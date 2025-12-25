5 Affordable Vacation Destinations In Mexico That Aren't Cancún

This gorgeous and affordable island getaway may only be 8 miles from Cancún, but Isla Mujeres is worlds away from its crowds. A designated Pueblo Mágico, all you need is a ferry ticket and 30 minutes, and you'll be on a tropical isle that will enchant you with its colorful downtown, beguile you with dazzling beaches, and delight you with its plethora of eateries. It's chill, but never dull, as this TripAdvisor comment states, "Revelers might consider Isla Mujeres sleepy, but I consider it charming. It's tourist-friendly without being tacky."

Quaint and vibrant, Isla Mujeres' downtown area, El Centro, is simultaneously sleepy and bustling. Sure, there are plenty of souvenir shops with trinkets galore, but you can also find artisan boutiques and stalls to discover the perfect gift or memento. Most people travel by golf cart, bicycle, or on foot, which adds to the slow-paced feel. For around $75 to $80, you can rent a cart for 24 hours and discover the island at your own pace. Isla Mujeres boasts some of the finest beaches in the world, with Playa Norte ranking among the top beaches in the world, according to TripAdvisor's 2025 Travelers' Choice Awards. If Playa Norte gets too noisy for your liking, head down to Punta Sur for a more peaceful ambiance. You can also explore Mayan ruins or go on a nature hike.

Isla Mujeres is bursting with great food, and there is a lot to choose from. If your budget is a concern (and even if it's not, for that matter), you definitely want to stop at Mercado Municipal and grab some grub. There, many vendors sell everything from fresh-squeezed juices to freshly caught seafood, and it's especially popular for a budget breakfast or midday snack. While pricier hotels are popping up, there are lodging options for every budget.