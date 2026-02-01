9 Underrated Destinations In Asia Perfect For Solo Tourists
Making memories with loved ones can be such an essential piece of the travel experience that it can seem mind-boggling to some that there are folks who love traveling alone. However, solo travel is actually becoming a bigger trend than ever before. One SkyScanner survey even found that 43% of the 2,000 participants they interviewed had already embarked on a solo trip in their lives and were planning more for the future.
Almost anyone who travels alone can attest to what a rewarding experience it is. However, choosing the right destination is more crucial than ever when you won't have anyone by your side. Picking the wrong place to explore by yourself could mean a boring, isolating, expensive, or even dangerous experience. A breathtaking, diverse continent like Asia is extremely popular for people traveling by themselves, but you still need to be careful about where you go. After all, there are 48 unique Asian countries to choose from, and not all of them are the right fit for solo travelers.
That being said, you may still want to go somewhere outside the box from the standard solo Japan or Thailand adventure. Those places are beloved for a reason, but they're very far from undiscovered gems in the world of travel. That's why the Islands team decided to go digging through all the options to reveal the best under-the-radar Asian destinations for solo travelers, based on the testimonies of experienced Redditors who actually accomplished the feat.
Kazakhstan
In conversations about Asian destinations, Kazakhstan is rarely shouted from the top of travelers' lungs. However, those who have actually traversed this country argue that it deserves accolades as an exceptional place to visit. This is especially true for anyone setting off on a solo trip in Asia, thanks to this country having everything from its easy accessibility to a safe environment. Two of the main places former visitors suggest starting with are Almaty and the capital city of Astana, allowing you to enjoy the scenic day trips surrounding the country's two largest cities.
One individual in r/solotravel shared how they loved staying in Almaty during their October trip, noting that they were "impressed with how clean the city was." They highly recommended getting out into the nature around the city as well, mentioning Big Almaty Lake, Kolsai Lake, or Charyon Canyon. There is just so much breathtaking wilderness to get into here, and the Kazakhstan even has its own version of the Grand Canyon.
In addition to being currently considered safe for travel by the U.S. Department of State (with normal precautions), Kazakhstan is much less touristy than other parts of Asia. As one person beautifully depicted it in r/travel, "Kazakhstan exceeded my expectations. Its cities felt European and although the north is very flat, the south's geography is incredible. It felt like being in Colorado and Utah, with 1% of the tourists." An important thing to note is that there isn't a much in the way of social backpacker hostels in Kazakhstan, as per a commenter in that same r/solotravel thread, but they recommended visiting the country regardless.
Singapore
For some, one of the biggest obstacles stopping solo travel is the innate fear that it won't be safe. As someone who has traveled alone to dozens of countries (at least half of them in Asia), a simple key to feeling safe when traveling alone is choosing a low-risk, easy-to-manage destination. Considering that Singapore is the safest country in Asia, "The Lion City" is an obvious choice for lone travelers who are anxious about security. Somehow, it still flies under the radar, with nearby Thailand receiving over 32.4 million tourists in 2024, compared to Singapore's 16.52 million that same year.
Singapore was a stop on my very first solo trip to Southeast Asia in 2019, and I found it really simple to get around, relatively peaceful, and full of fun things to do alone, such as the extraordinary Gardens by the Bay and exploring the delicious signature food halls. I'm not the only solo visitor who was left with this impression of the country either. As a recent tourist wrote in r/femaletravels, "Agree Singapore is the easiest, public transport is good and easy to use, very safe ... there were families and women etc [sic] all just walking around in the city late at night."
Malaysia
Malaysia was the fourth place I ever visited alone and I ended up spending nearly a month in the beautiful country. This multi-cultural destination has Malay, Chinese, and Indian influences that makes it feel different from anywhere else. You won't have to dread solo travel loneliness in Malaysia either because it's actually a hub for young travelers.
Making friends in Malaysia is relatively painless thanks to the vast availability of social hostels. On HostelWorld, there are over 180 welcoming hostels across Malaysia where you can stay to easily meet people and I always left them with at least a few new pals. Still, the country is on the underrated side of things compared to places like Thailand that can get over 32 million visitors per year. That means it's prime time to check Malaysia out before the mainstream starts realizing how heavenly it can be.
