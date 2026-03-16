The Internet Says These Hotels Have The Most Unique Baths In America

When it comes to hotel baths there are two camps. One camp won't consider a hotel room unless it has a bathtub. The other won't even consider taking a bath in a hotel, even if it does have one. It's such a divisive topic among travelers that the popularity of taking baths in hotel bathtubs have been studied. And, it turns out, there are more people who take baths while on vacation than those who do not. The study, conducted by Data Colada, found that only 43% of travelers surveyed have never taken a bath in a hotel room and would never think of it. This means a majority of travelers enjoy relaxing in a nice, warm bath in their hotels while on a trip.

If you fall into the camp that loves bathing while on vacation, you'll appreciate these unique baths across America. For instance, the baths in one hotel get water piped in from the hot springs inside Hot Springs National Park, one of America's most unique national parks. Auberge du Soleil, often regarded as the most beautiful hotel in California's Napa Valley, has outdoor bath tubs perched in a position that gives sweeping vineyard views while you bathe. And other baths have unusual shapes and quirky themes that will impress with the sheer creativity that went into designing them.

Finding hotels with baths isn't difficult. It's finding unique ones that takes some digging. We referenced popular travel blogs, hotel websites, and travel platforms to find hotels with the most unusual baths. We also read through reviews on Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Google to see what travelers were saying about the hotels we'd found so that only hotels with good recommendations would make the list.