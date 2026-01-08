10 Indoor Kid Approved Adventures During Winter Around Gatlinburg

The highly rated Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies in Gatlinburg is a combination of interactivity and fun that kids of all ages enjoy when the weather gets cold outside. Younger kids will get wide-eyed at the tactile opportunities to truly immerse themselves in the world of their favorite marine animals. Older kids will appreciate the more educational exhibits.

The colorful fish and frogs in the Tropical Rainforest room are just the thing to grab the attention of the knee-high crowd. Splash With the Stingrays immerses kids older than six in a stingray habitat where the graceful creatures glide around them while they learn about the animals. And the Penguin Experience puts kids seven and older next to penguins. Older kids will enjoy the more educational exhibits. The Dragons' exhibit is the chance to learn about the real-life dragons that inspired the mythical ones found in their favorite TV shows. And the unusual creatures in Ocean Realm are equally enlightening.

Ripley's Aquarium is a year-round favorite for its fun camps and events. When the weather cools down, those events don't stop. There's a breakfast with penguins experience and a sleepover with sharks, where kids over five can sleep surrounded by sharks. "The aquarium, with all it's interactivity (touch tanks, sea tube, tunnels to crawl into the penguin exhibit) is built for parents to explore with their 5-year-old ... I've been to several major aquariums, including Baltimore, Chicago, Atlanta and Cleveland ... and Gatlinburg's is definitely one of the best," raved one parent on Reddit. With its reputation as one of the Smoky Mountains' best attractions, it's easy to see why visitors in our research recommended it so highly.