California's 5 Must-Visit Stops Tucked Between Los Angeles And San Diego
Favoritism was clearly at play when the gods created Southern California, affectionately called "SoCal" by locals. Stretching nearly 230 miles from the Mojave Desert to San Diego County, this sweeping expanse of the Golden State boasts a Mediterranean climate paired with dramatic mountain, coastal, and desert landscapes. No wonder locals joke about being able to ski, skateboard, and surf in a single day — a feat known as the "California Trifecta" — and visitors flock here to embark on mythical road trips.
In particular, the stunning swath of California between sunny, world-class Los Angeles and beautiful, laid-back San Diego is packed with picturesque towns ideal for day trips and overnight stays. Narrowing down wasn't easy, but these five must-visit stops tucked between the two California cities stand out for their beauty, history, and character.
From underrated gems to renowned landmarks, these destinations show off the best of Southern California. In their own unique way, each showcases the region's rich history and distinctly cool culture, taking visitors on a trip that touches on everything from iconic surf spots and California's famous Mission-revival architecture, to the cult of celebrity and the olden days of the Wild West. Glorious beaches, delicious food, remarkable landscapes, astonishing views, fascinating wildlife, and, of course, sunshine abound.
Laguna Beach
If there's one Orange County beach town deserving of a stop on your road trip, it's Laguna Beach. Located about an hour from both Los Angeles and San Diego, this seaside treasure is one of the most stunning stops along the Pacific Coast Highway thanks to its 7 miles of glorious, protected coastline, nestled at the foot of the verdant San Joaquin Hills. Aesthetes will relish the dozens of art galleries in this artsy community, while beachgoers will fall in love with the town's pristine, azure beaches. Equal parts casual and chic, you'll find locals cozied up around fire pits on Aliso Beach, or dining at chef-driven, Michelin-endorsed hotspots like Rebel Omakase.
Walkable downtown Laguna Beach brims with charming boutiques, eclectic art galleries, and tempting eateries. For the best in show, peruse the shops and galleries lining Forest Avenue, and stroll the HIP District, local-speak for "Historical and Interesting Places." The latter is a shopping and foodie paradise covering 10 blocks in the city's original downtown. Laguna's oldest buildings are here, including The Old Pottery Place, built in 1936, and the nearly 100-year-old Hotel La Casa del Camino. Discover the town's artistic heritage at the Laguna Art Museum, Kush Fine Art, and the Laguna Playhouse.
For a heart-pumping workout in Laguna's breathtaking outdoors, hiking to Top of the World rewards with spectacular, panoramic ocean views, while Thousand Steps Beach hides tide pools beneath a steep staircase. Any of the town's 30 beaches and coves promise a fine day out; its coastline made Heal The Bay's 2025 Honor Roll Beaches list.
San Juan Capistrano
Step back in time in San Juan Capistrano, one of California's most historic towns. This Orange County jewel is home to one of the state's earliest missions, Mission San Juan Capistrano, and is where its famous swallows return after migrating some 6,000 miles from Goya, Argentina every year — a colorful event celebrated with the town's annual Swallows Parade. Roughly an hour's drive from both LA and San Diego, this walkable gem is filled with tempting shops and oozes artsy charm. Today, the town's contemporary heartbeat mingles with its proud western heritage of cattle ranching and citrus grove farming, creating a vibe best described as cowboy coastal. Locals deck out in western wear for community celebrations like Hoo's Gow Day, and you can stock up on your own cowboy duds at luxury western lifestyle boutique Wildfire Mercantile.
The town's unmissable stars are Mission San Juan Capistrano — "the birthplace of Orange County" – and Los Rios Historic District, California's oldest residential neighborhood. The mission is the seventh of the 21 missions founded by Spanish missionary Junipero Serra in 1776. A roundup by Yelp found that it's one of the most photographed landmarks in the country. Entry costs $10 for kids, $15 for seniors, and $18 for adults, as of this writin. You can marvel at the trove of museum exhibitions, tranquil ponds, lush gardens, and the gorgeous mission itself.
Amble the pedestrian-friendly streets of Los Rios Historic District to discover history, charming cafes, boutiques, and a thriving foodie scene. A stunning mix of architecture abounds, from 18th-century adobe homes and Mission Revival masterpieces to Victorian facades and Streamline Moderne stunners. Hungry? Savor Mexican fare at the legendary El Adobe, tucked inside a designated California Historical Landmark.
La Jolla
Dazzling La Jolla, nestled just 15 minutes north of San Diego, is a seaside paradise. Its upscale downtown brims with galleries, boutiques, and walkable village vibes. Endless cobalt beaches unfurl beneath the clifftop, PGA-class Torrey Pines Golf Course. Awe-inspiring architecture shines at the world-renowned Salk Institute, and swoon-worthy mansions line the town's fabled Street of Dreams. Sea lions, kelp forests, green sea turtles, and leopard sharks thrive among La Jolla's idyllic coves. After you've seen and done it all, tuck into a scrumptious meal at one of La Jolla's Michelin Guide-recognized restaurants.
