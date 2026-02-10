5 Wildly Romantic Phoenix, Arizona Getaways For Couples Only
Arizona is for lovers. Witness just one perfect sunset over the Sonoran Desert, laze by the pool beneath an opal sky, or savor a spicy Southwestern meal in a local restaurant, and you'll see why couples come here for romantic escapes. A hotspot for honeymooners, Arizona hosts many adults-only resorts that cater to couples looking for an intimate getaway. Moreover, this state welcomes all kinds of couples — it's popular among newlyweds, retirees, and LGBTQ+ communities.
Phoenix, the state capital, is a natural place to start. It's Arizona's largest city and biggest airline hub, with millions of tourists beginning their journey at Sky Harbor International Airport. There's a lot for adult vacationers to see here, from mountain views to must-try restaurants. There's also a whole state full of wildly romantic environments — red rock canyons and scenic desert landscapes — to explore.
If you're a visiting couple starting in Phoenix, here are some excellent local getaways where you can spend a night (or several). Keep in mind that you'll probably have to drive here, and some roads around Arizona offer more dramatic landscapes than others. Still, for couples seeking sanctuary, every one of these experiences is worth the road trip. Some may also interest children and teens, but most cater to adults.
Scottsdale
Spas, golf, and fine dining — these are the things that make Scottsdale famous. You don't have to travel far to enjoy its riches, either. Scottsdale is right next to Phoenix, and the two cities have seamlessly fused into one metro area. From Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, you can drive to the middle of Scottsdale in about 20 minutes, making it this list's easiest and most convenient destination.
The historic frontier town now has dozens of hotels and resorts. These include some that are perfect for couples, such as the Mountain Shadows Resort, an upscale spot promising desert luxury. Scottsdale also offers numerous wellness centers, and couples can treat themselves to massages, facials, mani-pedis, and skin treatments from a selection of spas. Plus, the area's many publicly accessible golf courses attract players from around the world. Newcomers will marvel at these manicured green fairways in the middle of the desert. As the golf capital of Arizona, Scottsdale boasts over 200 scenic courses, and they're only a stone's throw from landmarks such as the rock formations of Papago Park.
Once you've sunk your 18th hole, head over to Old Town Scottsdale to shop for curios and jewelry among the Western-style shops. Bring an appetite, too. This city is a major part of Maricopa County's dining scene, with more flashy restaurants and cocktail lounges than a couple could sample in a week.
Sedona
Although you can find red-rock cliffs across the Southwest, Sedona really knows how to show them off. Formations like Cathedral Rock are famous and photogenic, and the many local hiking trails enable couples to admire the majestic scenery from every conceivable angle. Established tour operators help make rugged Sedona even more interactive. For a unique experience, tour the region's legendary vortexes, which are a favorite among New Age spiritualists. The town is a two-hour drive from Phoenix, following one of the most spectacular stretches of highway in the state.
This destination is also a great place to relax, thanks to its beautiful hotels and exhaustive dining options. For couples looking for a mixture of both, Wilde Resort is a luxurious Sedona resort that offers a chef-driven restaurant and a soulful spa. There's also the Mountain Modern, a pet-friendly choice that caters to hikers and wellness seekers.
Primal mesas surround the town, so whether you're cutting through prime rib by a restaurant's window or sipping coffee on the hotel balcony, you're constantly treated to beautiful views. If there's any doubt about how romantic Sedona can be, search "Sedona weddings" online, and see what pops up. Even if you're already hitched, the photos you'll find may make you want to come back and renew your vows.
Jerome
The Jerome Grand Hotel stands mightily on the slopes of Mingus Mountain. Inside the vintage rooms, guests can gaze through paned windows and behold a vast valley below. The structure was originally built as the United Verde Hospital in 1926, and the property's story is long and complicated. In 1994, the hotel opened after significant renovations. Whether you come for the ghost stories or exquisite meals at the quirky Asylum Restaurant, the Grand Hotel is a luxurious setting for couples. Plus, it's a reasonable two-hour drive from Phoenix and just west of Cottonwood, a busy college town with lots of amenities and its own Arizona Copper Art Museum.
