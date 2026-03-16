The Internet Says These Hotels Have The Most Unique Baths In America
When it comes to hotel baths there are two camps. One camp won't consider a hotel room unless it has a bathtub. The other won't even consider taking a bath in a hotel, even if it does have one. It's such a divisive topic among travelers that the popularity of taking baths in hotel bathtubs have been studied. And, it turns out, there are more people who take baths while on vacation than those who do not. The study, conducted by Data Colada, found that only 43% of travelers surveyed have never taken a bath in a hotel room and would never think of it. This means a majority of travelers enjoy relaxing in a nice, warm bath in their hotels while on a trip.
If you fall into the camp that loves bathing while on vacation, you'll appreciate these unique baths across America. For instance, the baths in one hotel get water piped in from the hot springs inside Hot Springs National Park, one of America's most unique national parks. Auberge du Soleil, often regarded as the most beautiful hotel in California's Napa Valley, has outdoor bath tubs perched in a position that gives sweeping vineyard views while you bathe. And other baths have unusual shapes and quirky themes that will impress with the sheer creativity that went into designing them.
Finding hotels with baths isn't difficult. It's finding unique ones that takes some digging. We referenced popular travel blogs, hotel websites, and travel platforms to find hotels with the most unusual baths. We also read through reviews on Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Google to see what travelers were saying about the hotels we'd found so that only hotels with good recommendations would make the list.
Anniversary Inn: Fantasy play in a pirate ship bath in Utah
After many years, all one needs is a touch of fantasy to add spice back to a relationship — at least, that's what Anniversary Inn in Salt Lake City, Utah is banking on. The adults-only resort bills itself as the ideal romantic getaway and its main way of delivering that is its fantasy themed suites. Guests reviewing the suites raved about their novelty, mentioning their role play potential and romantic setting. The Treasure Island Suite was among the most highly reviewed and the unusual bath shows why.
Set on a replica of a pirate ship, the tub is surrounded by wood decking, a ship's helm, and other unique maritime features. While you take your bath, stare out into a wild-looking ocean — achieved by a realistic mural painting on the surrounding walls. Or look above where fish nets and tiny lights add romance and fantasy simultaneously. The tub is jetted, so as you and your partner settle in, water pulsations stimulate relaxation. Any entertainment you may need is provided by a 50-inch TV perched above the bath. "My husband and I stayed in the treasured island room. It was absolutely perfect," was the review one guest left on Google.
The Treasure Island suite is one among dozens of fantastically-themed rooms, and all come with equally whimsical baths. The one in The Jungle Safari is surrounded by trees, a 3D elephant and alligator, and realistic safari murals, feeling like an escape into a real jungle. The bath in Country Garden is also unforgettably romantic with its pebbled walls and wildflowers. If you're in the Salt Lake City area and considering a stay, the hotel offers tours of its rooms between 1 and 3 p.m. daily or you can check out their website.
Auberge du Soleil: Bathe overlooking vineyards in California
Auberge du Soleil does everything it can to show guests staying in its two private maisons, nicknamed Cannes and Monaco, that they're in for an authentic Napa Valley escape. Upon arrival, a bottle of Dom Perignon is offered. And when guests open the in-room bar, they'll find six bottles of wine. As evening draws near and it's time for a bath, guests will find a standalone tub on a terraced outdoor patio overlooking Napa Valley's vineyards.
The outdoor bath being standalone means its clean sculpted lines take center stage amidst the soothing creams and browns on the terrace. Chaise lounges set next to the bath make it possible to choose where you want to watch the sun cast its shadows over Napa Valley. If you choose to end the day in the bath, Napa Valley's trees and vineyard rows take on that sleepy countryside quality you would expect to see in rural America. With these rare views, bath time at Auberge du Soleil is simply magical, and the open air rain shower on the terrace only enhances it further.
"An incredible getaway for our 20th anniversary! The resort is nestled on a quiet hillside overlooking the valley and has beautiful views of the vineyards ... the property was beautiful with a lovely winding path through the art gardens and olive groves," raved one impressed guest on Tripadvisor. Apart from the stunning views, guests will find a Michelin-starred restaurant respected as much for its extensive wine list as for its cuisine. There's also a spa, tennis courts, and a yoga pavilion.
The Ritz Carlton Bal Harbour: Soak with ocean views
With its curved design and wide terraces, the Ritz Carlton Bal Harbour offers gorgeous, 180-degree views of the ocean from any room of the resort. But not many can beat the scenery you'll see from the bathroom in the Ritz Carlton Suite on the 18th floor. The expansive bathroom's centerpiece is the standalone whirlpool bath sitting gracefully on dark wooden floors, where the view of the ocean opens up in all its glory.
