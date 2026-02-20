The Best Day Trips From Fort Lauderdale, According To A Local

The Florida Keys are an archipelago on the southern tip of Florida, and the northernmost key you can reach by car is Key Largo. It's only about a two-hour drive south of Fort Lauderdale, so all you need to do is rent a car (if you don't already have one). To reach Key West, you just have to drive south for two more hours, making the total trip four hours. Strategically, if you leave at 7 a.m., you can get there at 11 a.m. Then, you can spend the day soaking in the island vibes and be back on the road by 7 p.m. for an 11 p.m. return time. It'll be a long day, but you can always re-route to Islamorada or Marathon for a shorter drive.

Cruising through the Florida Keys is a trip in and of itself. You'll drive along the Overseas Highway, a 113-mile stretch of road that takes you across stunning emerald waters. Along the way, you'll cross many bridges that connect the string of islands to mainland Florida, including Seven Mile Bridge, the longest bridge in the Florida Keys. On one side, you'll see the Gulf; on the other, the Atlantic — both sides with glittering ocean views. A road trip here is worth every penny at the pump, especially as you catch the sun rising or setting over the ocean on your journey there and back.

In Key West, you can tour rum distilleries, visit art galleries, and walk to legendary landmarks, like the Southernmost Point in the continental U.S., for a photo. Relax on the white sand beaches, while sipping mojitos, and tasting a slice of key lime pie — a staple dessert that originated in Key West in the 19th-century. Then, stop by Ernest Hemingway's house to see six-toed cats, and stroll down Duval Street to pop into a famous bar for a cocktail. While it might be a long day, you'll be on island time, so what's it matter anyway?