa pine forests are reachable from the idyllic town center.