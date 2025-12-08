Tennessee's 5 Best Hotels In Downtown Gatlinburg, According To Reviews

Tennessee has no shortage of incredible cities, from Memphis to Nashville to Knoxville. However, if you're looking for more of a quiet getaway that is also close to the Great Smoky Mountains, nothing really compares to Gatlinburg. Sure, Pigeon Forge is where all the families go for entertainment (including Dollywood), but Gatlinburg is a breathtaking mountain city brimming with affordable fun that is great to visit any time of the year.

That said, because Gatlinburg is such a tourist-friendly city, it's practically bursting with amazing hotels and resorts to enhance your visit. So, one of the most pressing issues you'll run into when booking your trip is figuring out where to stay. While there are many different factors to consider when choosing a hotel or resort, one of the simplest and most effective is to look at online reviews.

To that end, we've brought together our picks for the five best-reviewed hotels in downtown Gatlinburg. Keep in mind that we're limiting these spots to the downtown area, so if you're hoping to stay closer to the Smoky Mountains or on the outskirts of town, that will have to be a different list. Also, we've tried to collect a variety of highly rated accommodations, each with its own perks and amenities, to make it easier to pick based on your specific needs. So, without further ado, let's book a hotel in Gatlinburg!