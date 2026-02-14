These Are America's Safest Cities In 2026, According To Research
Cities may have a reputation for being less safe than small town and rural destinations. Yet, urban destinations have particular charms that make many travelers partial to them. From their historic architecture and museums to amazing public transportation that make it possible to live completely without a car, it's easy to see why cities draw their fair share of visitors. Travelers from smaller or rural towns gravitate towards cities for the novelty of a dense urban experience. For these travelers, big city lights, cosmopolitan crowds, countless attractions, and restaurant scenes with eateries representing the many cuisines around the globe are a dream come true.
Of course, there are some who are overwhelmed by enormous cities like New York or Chicago, and safety is usually what's on their minds. Smaller cities, then, offer some of the same big city delights with a more manageable feel and excellent safety stats to give you peace of mind. To find these cities, we combed through two studies on the safest cities in America from both Smart Asset and U.S. News & World Report, which ranked both larger and mid-sized cities across the U.S. We then considered availability of entertainment and cultural attractions in addition to safety metrics. To make this list, we took the top six safest cities from the Smart Asset study and the top five from the U.S. News & World Report.
This approach delivers a spectrum of city vacation experiences, ranging from big, urban metropolises to small city ambiance while focusing on safety statistics. Since we did not look at a single consecutive study, some other cities were skipped. While all destinations will come with inherent risk and visitors should be mindful of their surroundings, the destinations on this list are some of the safest for travelers looking for a place they can explore with peace of mind.
San Jose, California
San Jose ranks as the safest big cit in the U.S., thanks to lower crime rates, motor vehicle accidents, and excessive drinking incidents. With a population of just under 1 million, the city has only 5,185 reports of violent crime annually. When it comes to motor vehicle accidents, San Jose recorded only seven deaths per 100,000 people. With these good ratings, visitors can explore the city in peace. With San Jose being the center of Silicon Valley, The Tech Interactive, a technology-focused center for the whole family, is a good place to start.
Both museum lovers and visitors who want a deep dive into modern technology will enjoy experiences ranging from AI powered exhibits where movement and imaginations shape reality in a virtual world, to a journey through the human body that's as fascinating as it is educational. Silicon Valley is known for attracting the best talents from around the world, so San Jose is also a good destination for immersion into international cultures. San Jose is where one of the three last Japantowns in the U.S. can be found. A stroll through this area uncovers numerous establishments serving Japanese cuisine, a Buddhist temple, and The Japanese American Museum of San Jose.
San Jose is also home to The Việt Museum where the history of the former Republic of Vietnam and the stories of Vietnamese refugees are preserved. The Portuguese Historical Museum is also nearby for more cultural treasures to explore. And the calming ponds, bridges, and tea house in the Japanese Friendship Garden are also a short walk away. Visitors who fancy a bit of shopping will want to head to Santana Row for luxury shops along a European-style boulevard.
Johns Creek, Georgia
Johns Creek came out as the safest American city when U.S. News & World Report considered factors like crime rates, healthcare, unemployment rates, and air quality. Importantly, desirability, which includes cultural and leisure opportunities were considered as well. A comparatively tiny city with a population of 85,814, its crime statistics make it even more attractive for travelers who prefer a small town feel with the convenience of an urban center. Johns Creek has a violent crime rate of 0.48 crimes per 1,000 people and a property crime rate of about 5.5 per 1,000. Put another way, John's Creek experiences only 39 violent crimes for its population of 85,814 annually.
These rates mean those who find themselves in the nature loving city will have a one in 2,081 chance of becoming a victim of violent crime — a low chance when you consider the statewide probability in Georgia is one in 307. A poll found that the feeling of safety in the city is bolstered by a responsive police force that is visibly present.
This is good news since the medium city has plenty of outdoor attractions to enjoy. The Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center's 2 miles of trails expose hikers to a creek, wildflowers, towering trees, and wildlife. There are also replicas of traditional Native American homes and original structures the rural residents would have used in the 1800s and 1900s. Cauley Creek Park's trails provide the most scenic views of the Chattahoochee River.
Las Vegas, Nevada
Gambling isn't all there is to do in Las Vegas. Sin City is also home to fun museums, exciting shows, and breathtaking nature in the surrounding areas. With a ranking of sixth among the 50 big cities surveyed in Smart Asset's study, visitors can enjoy the large city safely whether they go for the neon lights and heady gambling or the amazing natural attractions around the area. Smart Asset cited an annual traffic mortality rate of only 10.4 per 100,000 people and 3,173 violent crimes in the city of 694,501 people.
