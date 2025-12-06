The Best Ways To Use Credit Card Points To Travel The World For Free, According To A Points Expert

Credit card points and miles remain some of the most misunderstood aspects of the travel world. Built to be complicated, those who know how to wield them effectively seem to be on a never-ending carousel of business class flights and luxury hotels, while others remain convinced they're almost a scam.

The hard truth for those in the latter group is that they just don't know how they work. Credit cards promise the world, but hide the best redemptions behind a slew of complex transfers and a paywall-like learning curve. I've experienced this first-hand, and have spent the last six years battling my way to the top of that hill as I traveled the world full-time.

Since my first few misfired redemptions, I've managed to take control of my points strategy, saving upwards of $10,000 a year on travel, writing about points and miles extensively, and even launching a course on the subject. If you're unsure if air miles are actually worth the hassle, I'm here to show you they are, and these are some of the best ways to earn and use them to travel the world essentially for free.