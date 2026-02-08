We Ranked The 5 Weirdest American Traffic Laws You May Encounter While Traveling

Traffic laws are pretty simple, right? Stop when the light is red. Go when it turns green. Mind the speed limit. If you've earned your driver's license, you know the relevant traffic rules to follow. But not all traffic rules are straightforward. Some rules you may encounter on your road trip across the U.S. are downright bizarre, and so out of left field that you just have to wonder, "What on earth happened to make THAT a law?"

Some of these laws are only tangentially related to driving. For example, you're not allowed to drive with an animal attached to your car in Anchorage, Alaska — which has less to do with road safety and far more to do with preventing animal cruelty. Similarly, Massachusetts prohibits anyone from transporting dangerous animals like bears without properly secured cages to prevent them from escaping and attacking someone. For the most part, laws like these aren't ever going to affect you. However, there are some obscure rules in different states that you may unwittingly come across while taking the ultimate historic road trip from Los Angeles to Virginia.

Because almost every state has laws ranging from slightly concerning all the way to hilarious, it was hard to figure out which ones would make the cut for this exclusive list. So we narrowed it down to two main qualities. First, the law has to be weird, unusual, or highly specific. Second, it has to be something that visitors to the state might actually run afoul of. While laws like the ones mentioned above are funny to discuss, most out-of-state drivers probably won't ever have to worry about them. But if you're on the most scenic road trip American that crosses five states, these strange laws are the ones you may actually encounter.