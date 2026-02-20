The Best Day Trips From Fort Lauderdale, According To A Local
I grew up in Fort Lauderdale for most of my life, and living where you vacation gives you the itch to explore more. Luckily, Southeast Florida is the perfect location from which to add day trips to your itinerary — or, if you're a resident, to your weekends. After all, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL) airport served 32.2 million people in 2025 — sometimes you just need your space, even if just for 24 hours.
From the crystal-clear waters of the Bahamas Islands to the ritzy streets of West Palm Beach, these day trips have range, and the adventure begins at the start of the journey. There are unique transport systems, like trains, seaplanes, and cruises, providing you with a thrilling experience before you even get to your destination. As a local, I've done a couple of these day trips myself, and I feel as though I'm in a whole different world. The best part: I'm back in my bed by the evening (for tourists — your hotel room). So, instead of just exploring the most walkable street in Fort Lauderdale filled with art galleries by the beach, step outside of the box and check out these epic day trips.
Bahamas Islands by ferry: Grand Bahama or Bimini
Grab your passport and get your floppy hat ready, because the Bahamas, specifically Bimini or Freeport (Grand Bahama), are just a day cruise away! Balearia Cruises sails from Fort Lauderdale to Bimini in two hours and from Fort Lauderdale to the Grand Bahama Island in three hours. Round-trip tickets are around $200, embarking out of Port Everglades, which is just across from FLL airport. You get seven hours of exploration in Bimini and six in Grand Bahama Island, and you'll be back to Fort Lauderdale between 8 and 9:30 in the evening. The ferry also offers hotel bundles you can choose from if you'd like to extend your trip beyond a day.
Once off the ferry in Bimini, you can take a trolley to Resorts World Bimini and purchase a day pass for their beach club. While there, grab a bite at The Sushi Bar, created by "Top Chef" Season 3 winner Hung Huynh. If you really want a taste of the island, head to Stuart's Conch Salad Stand, rated 4.7 stars on Tripadvisor, for the Bahamas' authentic conch cuisine. Later, explore the gorgeous waters of Radio Beach.
On Grand Bahama Island, you can snorkel through Paradise Cove at Deadman's Reef. Nature lovers can venture through Lucayan National Park and shop at the Port Lucaya Straw Market, where you can shop local and watch live music. Tripadvisor reviewers mention that Balearia Cruises was one of the best excursions they did in Fort Lauderdale; however, it is worth noting that there are a few tainted reviews due to the maritime conditions being a bit rough on some days. So, maybe we should have said, grab your passport and some Dramamine.
Bimini by seaplane
You could avoid rough seas by flying over them: Get a round-trip airfare to Bimini by seaplane with Tropic Ocean Airways. While the airline serves other destinations, this is the only one that has frequent scheduled day-trip options. A round-trip total can cost well over $550, and that's on the lower end. You depart from FLL at the Sheltair private aviation terminal, so there are fewer people for boarding to make the day trip doable — especially with an early wake-up call.
For a full day in Bimini, the earliest departure is at 8:30 a.m., and your returning flight (the latest one listed) is at 5 p.m. But the flight is only 35 minutes long, so if you plan strategically, you can spend around six hours on the island, allotting around two hours to head back to the airport, check in, and take off. Six hours is enough time to wander through the Dolphin House Museum, rent a golf cart to Alice Town, and grab a bowl of conch salad.
Tropic Ocean Airways offers both scheduled flights and private charters. With a charter, you can fly directly to your yacht, resort, or home. No matter what you choose, touching down on turquoise waters instead of a traditional runway immediately sets the tone for the day. While a seaplane might be the most expensive way to travel, it does have its conveniences, and it might give you a brand new experience.
The Florida Keys by car
The Florida Keys are an archipelago on the southern tip of Florida, and the northernmost key you can reach by car is Key Largo. It's only about a two-hour drive south of Fort Lauderdale, so all you need to do is rent a car (if you don't already have one). To reach Key West, you just have to drive south for two more hours, making the total trip four hours. Strategically, if you leave at 7 a.m., you can get there at 11 a.m. Then, you can spend the day soaking in the island vibes and be back on the road by 7 p.m. for an 11 p.m. return time. It'll be a long day, but you can always re-route to Islamorada or Marathon for a shorter drive.