Maybe it goes without saying, but if you take a bath from this high perch, you'll be treated to the most sweeping views of turquoise sea and white sands you can find anywhere in the area. The bathroom also has a separate shower and a vanity with a stylish vanity bench to make getting ready for a day on the town easy. Your day can take you to nearby Miami and its international restaurant scene, or sexy Miami Beach. If you prefer staying close to home, the town of Bal Harbour is a walkable, luxury enclave with art installations, museums,and Bal Harbour Shops, one of America's best malls for an unforgettable shopping trip.
At the resort, two restaurants serve meals, cocktails, and ocean views. While a spa provides relaxation. This guest stayed in a regular room (not the Ritz Carlton Suite) but her views from her bath inspired this review on Google: "It was extremely relaxing taking a bath and shower while overlooking the water. The location is the best. I walked out and took a video which looked as if, and felt like I was in the middle of the water. "
Hotel Hale: Relax in a hot spring bath in Arkansas
Surprisingly enough, guests of Hotel Hale in Hot Springs, Arkansas — a town famous for being a place to soak in geothermal pools — mentioned that the private bathtubs in their room outdid the bathhouses around town. The hotel's baths are supplied with warm mineral water piped directly from the nearby hot springs. Even more delightful, bathtubs aren't restricted to only some accommodations. From the more standard rooms to premium suites, all accommodations at Hotel Hale come with thermal spring water soaking tubs.
Built in 1892 as one of Bathhouse Row's historic bathhouses inside Hot Springs National Park, today, Hotel Hale maintains much of its historic flair, which absolutely applies to the bathrooms. Stay in The Ozark room and your bath is surrounded by exposed red bricks for a touch of character. The Buckstaff also features exposed brick on the bathroom walls, Mid-century furnishings, and wide windows that offer amazing views while you soak in the goodness of mineral waters. After a soothing bath, head to Hotel Hale's restaurants for an outstanding meal.
Eden, the hotel's open air restaurant serves daily meals along with weekend brunches and a weekly happy hour. From its long menu of delicious cocktails to duck taquitos and other inventive fare, the beloved restaurant is one of the hotel's top highlights. Elsewhere, a delicious, complimentary breakfast was highly beloved by guests like this reviewer: "The tub was big enough for 2 and we received a complimentary ducky to float in it ... Our breakfast was delicious. I had a spinach cheese quiche, fruit cup, raspberry muffin, and almond milk." When it's time for action, Hotel Hale is close to downtown Hot Springs' museums and galleries, and Hot Springs National Park, ranked among America's best hot springs.
Paws Up Resort: Soak among trees in Montana
Paws Up Resort in Greenough, Montana has long been known as a premier luxury destination for Western and outdoor enthusiasts. With its own dedicated restaurant and exclusive amenities, the adults-only Green O zone of the resort is as premium as it gets. Among the most luxurious accommodations in the exclusive area is Tree Haus, a cabin built 23 feet above ground — making trees the intimate companions of guests who book the cabin. With its many windows, baths in Tree Haus come with the rare chance to see nothing but majestic trees as you soak your cares away.
You'll be soaking in a standalone tub surrounded by sleek black tiles, a glass enclosed shower, and an unusual chandelier. The expansive bathroom also has double vanities, and windows that perfectly frame the forest views. If views get boring, a hot tub set up on the ground-level deck comes with its own vantage point. After a soak, the deck is set up for outdoor living. You could easily grab a book and spend a few hours reading from one of the sitting areas. Here's how one Tripadvisor guest described staying in Green O accommodations: "Spectacular views and nature at its best! The homes are furnished with luxury linens, furnishings and the shower and bath tub (with a view) is a dream."
When the outdoors call, Tree Haus sits on the borderline between Paws Up and Lubrecht Forest. Hop on Jones Pond Trail to explore the forest and its pond. Or, take six other trails to see elk, a river, and cattle at the resort's working ranch. Paws Up is an all-Western destination, so cattle drives, cow croquet, and horseback riding are also offered.
Kohler Wisconsin: Enjoy the latest technology in Wisconsin
It should come as no shock that when one of the world's most innovative bathroom fixtures providers put their name on accommodations, the bathrooms would be grand. Two of the most outstanding examples in Kohler Wisconsin are the baths in the Eau de Vie and Immersion King suites at Kohler American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin.
