The 10 Most Delightfully Quirky Towns In America

There are tourists, and then there are travelers. Tourists flock to destinations popular for mass tourism and well-traveled routes. With popular attractions that have delighted millions, if not billions, these destinations can be fun — though often overly touristy. Others are downright disappointing, with telltale signs that they are a little more than tourist traps. Travelers may sometimes go to these destinations too. But burning in their hearts is a desire to discover the unusual — to immerse themselves in authentic experiences with deeper connections to the amazing local communities around the world.

Booking.com's 2023 Sustainable Travel Report highlights that 75% of vacationers want genuine experiences that reflect the character of the local communities they visit. Travelers seeking these off-the-beaten-path experiences will naturally seek out towns with more unusual local happenings and events. In the U.S., we've found that these quirky towns are scattered in every state, with unconventional attractions ranging from wild burros that have integrated themselves into a tiny Arizona town to a Pennsylvania destination with a macabre museum that horror fans will love.

We researched to ensure the quirky towns on this list are as eccentric as they get. Tourists may find them too off the beaten path. But travelers seeking unique attractions or experiences rooted in local lore and character may want to start a bucket list.