Whether you're sticking around Malaysia's capital city of Kuala Lumpur for a dose of nightlife on the city's rooftop bars or escaping to the gorgeous tax-free island of Langkawi, there are so many types of experiences here and reaching them is straightforward on public transit. Between the availability of friends and varying activities, having a good time as a solo traveler in Malaysia is effortless. The country also happens to be a fantastic destination for women traveling alone and that's coming from one who did it. Another visitor broke down their experience in r/femaletravels, writing, "Malaysians are really friendly and I've never felt unsafe as a solo female there."
Taiwan
Sometimes it can feel like every mind-blowing destination in the world has already been traversed 50 times over, but there are still a few overlooked gems tucked away in Asia. Taiwan is a perfect example. This East Asian country often finds itself in the shadow of iconically popular destinations like South Korea, China, and Japan. This is such a missed opportunity specifically for solo travelers, though.
One of the top 10 safest countries in Asia, Taiwan is practically tailored for solo travelers who want to see lots of memorable things in a short span of time. In the North, you have the buzzing capital city of Taipei. There are so many romantic small towns near Taipei and epic coastal hikes close-by like the Teapot Mountain. Inland you have the mesmerizing gorge of Taroko National Park and tiny indigenous towns like Ren'ai encircled by mountainous views. As you get down south, you'll come across endless postcard-worthy beaches at Longpan Park and across all of Pingtung county.
The varied activities available here have really left an impression on solo travelers who have visited, with someone in r/solotravel, describing, "Taiwan is wonderful – you should definitely go! People are lovely, and the country is full of wonderful experiences both in and outside of the cities. The hiking is amazing, and so are the temples." Visitors don't have to miss out on any of it either. Since Taiwan is so manageably-sized and has such a comprehensive public transportation system with high-speed trains and buses that go all over, even someone traveling by themselves can easily manage to reach any Taiwan experience they crave across the country.
Vietnam
I arrived in Vietnam completely alone and by the following day I had already met travelers at my hostel that I would go on to ride the northern Ha Giang motorbike loop with. The mystical landscapes out there are still one of the most ethereal things I've seen. That combination of serendipitous travel friendships and the country's sheer beauty imprinted a special place in my heart for Vietnam as a solo traveler.
Vietnam is a truly flawless fit for a vacation alone. As a bonus to the highly social atmosphere, Vietnam is extremely budget-friendly. I was paying as little as $4 a night for a clean hostel bed with breakfast included and Budget My Trip estimates the average individual traveler only spends around $65 per day for absolutely everything, living vacation-style. This affordability really takes a major weight off your shoulders when you're traveling alone and paying for everything yourself.
For the low costs, you get access to an incredibly rich food scene with many local specialties to try like egg coffee, Bún bò Huế, and my personal favorite Banh xeo. Between meals, you'll have access to anything from thrilling adventures (like the aforementioned motorbike loop) to peaceful boat days on Halong Bay. One person broke down their love of the country in r/solotravel, writing, "Went to Vietnam as part of my solo trip last year. Visited Hanoi, Sapa and Halong Bay and stayed overall for 6 days. Other than the incredible culture and food, the thing that stuck with me was also the people!!! So much warmth from a country that has been through a lot."
Uzbekistan
While the Central Asian country of Uzbekistan isn't the most common spot for a vacation, it's actually a major find for solo travelers hoping to explore a less tourist-filled version of the continent. As one former visitor explained in r/travel, "Uzbekistan is very easy to travel through and very safe for a solo traveller. You don't need to spend money on a group tour at all." With safety concerns out of the way, the other big benefit of visiting this low-key country is that there is so much history to explore here because many of its cities were major sites along the Silk Road.
There are all sorts of intriguing cultural attractions where you can dive into this rich back story. The 600-plus year-old Registan Square and the exquisite Shah-i-Zinda necropolis in Samarkand are great spots to witness the country's emblematic architecture. Once you're done there, head over to Bukhara to sip coffee next to stunning views of Lyabi-Hauz Plaza or embark on a day trip out to the expansive Tudakul Lake. Alternatively, you can check out a totally opposite type of environment by visiting Kyzylkum Desert to take a jeep tour or spot fortress ruins.
Another thing that's great for anyone traveling on their own through Uzbekistan is that many Redditors found locals to be super welcoming. As one individual in r/AskTheWorld said, "I visited Tashkent, Samarkand and Bukhara two years ago in summer (not the best choice of a season), it was remarkable. The local people were extremely friendly everywhere, I often felt the genuine interest and curiosity, especially in the less touristy areas." It's always good to know that there is help around when you're traveling alone.
