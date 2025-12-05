Nestled Between Phoenix And Sedona Is Arizona's Scenic Community In The Coconino National Forest
Sedona is one of Arizona's top destinations and is regularly regarded as one of the most picturesque spots in the country. For all its beauty, though, it can become frustratingly crowded during peak months. The Village of Oak Creek sits just 10 miles from central Sedona, meaning visitors can enjoy the same spellbinding views without the overtourism of its popular neighbor.
The area is also 109 miles from Phoenix, so if you're flying into Arizona's largest airport — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport — you'll drive north on Interstate 17. However, the closest regional option, Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, may be more convenient. Traveler tip: Be careful not to confuse the Village of Oak Creek with Oak Creek Canyon, located between Flagstaff and Sedona. You wouldn't be the first.
The unincorporated community in Yavapai County goes by many names: The Village, the VOC, or its original name given by early inhabitants in the late 1800s, Big Park. It's located in the southwestern corner of the Coconino National Forest, which is home to some of Arizona's most diverse landscapes, from scorching desert lowlands to the highest point in the state: 12,633-foot-tall Humphreys Peak. You could spend hours on a scenic road trip around Coconino National Forest, but settling in the Village of Oak Creek places you among many of Northern Arizona's best bits. Remarkable wilderness hikes through both dramatic rust-colored terrain and lush ponderosa pine forests are reachable from the idyllic town center.
Trek in the stunning Coconino National Forest
Sedona owes part of its distinctive skyline to an otherworldly red rock landmark, Bell Rock. But in the Village, you get a front-row seat to this natural wonder as well, as it's just 1.4 miles away. Take on the relatively easy 3.6-mile hike that starts at Little Horse Trailhead and ends at Bell Rock Trailhead, offering unbeatable views of this iconic sandstone butte. Or, for a more challenging day out, Jacks Canyon Trail is a tough 13-mile trek with outlooks toward another recognizable rock formation in the area, Courthouse Butte.
Hiking in the Coconino National Forest can be an unforgettable experience, but it can also be dangerous if you don't take precautions, especially in summer. Monitor weather warnings, wear sunscreen and a hat, take lots of water (a minimum of 1 liter per person per hour), and avoid being out between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when it's hottest.
Those willing to travel slightly farther will reap the rewards. Less than an hour's drive away is Bear Mountain Trail, a breathtaking mountain trail with panoramic views. Additionally, just 30 minutes away are the serene views of Red Rock State Park, offering a quiet way to absorb the majesty of the landscape's vermillion hues. Pretty much anywhere you go in the Coconino National Forest promises a quintessential southwestern backdrop, but the Village of Oak Creek has the bonus of charming amenities and luxury accommodations.
Explore the scenic Village of Oak Creek
Post-wilderness exploration, go slow and enjoy the character of the Village, which is dedicated to remaining uncrowded and walkable, with unobstructed views of its signature russet rock formations. Three emerald golf courses punctuate the typical terracotta coloring of the area, so you can work on your swing while taking in gorgeous vistas. One Tripadvisor reviewer noted that Sedona Golf Resort "has to be one of the most stunning golf venues in the country."
The Village is a great base for visiting Sedona, just a 20-minute drive away, or the desert community of Rimrock, about 20 minutes in the opposite direction, but there's plenty to do on your doorstep too. After an invigorating morning hike, refuel at Oak Creek Espresso, scour Paw Prints Thrift Shop for treasures, marvel at artwork displayed in Sedona Hummingbird Gallery, and grab a bite and a drink at a local eatery or watering hole. The Decanter Tasting Room is a favorite, offering wine flight tastings of both regional and faraway wines.
Well-rated and high-end accommodations in the Village are abundant on the main street, as well as budget options like Holiday Inn Express. Boutique hotel enthusiasts will adore Sedona Village Lodge's modern, desert-style rooms that boast affordable prices, or you might choose to splash out on the Sedona Domes. These quirky desert igloos could cost several hundred dollars per night depending on the season but will be a stand-out feature of your trip. As one excited reviewer wrote, "This property was SO SEDONA! ... We loved the fire pit and the labyrinth!" After the sun sets on an action-packed day, don't forget to look up — the Village of Oak Creek is a designated Dark-Sky City, so you won't have seen stars like this before.