Nestled Between Lake Mead And Grand Canyon West Is Arizona's Gateway To Joshua Tree Forest
If you're fascinated by the twisting, spiky silhouettes of the slow-growing Joshua tree — technically not a tree at all, but part of the Agave family — you've probably already discovered the scenic hiking trails of Joshua Tree National Park. Perhaps you've even been to the world's largest Joshua tree forest in the Mojave Desert. Fewer travelers make it to Meadview, Arizona, the gateway to the aptly named Joshua Tree Forest, one of the largest Joshua tree forests in the country, not to mention a great jumping-off point for exploring Lake Mead and the Grand Canyon.
Meadview sits on a desert plateau at the far western end of Grand Canyon National Park. The 4,000-foot elevation helps promote the growth of Joshua trees, which you'll see along with native desert flowers and cacti on the dusty roads leading into town. Bordered on one side by the towering Grand Wash Cliffs and overlooking a section of the Colorado River that flows into the breathtaking Lake Mead, the largest manmade body of water in the U.S., Meadview also offers relatively easy access to water recreation, including boating, waterskiing, kayaking, swimming, and fishing.
Hike past Joshua trees and the Colorado River
A great way to get out and see the landscapes around Meadview is by getting up close with its Joshua trees on a self-guided hike. The Arizona Joshua Tree Forest Trail is an easy loop through a dense forest, and the path features informational panels that explain more about the region's rare trees. Though the walk is kid-friendly, be on the lookout for wildlife, including bobcats, coyotes, and rattlesnakes. For a slightly longer hike in the area, try the Pearce Ferry Rapid Trail that originates in nearby Dolan Springs. The one-mile out-and-back hike offers beautiful views over the Colorado River.
Another excellent plan is to drive to a scenic lookout off Meadview's Diamond Bar Road to take in sweeping views of the Joshua tree forest and the surrounding desert landscapes. On a clear day, you can even spot the Grand Canyon's West Rim. Come at sunset for magical photo ops.
Continue northeast on the picturesque Diamond Bar Road for about 25 minutes to arrive in Peach Springs, known as Arizona's gateway to the Grand Canyon. From there, you can drive right to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, provided that you've acquired a permit to do so (available at the Hualapai Game and Fish office in Peach Springs). If you're headed back to Meadview instead, consider stopping for a memorable lunch or dinner first at the Crystal Restaurant, a unique underground dining spot inside a 345-million-year-old cave (reservations required, tour and meal package from $70 per person).
Plan a trip to Meadview, Arizona
Dining options are decidedly more conventional in Meadview (though, admittedly, few things are as unique as dining 200 feet underground). The BoatHouse Cafe & Grille serves hearty breakfasts and all-American comfort food, which is the ideal way to refuel after a day spent exploring the rugged Arizona landscape. For dessert, stop for ice cream at the nearby Waffle Cone, serving all sorts of treats like the Brownie Delight and classic Banana Split.
Lodgings in Meadview include Grand Canyon Western Ranch (rooms from $209 per night), an Old West-style hotel on a historic cattle ranch just outside town. More affordable accommodations can be found at Meadview Lake Motel (rooms from $119 per night), which is centrally located and offers sweeping views over the desert.
Las Vegas and its international airport are just about two hours away by car, and you'll need one to navigate the region, which isn't well served by public transportation. If you're planning a road trip, find out more about the best stops on the beautiful route between Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon.