The 10 Most Delightfully Quirky Towns In America
There are tourists, and then there are travelers. Tourists flock to destinations popular for mass tourism and well-traveled routes. With popular attractions that have delighted millions, if not billions, these destinations can be fun — though often overly touristy. Others are downright disappointing, with telltale signs that they are a little more than tourist traps. Travelers may sometimes go to these destinations too. But burning in their hearts is a desire to discover the unusual — to immerse themselves in authentic experiences with deeper connections to the amazing local communities around the world.
Booking.com's 2023 Sustainable Travel Report highlights that 75% of vacationers want genuine experiences that reflect the character of the local communities they visit. Travelers seeking these off-the-beaten-path experiences will naturally seek out towns with more unusual local happenings and events. In the U.S., we've found that these quirky towns are scattered in every state, with unconventional attractions ranging from wild burros that have integrated themselves into a tiny Arizona town to a Pennsylvania destination with a macabre museum that horror fans will love.
We researched to ensure the quirky towns on this list are as eccentric as they get. Tourists may find them too off the beaten path. But travelers seeking unique attractions or experiences rooted in local lore and character may want to start a bucket list.
Roswell, New Mexico: For UFOs and aliens
Locals and conspiracy theorists alike believe a UFO crashed in Roswell in 1947 — the year when strange debris was found by town resident W.W. Brazel. That wouldn't seem so strange if the story didn't get deeper. After the government tried to claim the debris was from a weather balloon, "The Roswell Incident," a non-fiction book based on the incident, and Brazel himself insisted the government was actively trying to cover up UFO landings. These claims got public attention, helping Roswell transform into a destination for UFO conspiracy theorists, alien enthusiasts, and those who love visiting quirky towns.
The quirky UFO theme becomes apparent when visitors enter the town. Three entrances into town boast iconic "Welcome to Roswell" signs embellished with spaceships signalling the town's fascination with all things aliens. Downtown, alien statues are scattered along the street to further the theme. And McDonald's is one of the world's most visited due to its UFO theme.
While planning a visit, enthusiasts will have a choice of UFO- and alien-themed attractions. The International UFO Museum and Research Center explores UFO sightings from around the world, along with the famous incident in Roswell. At Bricktown Alien Attack, massive Lego towns include displays depicting alien takeovers. And both Alien Zone and Roswell UFO Spacewalk offer up alien scenery for those wanting selfies with off-world creatures. In our research, Roswell was a top-rated destination for lovers of unusual towns and UFO enthusiasts like this visitor on Reddit: " Almost the whole town is Alien/UFO themed and it's kind of cute, even the street crossings have a little alien voice that tells you whether it's safe to go or not."
Oatman, Arizona: For wild burros walking through the streets
Wild burros have taken over Oatman, Arizona, where animals outnumber the human population of just 98 residents. The burros are thought to be the descendants of animals left behind by gold miners who lived in the town during Oatman's gold rush in the 19th century. A visit to the town puts visitors close to the friendly animals, which wander into town each morning from their home in the nearby desert. A stroll along Oatman's wooden sidewalks unveils Western-style buildings housing artisan shops, souvenir stores, and more inside. While walking, your neighbor will most certainly be one of these burros, as thousands of the animals live in the area around the town.
With some of the burros descending on the town's streets daily, they have become such a big part of the community that shops now sell treats that visitors can purchase for the animals. The burros are wild, so visitors should follow any local guidance about the best ways to feed them. After feeding the cute animals, Oatman has other charms. The town has an authentic Western look with ancient-looking, wooden shops and eateries, alongside a few newer buildings. There is also a staged gunfight, featuring old-fashioned comedy, for visitors to enjoy daily.
Oatman was highly recommended by travelers in our research for its quirky burros and Wild West aesthetic. Here is what one visitor on Reddit had to say: "The best reason to visit: the population of friendly wild burros, descendants of pack animals left behind by miners, that freely roam the town's main street. You can interact with and often feed the burros ."
Monroeville, Pennsylvania: For zombies and the living dead
When the classic 1978 movie "Dawn of the Dead" was filmed at Monroeville Mall in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, nobody could conceive that the town would go full-on zombie. Over time, the town began adding all sorts of quirky living-dead touches and events. The most popular event is Living Dead Weekend, held each summer at the Monroeville Mall. The weekend-long festival draws living dead fans to Monroeville in their best cosplay costumes for two days of zombie fun.
The fun includes the chance to get photos and autographs from top actors in the horror genre and an exclusive party with celebrity guests. Visitors can also grab horror memorabilia, collectibles, art, and lots more from vendors at the festival. Living dead movie screenings and tours of film sites in Monroeville add to the festivities. Throughout the weekend, attendees have even more to explore.
The Living Dead Museum displays props from the "Dawn of the Dead" movie and explores how zombies have influenced movies over the years. Those looking for action will enjoy playing laser tag surrounded by zombies at Zombieburgh Lazer Tag. And mealtimes are a treat, thanks to a plethora of restaurants serving global eats in the charming town
Jackson, Wyoming: For Wild West reenactments
Popularly called the "Last of the Old West," Jackson, Wyoming, is a destination for visitors who enjoy stepping back into America's Wild West era. The town's most unconventional event is the shootout reenactments held every day, except Sundays, from the last day of May through Labor Day. Actors dressed in period costumes open the performance with singing and dancing as the cowboys and outlaws set up for the shootout. As the shootout unfolds, blazing guns send blanks into the air as onlookers watch safely from the Jackson Hole Town Square location.
After the shootout, visitors can head to Jackson Hole Playhouse, where actors from the reenactment put on Western musicals at 7:30 p.m. Those who visit in spring may not see the shootout reenactments, but they are in for bigger western celebrations. Old West Days Festival, held May 16 to May 26, celebrates Western culture with an actual fur trading market, tomahawk-throwing competitions, and archery. There's also a Western-themed parade where cowboys dressed in their gear, floats, and horses bring memorable scenes to Jackson's streets. Other must-see events at the festival include bull riding, barrel racing, and other rodeo events.
Hershey, Pennsylvania: For a chocolate overload
Chocolate and kids have always gone together. Hershey, in Pennsylvania, combines the two in the famous destination best described as part theme park and part cocoa dream. The destination may be touristy, but with chocolate touches all over town, Hershey retains a quirky feel that makes it a must-visit for those looking for a different kind of vacation. The chocolatey touches begin on the streets with streetlights built to look like Hershey's Kisses. To see the real thing, visitors can head to Hershey's Chocolate World for an immersive experience where chocolate is the main attraction.
At Chocolate World, visitors can see how chocolate is made on a chocolate factory tour, complete with chocolate tastings. Those who try The Great Candy Expedition train ride are immersed in different chocolate worlds filled with awe and colorful sights. And chocolate lovers will want to try making their own one-pound Reese's peanut butter cup in the "Reese's Stuff Your Cup" adventure, or create a custom chocolate bar with a personalized wrapper.
Hershey Park continues the chocolate theme with Hershey costumed characters that will delight the kids, chocolate-themed rides, and chocolate-themed restaurants serving chocolate-kissed menus. The theme park also features numerous stores selling Hershey-themed souvenirs and candy.
Providence, Rhode Island: For literature and famous novel settings
Providence, Rhode Island, is one of New England's best-known towns thanks to culinary delights, New England charm, and creative art installations like WaterFire, a series of bonfires that illuminate the town's rivers. A significant part of its artistic offerings highlights the town's quirkier literary side. One of the city's most famous residents, H.P. Lovecraft, the horror author credited by Stephen King as a major influence, used many locations around Providence as settings in his work.
Visitors to the town looking for an unusual experience can take a tour of sites like the eerie houses in the haunted novel, "The Shunned House," the churchyard in "Letter to Frankel Utpatel," and the Fleur-de-Lys Studio building where Henry Wilcox lived in "The Call of Cthulhu." Those wanting to dig deeper will enjoy seeing Lovecraft's actual home at 10 Barnes St. and his manuscripts in the John Hay Library at Brown University in Providence.
After falling in love with Sarah Helen Whitman, famed author Edgar Allan Poe also spent many years in Providence. Tours of the sites most significant in their love affair can be arranged, along with visits to the historic Providence Athenaeum, where the couple met on occasion.
Leavenworth, Washington: For Bavarian sights
You would never know from a visit that Leavenworth was not actually founded by Europeans. Most of the buildings around the mountainous town delight with charming Bavarian touches that might convince visitors into thinking they are back in Old World Bavaria. Intentional touches of Bavarian architecture include ornate trims, decorative paintings on exterior walls, and flower box balconies. The shops inside these buildings are also decidedly Bavarian, giving an authentic European vibe to Leavenworth.
Those seeking an unusual shopping experience will find traditional Bavarian clothing at The Little Bavarian, where a selection of dirndls and lederhosen makes the perfect attire for Oktoberfest or other Bavarian-themed celebrations. Matryoshka From Russia sells traditional Russian nesting dolls, and Christmas lovers will love the nutcracker selection in Nussknacker Haus. Like the picturesque Bavarian towns in Germany, Christmas is big in Leavenworth, so the town also has many sights, like a Nutcracker museum and the magical Kris Kringle store.
Furthering the Bavarian experience, Leavenworth has eateries serving German treats scattered on every corner. Baren Haus at the corner of 9th Street and Front Avenue is the place for schnitzel, bratwurst, and other German delicacies. Bavarian Bakery and Homefires Bakery at the corner of U.S. Highway 2 and Front Avenue serve delicious Bavarian pastries. And the beloved Gingerbread Factory is the shop for gingerbread-flavored pastries and cookies. Here's what one visitor on Reddit said after visiting the town: "Yeah, I visited Leavenworth last week, and it's beautiful and fun, but if you think about it too much it's really bizarre. It's like if a town just decided to be their own little Epcot." Leavenworth is among the U.S's best destinations for a "winter wonderland" vacation, so a visit during the colder months is particularly enjoyable.
Marienville Pennsylvania : For finding Bigfoot
Visitors in search of the elusive Bigfoot may just find him in Marienville, Pennsylvania. The Allegheny National Forest area around the town is noted for one of the world's most convincing sightings of Bigfoot, and Marienville hosts the Forest County Bigfoot Festival, an annual celebration where enthusiasts can search the forest for the mythical creature.
The Allegheny National Forest is well known for sightings of Bigfoot, with six reported by different people in 2016. As a gateway town to the forest, Marienville is perfectly situated for visitors searching for the mythical being. Each June, visitors flock to the town to indulge their fascination with Bigfoot and take part in organized searches. Among the festival events, the most popular is the Bigfoot Hunt, where attendees get the chance to "find" Bigfoot by searching through the forest for sightings. Enthusiasts will also find Bigfoot-shaped bread, a Bigfoot sandwich, and Bigfoot-calling competitions.
Around town, local businesses host their own events. One such business, Squatchvilla, throws a fairly new celebration that includes Bigfoot bonfires, haunted hikes, axe throwing, and a Sasquatch-themed paintball event.
Show Low, Arizona: For card game lore
Show Low's very name reflects its quirky beginnings. In its fledgling stage, the town was little more than a 100,000-acre ranch owned by two partners. When the two couldn't agree upon who should ultimately own the ranch — and, by extension, the town — they left the decision to a card game. In the legend, one partner says: "If you show low then you take the ranch" (via The Show Low Museum.) The other partner threw a low-value deuce of clubs, winning the ranch — and the town.
In honor of the win, the town's main street was named Deuce of Clubs, and later the town itself was given the quirky Show Low name. Visitors wanting to enjoy an unconventional New Year's Eve party can head to the town on December 31 for The New Year's Eve Deuce of Clubs Drop, an all-night party complete with fireworks and a sparkly deuce of clubs sculpture drop. Those looking for a fun small-town festival can visit the town in June when the Show Low Days Festival takes place. Part of the festivities includes a Derby where homemade cars race down Deuces of Clubs Street.
Around the town, other popular attractions include Fool Hollow Lake for water recreation in an area that is surprisingly green for Arizona, and the town's history-filled museum. The Show Low Historical Museum is an interesting collection of unlikely artifacts. In the Show Low Room, visitors will find an eclectic collection of artifacts dating back to the town's founding. The E.B. Lewis Room exhibits a fascinating collection of inventions from one of the town's earlier residents. The Pioneer Women Room includes unusual objects, such as a birthing chair from the era when pioneer women gave birth at home.
Marfa, Texas: For quirky art installations and mysterious sky lights
Art lovers should flock to Marfa, known for being Texas's most unusual town in the middle of nowhere, to see some of the world's most unusual minimalist art installations in the desert. A whole bunch of other travelers come to the town for another bizarre sight. At night, these visitors gather on simple benches along a remote stretch of Highway 90, hoping to catch a glimpse of the mysterious Marfa Lights. Some spot the lights and leave feeling accomplished, while others depart more puzzled about the source of the multicolored glow.
In the day, the town is equally unconventional. In the 1970s, minimalist artist Donald Judd moved to Marfa from New York City and began erecting concrete boxes in the desert. Other artists have contributed their own minimalist installations, with Prada Marfa standing out for its stark juxtaposition of consumerism and desert landscape. Visitors can also enjoy some of Marfa's art installations in the daytime, then head to the Marfa Lights viewing spot for another oddity at night. In our research, travelers like this Redditor found the town's quirkiness delightful: "Marfa, Texas is delightfully weird and a cool artist community. Plus UFOs."
Methodology
We began our research on Reddit, where we found a good selection of boards with travelers recommending quirky and unusual towns to visit. We compiled a list of all the towns being recommended, excluding those that experienced travelers would likely not consider quirky. For example, many Christmas-themed towns were recommended. But since these towns have been the subject of mainstream coverage for years, we considered these towns to not be unconventional enough to make our list — although admittedly, what is quirky can be quite subjective.
Once we had our list, we tallied the upvotes and comments agreeing with (or further recommending) the town so that our list was organized by the most recommended towns. Using that ranked list, we reviewed travel blogs and tourism board websites to confirm that each town's quirks were distinctive enough to merit a visit. This final list is the result of that process.