Book the Eau de Vie suite and your bath experience will be second to none, seeing that you'll be experiencing Kohler's chromatherapy technology from its sok line. The line's features include effervescent bubbles, a raised seat, and cutting-edge heating technology. In addition, the suite comes with a glass-enclosed fireplace for the perfect touch of coziness a truly luxurious bathroom deserves. One guest who stayed in the Eau de Vie suite couldn't stop gushing about the bath on Tripadvisor: "We celebrated our 10th anniversary in the Eau de Vie Suite at the American Club ... The room is truly divine with a beautiful fireplace and a spa tub like none we've ever seen — filling from the ceiling and with heaters to keep the water at the perfect temperature during your soak."
With its hydromassage jets, the tub in the Immersive King Suite was also a favorite with guests. The bath is sized perfectly for two and shares space with a Kohler rain shower and a dual vanity. Here's one guest's experience in the bath: "The suite was awesome. It was spacious and modern. The immersion tub was everything. The tub offered light therapy, massage, a moisture setting, as well as a setting to keep the water warm. One of the best tubs I've been in."
Cove Haven Resort: Romance in a champagne glass tub in Pennsylvania
Cove Haven Resort in The Poconos, Pennsylvania offers many types of accommodations. Hands down, the suites with the most unique baths are the ones designed especially for couples. With hot tubs shaped like champagne flutes and mirrors everywhere, a soak in the Champagne Tower suites are particularly memorable.
For starters, the champagne glass tubs are a romantic shade of pink, meant to set the stage for love. At 7 feet tall and surrounded by mirrors on every side, your bath comes with views of the love nest down below. Or each other — you choose. Soak with a glass of champagne and enjoy your partner before settling next to the fireplace right below the hot tub. If by chance the champagne glass shaped tub suite is unavailable, the Garden of Eden Apple Suite comes with a dazzling heart-shaped tub, flanked by flickering candles that set quite the ambiance.
Many reviewers found the kitchy, over-the-top decor to be part of the charm. "Going to Cove Haven and staying in the Champagne Tower room has been a dream of mine since the early 80s. After 20 years being married my husband and I were able to take our first "couples trip" and while it was only 1 night it was fantastic. Ok, so the resort wasn't built in this century ... Plus everyone needs a little kitsch in their lives," said one Tripadvisor guest. Others said they enjoyed the novelty of soaking in a champagne glass, like this guest, who wrote, "We spent 4 days here as our honeymoon and had a really nice time. We booked a champagne tower suite with a private sauna, pool, and hot tub. There are mirrors everywhere, which was a lot of fun."
Castle Hot Springs: Stargaze while soaking in Arizona
Newly arrived guests to a Sky View Cabin at Castle Hot Springs might find it unusual that the hotel sets up telescopes on the elevated outdoor deck in the cabin, but that's so guests can get a better view of the dark skies over Arizona's Sonoran Desert. As night falls, these telescopes can be taken to the back deck where claw-foot or cedar tubs are set in an open-air space perfect for stargazing.
Warm water piped to the baths from the area's hot mineral springs brings deep relaxation. And If you choose a cabin with a cedar tub, the nearby fire pit adds homey coziness. But it's the unreal night sky that will give your vacation a real twist. Whether you use the telescope or not, the twinkling stars above you are sure to make your bath unforgettable. The added open-air shower gives even more opportunities for stargazing.
As the resort's name suggests, the hotel has a hot spring circuit with pools of varying warmth, starting at 106 degrees in the pool closest to the source of the thermal water. Castle Hot Springs is one of the best hot springs hotels in the U.S., so doing the whole circuit is a must. Also try the resort's other activities such as farm tours, horseback riding, cooking classes, and more. This guest's review gives the perfect overview: "The outdoor tub in your own little courtyard is a nice touch. The large deck with views of the stars will quickly make you forget the need for a TV ... hot springs are the star of course, they are beautiful."
Methodology
Before we could find the hotels with the most unique baths in America, we needed to define what unique meant. To help outline our definition, we looked at what travelers enjoyed most about their baths while staying in hotels. We found that since baths already had similar features, the make up of the bath had to be outstanding to impressive travelers. But those with amazing views were unique as many baths are nestled inside the walls of a bathroom. We also found that baths with unusual shapes or unusual elements impressed travelers. Our final definition was baths with unique shapes and elements, outstanding features, and views outside the confines of a traditional bathroom.
To find the hotels, we searched through travel blogs and travel platforms looking for the ones with baths that fit our definition. Once we had found baths with a wow factor, we turned to Reddit, Google, and Tripadvisor to see what travelers were saying about the hotels and baths.