Florida's Friendliest Suburb Thrives On The Gulf Coast With Canals, Fishing, And Famous Golf
Sunshine and beaches are Florida's pride and joy, with iconic destinations like Miami's scenic Virginia Key Beach Park and the Snipe Keys' crowd-free natural beauty. While the long summers make it a wonderful coastal escape, the state's calmer side is worth experiencing, too. The deed-restricted community of Rotonda West in Charlotte County is a lovely location, where the days revolve around strolling by the waterfront, chartering a fishing boat, and taking a swing at one of the golf courses. The friendly suburb may not offer direct access to the Gulf, but beaches are a short drive away. Plus, there are scenic canals that make for serene promenades.
When you look at the map, Rotonda West looks like a perfect circle. The area is divided into seven neighborhoods, similar to pizza slices, with the eighth slice being undeveloped land. The neighborhoods are united by the Rotonda Community Park and Preserve in the middle and separated by a vast network of canals, which make up a total of more than 26 miles. The peaceful town boasts five golf courses, so no matter which neighborhood you're exploring, you're never too far from the rolling fairways.
Those driving to Rotonda West from Fort Myers are just one hour away. Driving from Tampa takes 1.5 hours, while Miami is 3.5 hours away. Orlando is within driving distance as well — you'll arrive at the suburb within three hours. If you're coming from out of state, your best bet is to look into flights landing at Punta Gorda Airport, only 40 minutes away. To turn your stay into a weekend getaway, you can choose from plenty of luxury rentals on Airbnb. If you prefer traditional hotel or resort stays, you can find options in nearby areas like Placida, Englewood, and Boca Grande.
Fishing and boating in Rotonda West, Florida
Rotonda West residents and visitors can reel in the fun at the canals, as catch-and-release fishing is a popular activity here. The freshwater is brimming with bluegill, catfish, largemouth bass, and tarpon — you might even catch sheepshead, redfish, snook, or alligator garfish. However, you can't launch just any vessel into the canals (or swim, for that matter). Kayaks, canoes, and paddle boats are off-limits, while large fishing boats wouldn't fit in the narrow waterways. Instead, opt for a small fishing boat or a pontoon, and remember that the canals are a no-wake zone.
Most importantly, you need permission from the HOA before hitting the waters. After you've submitted your vessel's registration details and filled out a boat ramp user agreement, you get access to the waterway. Alternatively, you can join the Rotonda West Yacht Club for sunset cruises and holiday sails. If you simply wish to watch boaters gliding in the canals, meander along the Broadmoor Walking Trail. The biking-friendly 2.3-mile path is a great way to observe soaring birds, catch sight of an alligator, and have a picnic.
Not too far from Rotonda West is the hidden Don Pedro Island State Park with shell-strewn beaches that have fishing spots — this place offers both freshwater and saltwater catches. Expect to reel in species like flounder, trout, whiting, snook, and snapper. Stump Pass Beach State Park is another nearby area with fishing opportunities. Common species include tarpon, redfish, sheepshead, and whiting. If you prefer keeping your prize rather than practicing catch-and-release, you can charter a boat from Englewood, Placida, or Boca Grande, a chic beach town that's a favorite among the rich and famous. You'll most likely fish for amberjack, snook, king mackerel, snapper, cobia, and shark.
It's always tee time in Rotonda West, Florida
It's no secret that Florida has some of the best golf resorts that mix luxury with sunshine and breathtaking views. Luckily for Rotonda West visitors, you have five golf courses to choose from, with a total of 99 holes. The Long Marsh Course, located in the White Marsh neighborhood, is a 450-acre haven with five teeing grounds. The 27-hole course features sand traps and water elements that make every game a good balance of fun and difficulty. At Pebble Beach, you can get a hole-in-one at the 18-hole championship Palms Course. The par-72 course is a D.J. DeVictor design, with the toughest one-two punch in the state, the 15th and 16th holes.
Those who are looking to take a shot at the Oakland Hills neighborhood can make their way to the Hills Course. Operating since 1973, the 18-hole championship course has a par-72 layout, with exceptionally smooth and fast putting surfaces. After your game, celebrate your wins with a king cut prime rib paired with a golden margarita at the onsite Hills Restaurant. Meanwhile, the 18-hole Pinemoor Course serves the Pinehurst area. The par-70 course was first opened in 1980, with Pete Dye overseeing the design. However, the well-manicured fairways you now play on have been remodeled since.
Outside Rotonda West's circle, you'll find the 80-acre Links Course. The par-63, 18-hole course comes with sand hazards, ponds, and an undulating landscape that helps improve your chipping and putting. Beginners can take a few lessons with Rick Anderson at the Rotonda Golf Academy. There's no shortage of courses in Florida — in fact, less than two hours away is the state's best golf resort, Streamsong, a stunningly inventive spot with world-class dining and chic spas.