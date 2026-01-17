5 Michigan Downtowns That Are Delightfully Quaint Charmers

As the name suggests, Holland was founded by Dutch settlers, and its 8th Street and downtown district have been buzzing with local business and community life ever since. About two hours and 40 minutes west of Detroit, downtown Holland has been preserved through various public-private partnerships over the last century and a half. It's such a picturesque central district lined with nostalgic two-story buildings that a section of downtown has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1990.

These days, Holland is a decent-sized town boasting a population of 34,266, and the streets are tree-lined, pedestrian-friendly, and sparkling with small-town charm. There you can find over 100 locally owned businesses, from boutique shops and galleries to cafés, restaurants, and breweries, like the legendary New Holland Brewing. The town is also right on Lake Macatawa, making it a dreamy place for waterfront strolls or summertime picnics in downtown-adjacent green spaces like Kollen Park. Lake Michigan is also a short drive away if you're looking for beaches.

The biggest event of the year is the Tulip Time Festival, an ode to the town's Dutch roots. For a week in early May, Holland blossoms with a carnival, fireworks, and a 2-mile parade with floats, marching bands, and Dutch dancers. Of course, there's a floral immersion experience as well, where visitors can walk among 50,000 raised tulip beds for the ultimate spring photo. It's a vibrant event in a town filled with history and local flavor. If you're making a summertime trip, don't miss out on the award-winning farmers market on Wednesdays and Saturdays. It features local vendors, fresh products, and food trucks, and it's all in downtown Holland, an underrated town bursting with scenic beauty and Dutch charm.