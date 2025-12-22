The 5 Most Affordable Michelin-Star Restaurants In America

You can expect a line at CorkScrew BBQ in the classic "Old Town" of Spring, Texas' community just north of Houston, but the wait is well worth it. Michelin calls CorkScrew some of the best barbecue in Texas, with a special nod to its smoked brisket and beef ribs. You can fill up for less with a ⅓-pound brisket barbecue sandwich ($13), or a ¾-pound rib plate with a side and "fixins" for just $16. Michelin warns that the kitchen sells out quickly, which we consider a sign of a truly delicious barbecue joint.

This restaurant operates on limited days and hours — Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the Michelin website — so plan accordingly. A Google local guide shared their plan of attack: "Go early and get a number as theres around 26 numbers available, once you get a number you can come back around 10:30 a.m. before the doors open." Another Google reviewer described the pulled pork as smokey and moist, writing, "I got some brisket, their staple, it was some of the best I've had, and I go driving for BBQ."

As for Houston's other fare, the city has one of the largest Hispanic populations in the country (per U.S. News), infusing the city's dynamic food scene with fresh, authentic Latin flavors. Don't miss Ninfa's, one of America's best Tex-Mex restaurants that's known for its fajitas.