Airbnb's 2026 Travel Trend Predicts 1 Common Theme Among Where Travelers Want To Stay

With 2025 nearly over, Airbnb has published its travel predictions for the year ahead. Unsurprisingly, the most frequently searched travel dates and destinations are tied to major events like the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and the FIFA World Cup 2026, the latter of which will be hosted in sixteen cities across North America, including major U.S. metropolises like Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, and Philadelphia. But other key takeaways from the report are more intriguing, like the trend of Gen Z travelers booking short escapes to international locales and the fact that there's an uptick in searches for stays in or near national parks throughout the world.

More people than usual, it seems, want to get away from it all and explore the great outdoors. Across the board, nature-related and outdoor experiences are the most frequently booked experience category on Airbnb. (Other experience categories include art, cultural tours, dining, shopping & fashion, wellness, and more.) But according to the travel company, one search term — for stays "near a national park" in 2026 — is up 35%, with America's most visited national park, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, spanning the border of North Carolina and Tennessee, about to have more visitors than ever. It's one of the top trending global destinations for 2026, per Airbnb, and is a particularly popular search term among solo travelers.