This spot reflects the character of Jerome, a former mining town that stands about 5,000 feet above sea level in Arizona's Black Hills. Once known as "The Wickedest Town in the West," Jerome narrowly avoided becoming a ghost town and is now one of Arizona's most popular destinations. Couples will enjoy moseying the sloped streets and alleyways, browsing for jewelry and decorations at local shops, and grabbing dinner and drinks in the area.
Tucson
To newcomers, Tucson might look a lot like Phoenix, but you quickly spot the differences. Tucson has only one-third the population of Phoenix, so it feels a lot smaller. Downtown Tucson is compact, walkable, and home to the Sun Link Streetcar, which couples can easily hop on to take a spin around the city. Afterward, visitors can stroll through the city's outdoor Botanical Gardens or rent bikes through the Tugo bike-share program and pedal 131 miles of multi-use trails through Pima County. This region is packed with resorts and restaurants, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding fine meals and comfortable beds. Some popular accommodations include Lodge On The Desert and Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort.
Multiple mountain ranges rise around the city, providing a striking backdrop for any selfie. You could also spend days exploring nearby hiking trails and viewing Tucson's environs from above. To see Arizona's famous cacti, wander into Saguaro National Park, which bookends the city in the east and west. Or, take a jaw-dropping drive to the top of Mt. Lemmon along its scenic byway in the Catalina Mountains.
You can drive from Phoenix to Tucson in under two hours. This stretch of Interstate 10 isn't very compelling — it's mostly flat and empty — so make sure to bring a good playlist or podcast. You can also hop on a Flixbus in Phoenix for $30 or less each way, and it shouldn't take much longer.
Bisbee
Getting to Bisbee requires a little work, since it's about a 200-mile, three-hour drive from Phoenix. Yet, this historic mining town is worth the extra time in the saddle. Bisbee's colorful facades look like they haven't changed in the past century, and the hilly terrain makes for dynamic walking. While similar to Jerome, the town's population of 5,000 is more than 10 times Jerome's size, and it shows.
Here, couples will find dozens of fun venues, from diners to cafes to Wild West saloons. Local landmarks include the eclectic Art Wall, the antique-collecting Bisbee Restoration Museum, and the time-freezing Muheim Heritage House Museum. You can also take your pick from charming hotels that are perfect for couples, from Hotel La More at The Bisbee Inn to Eldorado Suites Hotel.
Coming out this way is also your excuse to visit other nearby attractions. History buffs will enjoy the recreated shootout in Tombstone, Arizona (23 miles away), and hikers could spend a full week exploring Coronado National Forest (around 45 miles). Bisbee is also not far from the Mexican border, making it perfect for road-tripping couples with an adventurous streak.
Methodology
To pinpoint these five romantic destinations near Phoenix, we first had to consider distance from the city. Arizona is a big state, and there's a lot of open land between places, so people are used to driving for many miles. Plus, couples seeking an experience that feels like a real "getaway" will probably want to spend the night somewhere. That said, driving more than three hours can be tedious, so popular places such as the Grand Canyon and Vermillion Cliffs National Monument weren't included here.
A blog post on the website Sunshine Seeker mentions most of these destinations as quality day trips, and the sites Visit Phoenix and Riders Share list most as well, and all these places all felt like great overnights. We've included only communities that provide lodging, dining, nightlife, and outdoor activities, which we consider the main ingredients for a wildly romantic good time. Each of these places is beautiful in its own right; some communities in Arizona serve as base camps for amazing experiences, but the towns themselves aren't particularly romantic. Flagstaff and Prescott, for example, were close to making the cut, and they're absolutely worth checking out.
Finally, we've listed destinations with strong personalities. These places all have a unique identity and past, and each specializes in something that the others don't. They're also personal favorites; the author lived in Arizona for two years and can vouch for them all.