The beaches in this jewelbox town are unparalleled, with the famous La Jolla Cove crowned No. 4 on Tripadvisor's Best of the Beaches USA list. A picturesque inlet nestled at the foot of a striking sandstone cliff, La Jolla Cove is one of California's most photographed beaches thanks to its pristine waters where visibility can reach 30 feet. This makes it an excellent spot for snorkeling, swimming, and diving — that is, if you don't mind sharing the cove with the town's ever-present sea lions. California's celebrated surf culture reigns at scenic, expansive beaches like Scripps, Birdrock, and Windansea. Serious surfers should head to Blacks Beach, which boasts the best breakline in the county, according to Surfline. Fun side note — Blacks is also a popular nudist beach.
La Jolla is dotted with tempting trails, from the breathtaking,1.75-mile Scripps Coastal Meander to the sprawling wilderness trails within Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve. Once you've worked up an appetite, Avenida de la Playa is filled with tasty restaurants. Prefer dining with a view? George's at The Cove boasts outdoor dining perfect for marveling at sunsets, while Duke's is an excellent spot for a waterside lunch.
Santa Catalina Island
Beautiful Santa Catalina Island is a mountainous paradise off the coast of Southern California, where time passes slowly, and wild buffalo roam. Known as America's Amalfi Coast, this lush, 22-mile island is a great escape from mainland traffic since cars are heavily restricted, making its main town of Avalon especially walkable. Boasting boutiques, hotels, and a slew of tasty eateries, Avalon is perfect for strolling and savoring waterside views at popular restaurants like the French-inspired, seafood temple Bluewater Avalon, and the breakfast-and-brunch favorite M Restaurant. If you can't snag a harborside spot, dine on the pretty patio at Cafe Metropole, which also happily arranges romantic picnics with a view.
After lunch, tour the stunning Catalina Casino. It isn't a casino at all, but rather a pleasure palace built by chewing gum mogul William Wrigley Jr. to screen films and host events. This iconic Art Deco confection, home to the world's largest circular ballroom, opened in 1929 and sought to court Hollywood's rich and famous. Take a spectacular dip in the island's surrounding, pristine waters at Lover's Cove, a romantic, tucked-away spot boasting a magical underwater garden. For a chic beachside experience, book a shady cabana or posh lounger at Descanso Beach Club, where you'll sip cocktails and nosh yummy beach bites on the golden sand.
Rent a golf cart at Catalina Island Golf Cart to explore Catalina's backcountry, the island's majestic, wild side that's home to buffalo, hiking trails, and staggering views. Along with camping and mountain biking, outdoor enthusiasts can explore the 40-mile Trans-Catalina Trail and take on the challenging obstacle course at Catalina Aerial Adventure. Catalina is a 75-minute ferry ride from San Pedro, which is 3 hours from San Diego, and about 30 minutes by car from downtown Los Angeles.
Joshua Tree
In a state celebrated for its world-famous beaches, Joshua Tree offers a striking contrast. Its otherworldly desert landscape — a shining one-eighty that wows on par with California's sunny coastline — has long been a magnet for celebrities. The trippy 70s found Jim Morrison and Keith Richards camped out beneath the twinkling desert stars, while Sir Paul McCartney once popped into legendary Pioneertown saloon Pappy & Harriet's for an impromptu gig. Jay Z and Beyonce's music video for "Run" was shot here, too. Most famously, the desert's prickly, amorphous Yucca trees inspired the Grammy Award-winning U2 album, "The Joshua Tree."
Need more A-list inspo? Actors Jason Momoa and Jared Leto have been spotted hiking inside the stunning, surreal Joshua Tree National Park. This mystical oasis is the second most visited national park in California, drawing 3 million visitors per year, according to a KTLA report. The park is a 1,200-square-mile wonderland situated where the Mojave Desert and Colorado Desert meet. It's home to scruffy scrub, shape-shifting succulents, and bony rock formations, among which you can tackle these five incredible, hiker-recommended trails. You'll find plenty of campgrounds, panoramic views, and fascinating wildlife.
Joshua Tree's eclectic mix of quirky and cool Airbnbs matches its eccentric wellness scene. Opt for a sound bath at the famous, dome-shaped Integratron, or timeout at the Institute of Mentalphysics, which bills itself as "the physical manifestation of the desert's spirituality." If you're coming to Joshua Tree from San Diego, consider driving along Interstate 8 and Highway 70 for a little sightseeing. Visit the historic gold rush town of Julian and California's largest state park, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, then pull over for a peek at California's biggest lake, the Salton Sea.
Methodology
In compiling this list of California's five must-visit stops between Los Angeles and San Diego, we dove deep into articles, lists, statistics, and research published by travel magazines, travel blogs, local community websites, and regional news outlets. Additional information came from nonprofit organizations such as Heal the Bay, online forums including Yelp, and federal agencies like the National Park Service. Care was taken to source destinations that hold historical and cultural value, showcase the best of Southern California, and are renowned for their natural beauty. Most importantly, we sought to select destinations that were worth the trip, offering visitors plenty to eat, see, and do.