Visitors who want to enjoy more urban delights can spend daytime gambling in Las Vegas' renowned casinos and nighttime enjoying a show in one of the city's famous venues — after all, it's considered the world's best city for nightlife. However, nature lovers won't have to go far to find some of the most amazing outdoor destinations in the U.S. The historic Hoover Dam is only about 40 minutes away and offers up amazing views of the Colorado River, the dam, and the hilly areas surrounding the dam structures. Nearby Red Rock Canyon is great for hiking with a view and sightings of bears, mountain lions, rattlesnakes, and more. In Las Vegas itself, the underrated Flamingo Wildlife Habitat is a good way to enjoy wildlife without leaving the city.
In recent times, Las Vegas's over the top costs earned it a reputation as America's Playground of the Rich. But savvy travelers will find many free activities in Las Vegas, including a free aquarium show at Silverton Casino and free circus shows at Circus Circus. First time visitors to the city may find the unwritten rules every Las Vegas tourist should know helpful for added safety and comfort while on a trip.
Newton, Massachusetts
U.S. News & World Report ranked Newton the third safest U.S. city and Neighborhood Scout's database lists the city as safer than 57% of U.S. cities. With its population of approximately 90,000, Newton reports 45 violent crimes yearly, putting the odds of a person experiencing a violent crime at one in 2,016. While the city's population may make it seem like a medium-sized city, this population is dispersed among 13 villages that offer a small town vibe more reminiscent of village life than an urban metropolis.
Those who visit this big city will find themselves breathing easy while strolling through the villages' small town ambiance. Kissed with the historic New England charm the region is known for, these villages offer up charming main streets, historic architecture, and breathtaking nature one expects to find in New England. But amenities are all modern, so those looking for big city conveniences while enjoying small town vibes will like a quiet vacation here.
Fort Worth, Texas
With a little over 1 million people, Fort Worth Texas is the U.S.'s 10th largest city and the perfect destination for travelers craving a taste of the Old West while enjoying some urban charm. In Fort Worth's case, nostalgia comes with a sense of serenity. Smart Asset ranked this destination third for safety from violent and property crimes, fatal motor accidents, and other factors. Annually, the city has 10.8 motor vehicle fatalities per 100,000 people and 13,352 reported crimes for its overall population. With this safety profile, a visit to the interesting city should be practically worry-free.
The city's top attraction is the Fort Worth Stockyards, a Western destination with rodeos, bull riding, and daily cattle drives down its wide streets. Keeping with the Western theme of the Stockyards, restaurants like 97 West Kitchen & Bar serve up Southern comfort and cowboy style meals like a cowboy Cobb salad and fried chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy. Forth Worth is as Texas as they come so outside the Stockyards, foodies can expect Tex-Mex eateries, good ol' Texas style barbecues, and more.
Rochester Hills, Michigan
Rochester Hills in Michigan snagged the fourth spot in the U.S. News & World Report's study on the safest American cities. With a population of around 77,000, the city has a reported 76 cases of violent crime per year and 416 cases of property crime. If you visit, this puts your odds of being a victim of violent crime at one in 1,031. To put this into perspective, the state of Michigan has a probability of one in 230. With such a welcoming safety record, visitors can enjoy the smaller city with peace of mind.
Among the many things to enjoy in Rochester Hills, shopping is a big draw. The Village of Rochester Hills is popular with locals and visitors looking for chain stores like Lululemon, Banana Republic, and more. Less than 10 minutes away, Downtown Rochester has around 350 picturesque shops and eateries for those who prefer shopping more local.
Virginia Beach, Virginia
With a population of 454,808 people, pretty beaches, and the eclectic restaurant and entertainment scenes you would expect from a big city, Virginia Beach is an ideal destination for seekers of big city thrills who also love escaping to picturesque coastlines. It's also one of the safest big cities to explore in 2026. Smart Asset ranked it the fifth safest big city, citing a per capita violent crime rate of 0.0121. This translates to about 5,503 violent crimes for its almost half a million residents. The city also reports 6.8 traffic fatalities per 100,000 people. With these statistics, visitors have a one in 1,083 chance of being a victim of violent crime. In comparison the odds are 1 in 459 statewide in Virginia.
Travelers will find the public beach and its 3-mile-long boardwalk an exciting destination in summer. In winter the area gets quieter, but horseback rides along the shore offer quiet enjoyment and the novelty of seeing the ocean from horseback. To enhance safety, the city provides both lifeguards and designated helpers (identified by yellow uniforms) to help with any issues that may arise. Alcohol drinking, glass containers, unrestrained dogs, and a list of other potentially dangerous activities are also prohibited. Virginia Beach was also named America's most caring city in 2026 so visitors are in for a supportive environment.
