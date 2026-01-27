5 Remote National Parks In America You Can Only Access By Plane Or Boat

Settled in the midst of the seemingly endless expanse of Lake Superior, Michigan's little-visited national park is made up of a network of craggy island cliffs and often empty waterside trails. Filled with paddle-in sea caves and rocky, pine-lined shores, this remote national park in the Midwest is bursting with adventure. Not solely centered on the eponymous island, the park has 450 islands, crisscrossed by more than 160 miles of trails primed for hikers. It's also favored by fishermen, peaceful campers, and wildlife lovers with a keen eye for roaming moose and floating river otters. The outdoor recreation escape sits far from the mainland shores of Michigan and Minnesota, making it a little trickier to reach than some of its fellows in the National Park Service.

Given its position in the gigantic Great Lake, it's only possible to access the park by ferry or seaplane. It takes six hours to reach the islands from Houghton by boat, or three hours and 45 minutes from Copper Harbor. Speedier arrival can be made on one of the seaplanes that depart from Hubbell, which only take 45 minutes and offer spectacular views over Lake Superior. With no vehicles whatsoever permitted entry into the park, you'll need to orient your adventures around on-foot or on-boat travel once you reach the park. While almost nobody ever reaches the entrance of the park as an independent paddler, canoe-packing and kayak-packing are some of the best ways to explore the myriad islands. Vessels can be carried over on the ferry.