Don't Think About Climbing Kilimanjaro Without Reading These 10 Tips

Something that might feel a little intimidating on your trip is the use of Diamox, an altitude sickness drug (among other things). If, like me, you're hesitant about medicine (or if you happen to live in the U.S. state with the highest average elevation), you might feel inclined not to use it. It is your choice, and no company will force you to take it, but a significant number of climbers do and have positive experiences with it.

My partner and I didn't take it (not out of intention, but because we were unorganized) and, as I mentioned earlier, we were both struck by the altitude mid-way through the expedition. Our guide recommended that my girlfriend try it, as she was on the brink of turning back. She did, as did I, and within a few hours, the issue plaguing us both had practically dissipated. Mine never fully left, but I was able to eat again comfortably, and the nausea died down considerably.

It's worth noting that the best indicator of success is a longer route, regardless of whether Diamox was involved, so prioritize that above all else. It's also not guaranteed to work for everyone, and it's advised that you try it out at home to see how you react. It can lead to dehydration, which means you'll need to consume extra water, and, oddly enough, it can cause nightmares (according to Reddit). It's not sold over the counter, so you'll need to speak to your doctor about it, which is always a good thing. The general recommendation is to start taking it two days before your climb and continue for a day after. Make the right choice for yourself, but do your research and always consult a medical professional.