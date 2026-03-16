The 11 Best Day Trips From Porto, Portugal

Amarante, which is about an hour-long drive from Porto, has so many claims to fame. It's tough to imagine why the River Tamega town doesn't make it onto more itineraries, especially since it's the perfect day trip from Porto. Dating back to 360 BCE, it's one of the oldest towns in the region, and it has several sites reflecting its storied history.

Some of the town's sites that will thrill history buffs include the opulent, Baroque-style church Igreja de São Gonçalo, which was built during the 1500s and is dedicated to Amarante's patron saint Gonçalo de Amarante. Another must-see site is the Ponte de São Gonçalo, a bridge built during the 1200s that saw the bloodshed of the Peninsular War. Located along the River Tamega, visitors can walk the banks near the bridge to see all-encompassing views of local homes and cafes.

Depending on when you visit, you can also check out the Festa de São Gonçalo, which occurs on the first weekend of each June. The festival features music pumped by DJs, parades, carnival rides, and, most famously, phallic-shaped pastries given to both loved ones and single women to supposedly help them find partners. Less strangely, Amarante also hosts a food market from Wednesday and Sunday that offers everything from Portugal's famous acorn-fed pork to seasonal fruits and vegetables.