Laos
The land-locked country of Laos is right next to places like Thailand and China and being encircled by such well-known destinations really pushes it out of the spotlight. Laos remains frankly under-appreciated as a place to travel alone in Asia, especially for anyone craving a real adventure that will get their heart rate up. There are gorgeous natural attractions galore here from massive waterfalls to towering mountains with expansive views. You can book all sorts of thrilling activities on GetYourGuide that take them up a notch, too — like camping on peaks high above the clouds, paramotoring, cave tubing, or even floating over the astonishing Laos landscapes on one of the best hot air balloon rides in the world.
Laos is also a highly social destination. It's so intense in places like Vang Vieng that these spots have garnered themselves a reputation for being a bit risky after a number of tragic tourist deaths over the years from drowning or methanol poisoning. While this might turn you off as a solo traveler initially, it's still very possible to have a safe time in Laos alone if you're mindful. One traveler put it very blatantly in r/laos by saying, "I'd say the most dangerous part of Laos would be the foreigners doing stupid things. I'm sure you've heard of the many deaths in Vang Vieng- don't party too hard or take unknown drugs, and stay off the motorbikes if you aren't an experienced rider."
Cambodia
The second destination on my six-month solo trip around Southeast Asia was Cambodia and it really checked a lot of boxes for me. It was just the optimal balance of stunning cultural attractions like the UNESCO-listed Angkor Wat archaeological site and island getaways where I could just relax without hundreds of other tourists on the pristine beaches, such as Koh Rong Sanloem. I also loved the artsy capital city of Phnom Penh with its many galleries and had so much fun wandering the Art Center Night Market in Siem Reap.
While it's less frequented than close-by destinations like Thailand, there is an authenticity to Cambodia that makes it a really interesting place to visit. The country still gets millions of visitors per year too, which is more than enough visitors around to make friends as a solo traveler. It seems tons of Redditors had a similarly exceptional solo travel experience in Cambodia, like one person who passionately exclaimed in r/solotravel, "Overall, if you're a female solo traveler and still deliberating whether you should go to Cambodia or not, I think you should! Based on my experience, it was super safe, everyone is friendly, and it's very doable!" With all that being said, something very urgent to keep in mind before a trip to Cambodia is the U.S. Department of State is currently issuing a Level 2 travel advisory to avoid areas near the border of Cambodia and Thailand due to local conflict.
Bhutan
It's rare to come across someone who has spent time in the South Asian nation of Bhutan, despite the fact that it's packed with striking temples and historic sites surrounded by impressive landscapes. Bhutan may even be one of the most underrated tourist destinations on the planet for its beauty alone. However, the limited tourism is largely because the country charges a prominent Sustainable Development Fee of $100 per night to visit. That fee is actually half of what it used to be though, so Bhutan actually has a solid shot of becoming way more widely recognized by the travel industry soon.
That large toll might drive a lot of solo travelers away, but it's part of the reason why the next-level magic of Bhutan is still maintained. It's absolutely worth the investment if you have the funds to treat yourself to a more luxurious trip in Asia. Even if you only have a week to become familiar with Bhutan, it's quite easy to get the most out of your time there traveling alone because there are lots of tour guides and groups that are eager to help travelers on their own see the country. A solo female traveler who participated in one of these comprehensive tours explained their experience in r/femaletravels, saying, "I had a tour guide and driver, because I had a limited schedule there. Worked fine, other than you always feel like you need to be "on" with the driver and guide. But generally worked well. Know what you want to see in advance so that you can be clear on where you want to go. Overall felt safe."
Methodology
This list of the most underrated destinations in Asia for solo travelers was developed through a multi-step process. First, the Islands team consulted the list of the safest countries in Asia in 2026 from the World Population Review since one of the biggest concerns for people traveling alone is ensuring their security with a relatively risk-free destination. From this master list of safe destinations in Asia, we plucked places that were considered both safe for visitors, but also were not extremely popular based on visitor statistics and general notoriety. For instance, while Japan and Thailand are considered quite safe for travel, they are already extremely well-known places to visit alone.
Now armed with this compilation of both safe and underrated destinations, we conducted further research on the destinations by combing through real experiences from solo travelers on Reddit. We relied on their candid opinions to decide which destinations met all three criteria of being safe, undervalued, and good for solo travelers. Finally, we did our last layer of investigation to figure out what each country has to offer solo travelers in terms of activities, culture, accommodations, and atmosphere. Additionally, the writer who created this article leaned on her own personal experiences of traveling alone as a woman in several of these Asian countries.