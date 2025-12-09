Nestled Between Lake Mead And Grand Canyon West Is Arizona's Gateway To Joshua Tree Forest

A great way to get out and see the landscapes around Meadview is by getting up close with its Joshua trees on a self-guided hike. The Arizona Joshua Tree Forest Trail is an easy loop through a dense forest, and the path features informational panels that explain more about the region's rare trees. Though the walk is kid-friendly, be on the lookout for wildlife, including bobcats, coyotes, and rattlesnakes. For a slightly longer hike in the area, try the Pearce Ferry Rapid Trail that originates in nearby Dolan Springs. The one-mile out-and-back hike offers beautiful views over the Colorado River.

Another excellent plan is to drive to a scenic lookout off Meadview's Diamond Bar Road to take in sweeping views of the Joshua tree forest and the surrounding desert landscapes. On a clear day, you can even spot the Grand Canyon's West Rim. Come at sunset for magical photo ops.

Continue northeast on the picturesque Diamond Bar Road for about 25 minutes to arrive in Peach Springs, known as Arizona's gateway to the Grand Canyon. From there, you can drive right to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, provided that you've acquired a permit to do so (available at the Hualapai Game and Fish office in Peach Springs). If you're headed back to Meadview instead, consider stopping for a memorable lunch or dinner first at the Crystal Restaurant, a unique underground dining spot inside a 345-million-year-old cave (reservations required, tour and meal package from $70 per person).