9 Underrated Destinations In Asia Perfect For Solo Tourists

Making memories with loved ones can be such an essential piece of the travel experience that it can seem mind-boggling to some that there are folks who love traveling alone. However, solo travel is actually becoming a bigger trend than ever before. One SkyScanner survey even found that 43% of the 2,000 participants they interviewed had already embarked on a solo trip in their lives and were planning more for the future.

Almost anyone who travels alone can attest to what a rewarding experience it is. However, choosing the right destination is more crucial than ever when you won't have anyone by your side. Picking the wrong place to explore by yourself could mean a boring, isolating, expensive, or even dangerous experience. A breathtaking, diverse continent like Asia is extremely popular for people traveling by themselves, but you still need to be careful about where you go. After all, there are 48 unique Asian countries to choose from, and not all of them are the right fit for solo travelers.

That being said, you may still want to go somewhere outside the box from the standard solo Japan or Thailand adventure. Those places are beloved for a reason, but they're very far from undiscovered gems in the world of travel. That's why the Islands team decided to go digging through all the options to reveal the best under-the-radar Asian destinations for solo travelers, based on the testimonies of experienced Redditors who actually accomplished the feat.