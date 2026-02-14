These Are America's Safest Cities In 2026, According To Research

Cities may have a reputation for being less safe than small town and rural destinations. Yet, urban destinations have particular charms that make many travelers partial to them. From their historic architecture and museums to amazing public transportation that make it possible to live completely without a car, it's easy to see why cities draw their fair share of visitors. Travelers from smaller or rural towns gravitate towards cities for the novelty of a dense urban experience. For these travelers, big city lights, cosmopolitan crowds, countless attractions, and restaurant scenes with eateries representing the many cuisines around the globe are a dream come true.

Of course, there are some who are overwhelmed by enormous cities like New York or Chicago, and safety is usually what's on their minds. Smaller cities, then, offer some of the same big city delights with a more manageable feel and excellent safety stats to give you peace of mind. To find these cities, we combed through two studies on the safest cities in America from both Smart Asset and U.S. News & World Report, which ranked both larger and mid-sized cities across the U.S. We then considered availability of entertainment and cultural attractions in addition to safety metrics. To make this list, we took the top six safest cities from the Smart Asset study and the top five from the U.S. News & World Report.

This approach delivers a spectrum of city vacation experiences, ranging from big, urban metropolises to small city ambiance while focusing on safety statistics. Since we did not look at a single consecutive study, some other cities were skipped. While all destinations will come with inherent risk and visitors should be mindful of their surroundings, the destinations on this list are some of the safest for travelers looking for a place they can explore with peace of mind.