Cruising through the Florida Keys is a trip in and of itself. You'll drive along the Overseas Highway, a 113-mile stretch of road that takes you across stunning emerald waters. Along the way, you'll cross many bridges that connect the string of islands to mainland Florida, including Seven Mile Bridge, the longest bridge in the Florida Keys. On one side, you'll see the Gulf; on the other, the Atlantic — both sides with glittering ocean views. A road trip here is worth every penny at the pump, especially as you catch the sun rising or setting over the ocean on your journey there and back.
In Key West, you can tour rum distilleries, visit art galleries, and walk to legendary landmarks, like the Southernmost Point in the continental U.S., for a photo. Relax on the white sand beaches, while sipping mojitos, and tasting a slice of key lime pie — a staple dessert that originated in Key West in the 19th-century. Then, stop by Ernest Hemingway's house to see six-toed cats, and stroll down Duval Street to pop into a famous bar for a cocktail. While it might be a long day, you'll be on island time, so what's it matter anyway?
Orlando by train
Orlando is about a 3.5-hour drive north of Fort Lauderdale, but why drive when you don't have to? The Brightline train is a luxury speed train that takes you straight there in under 3 hours. So, you can book a morning and evening train, and be home without ever having to worry about maps, traffic, or parking. You can choose standard Smart tickets or their upgraded premium option. Premium perks include access to snacks and drinks (wine, beer, and non-alcoholic options) in the waiting lounge. Also, you get a beverage onboard and can bring a checked bag for no extra fee. One-way tickets range from $39 to $79 for Smart tickets and $100 to $130 for Premium tickets (the total price depends on the times chosen).
This is a family-friendly option if you want to go to Disney World for a day. It's also a safe option for adults who want to "Drink Around the World" in Epcot — essentially, you stop at every international bar around Epcot to see how far you go — it's a Florida thing, I promise. Aside from Disney, there are plenty of incredible things to do in Orlando, such as watching the swans swim in Lake Eola (shown above), seeing the wax figures at Madame Tussauds, or heading to ICON Park and getting panoramic views of the city on the Orlando Eye. This sophisticated speed train will get you there fast, and it makes the journey just as enjoyable as the destination.
West Palm Beach by train
You can also visit one of America's most trending destinations from Fort Lauderdale by Brightline train — West Palm Beach. It might be a 1.5-hour drive north, but by train, it's just over 40 minutes. You can spend half the day in the city, or even go for dinner — it's so close. Stepping onto an air-conditioned train to sink into the comfortable, plush gray seats makes the quick trip worth it. One-way Smart tickets range between $18 and $30, while Premium seats are $33 to $54 (your total will vary depending on the return time you choose).
West Palm Beach is like the "Old Hollywood" of Florida. It has tropical charm, situated along the coast, with elegant boutiques and restaurants that'll make you feel like you're the main character. Downtown West Palm sits within walking distance of posh Palm Beach. In fact, Netflix even created a reality show on the island's lifestyle, "Members Only: Palm Beach." Venture down Clematis Street in downtown, where you can stop for waterfront dining at Avocado Grill or enjoy classic Italian dishes at Lynora's. From there, head toward CityPlace, another downtown shopping district, where boutiques, dining, and entertainment take center stage. And of course, don't forget to take in the breathtaking ocean blues before heading back on the train after a successful day.
Miami by train
Globally, Miami is a hot spot destination everyone wants to visit — it was even dubbed one of America's best cities for nightlife. As a local, all I see is traffic, traffic, and more traffic. My old work commute used to take two hours, even when Apple Maps said 45 minutes. The Brightline train eliminates that problem, getting you there in about 40 minutes. You can connect to the free Wi-Fi, plug in your USB to charge your phone if needed, and enjoy the journey. One-way Smart tickets are $17 to $26, and Premium is $32 to $50 (total cost depends on the times you choose).
In the Magic City, you can head down to Bayside, a scenic open-air mall with waterfront dining, shops, and entertainment, and it's only a 15-minute walk from the train station. Then, stroll over to the Pérez Art Museum, and scope the latest art installations. To see more of the Magic City, call a rideshare to Brickell City Center and explore its upscale shops, trendy restaurants, and rooftop bars, like Rosa Sky, where the skyline comes alive at night, illuminated by glowing skyscrapers. Of course, you'll want to visit the iconic South Beach, where you can dine at celebrity-owned restaurants, like Bad Bunny's Japanese Steakhouse, Gekko, and see the postcard-worthy shorelines.
While Miami can sometimes be a hassle on the road, the Brightline makes it easy to navigate. From beautiful islands to major metropolises, Florida's top destinations are all within reach from Fort Lauderdale, proving that adventure, relaxation, and luxury are all things you can achieve in a day's work.