After a day at the beach, downtown Virginia Beach puts on a show at Funny Bone Comedy Club for anyone who is looking for a good laugh and a night out. Sandler Center for the Performing Arts also shines with its share of live music and other shows.
Fishers, Indiana
The city of Fisher in Indiana ranked sixth in the U.S. News & World Report's study and reports only 77 violent crimes for its population of 106,228. It is safer than 52% of U.S. cities, with the probability of becoming a victim of crime being one in 1,350. Travelers who visit the city can experience living history in the Smithsonian-affiliated Conner Prairie museum and big city thrills in Fisher's downtown Nickel Plate District. Whether visiting for the illuminating exhibits at the museum or the attractions downtown, visitors can look forward to safe explorations.
At Conner Prairie, visitors can enjoy reenactments of defining experiences that shaped the U.S. into the nation it is today. Prairietown presents the opportunity to experience what living in the American prairie was like in the 1800s. From a one room schoolhouse to chores unique to the 19th century, along with a heaping of local gossip, the experience is as real as it can get in 2026. Other immersive experiences include an eye-opening walk through the journey African Americans took from Africa to the U.S. and interesting animal experiences.
Los Angeles, California
With a population of 3.8 million, the renowned city of Los Angeles manages to remain extremely safe. Smart Asset ranked Los Angeles the second safest big city in America, after looking at crime rates, road accident fatalities, excessive drinking rates, and more. The city has a per capita violent crime rate of 0.0082 and 9.5 motor vehicle deaths per 100,000 people. Put in perspective, the per capita violent crime rate means only 31,303 violent cries are reported annually among the almost 4 million strong population.
Visitors wanting to see famous attractions like Hollywood, Universal Studios, Getty Museum, Six Flags, The Grammy Museum, and the city's many beaches can hop from one destination to the other safely. While most of Los Angeles's attractions are famous, the top things to see are the Hollywood Sign, Griffiths Observatory, and Universal Center.
Homosassa Springs, Florida
With a population of only around 15,800 and an amazing wildlife park, Homosassa Springs is ideal for nature lovers seeking a safe small city. U.S. News & World Report ranked the city fifth for factors including low violent and property crime rates and road accident fatalities. Practically, this ranking translates to only four reports of violent crimes annually, and 18 property crimes. These statistics put the odds of visitors becoming a victim of violent crime at one in 575.
Visitors who are pleased with Homosassa Springs' safety profile will want to explore the small city's amazing water bodies for four seasons of fun. Winter is the best time to see manatees at Homosassa Wildlife State Park as in addition to the resident manatees, other manatees from the wild make their way to the park's water bodies. Scenic boat rides, birding trails, and the Fish Bowl Underwater Observatory provides more gorgeous views. Summer's scallop season sees a local tradition of scallop hunting in the city's Gulf Coast waters. And, of course, fishing can be enjoyed in any season.
Omaha, Nebraska
With a per capita violent crime rate of 0.0045, Omaha, Nebraska ranked as the fourth safest big city in Smart Asset's study. That per capita rate equals 2,196 violent crimes among a population of 487,506 residents annually. When it comes to road fatalities, Omaha reports 8.6 mortalities per 100,000 people. As one of the safest big cities, visitors flocking to the state to pop into the famous Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will feel safe while enjoying the city.
The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, often listed among the world's best zoos, is one of the top reasons visitors flock to Omaha. The zoo fills 160 acres with amazing animals and plants so it may be difficult to see it all in a day. Our recommendation is to focus on the Desert Dome, the world's largest indoor desert with plant and animal species from the Sonoran Desert, the Namib Desert, and Australia's Red Center. The aquarium with its underwater tunnels and temperate zones should also not be missed. And both the Asian Highlands and African Grasslands areas have the animals and natural elements one could expect to find in their actual counterparts in Asia and Africa.
Methodology
We wanted this list to appeal to the spectrum of travelers who enjoy city escapes. To ensure a mix of big cities, medium sized cities, and smaller ones, we looked at two different "safest cities" studies. Smart Asset's study in the latter part of 2025 ranked 50 of America's biggest cities using violent and property crimes, road accident fatalities, excessive drinking incidents, and more. From this study, we took the top six big cities, ensuring big city lovers had a good range to choose from. U.S. News & World Report's 2025 to 2026 study on the safest U.S. cities to live in was also consulted. This study contained only smaller and medium sized cities in its top positions. We took the top five safest cities to round off this list.
Neighborhood Scout and World Population Review were also consulted for additional insight. Finally, each city's tourism board and other tourist resources were used to paint the picture of what an escape to the city could look like.