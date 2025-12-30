Walmart's 5 Portable Camping Generators Reviewers Rave About

Walmart sells a lot of supplies for camping on the cheap, like its budget-friendly 12-person camping tent for family adventures. You can add the Westinghouse WGen3600 to that list of Walmart's helpful camping accessories that won't drain your bank account. It has a suggested retail price of $529 but sells for just $349 on Walmart.com, making it an affordable way to power your next outdoor adventure.

The WGen3600 produces 3,600 running watts and has a 4-gallon fuel tank that gives it a run time of up to 14 hours. It also lets you plug in more stuff than many portable generators, with a TT-30R outlet for campers or RVs and an L5-30R outlet for heavy-duty equipment in addition to two standard AC outlets. The flip side of that power is that it's on the heavier side, weighing 105 pounds with an empty tank. Its frame has built-in wheels and a handle that make it easier to move around, but if you have any kind of hike to reach your campsite, you might want to go with a lighter generator.

As far as reviews go, It has an average 4.8-star rating from over 4,800 Walmart customers, who note its excellent value and report it's very easy to use. The aptly named reviewer HappyCamper3 wrote, "Easy start up, clear instructions, very quiet for a generator with this much power. Good size for camping or emergency use." It gets similar praise from Lowes customers, who give it an overall 4.7-star rating. Reviewer Ramfan did report an issue with the included frame, with one wheel axle that was too short, but the generator itself started on the first attempt, something other reviewers noted along with the unit's dependability and quiet operation.