Costa Rica's 5 Best Affordable All-Inclusive Resorts Under $250 A Night, According To Reviews
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It's hard to believe that Costa Rica is roughly half the size of Pennsylvania when you see the variety it packs. With cloud forests, volcano trails, healing springs, record-breaking biodiversity, and two coastlines — one Pacific and one Caribbean — stretching 800 miles combined, this Central American paradise offers plenty to fill a single vacation. The country is also defined by its "pura vida" (pure life) philosophy, so the easygoing atmosphere comes bundled with dramatic landscapes and seemingly endless activities.
What's more uplifting to know is that you can enjoy Mother Nature's bounty by checking into an affordable, all-inclusive accommodation — because traveling on a budget doesn't mean compromising here. In fact, many affordable stays don't just boast addresses tucked in coveted nature settings — they also include appealing all-inclusive rates to woo even the most mindful of the budget-conscious vacationers. Plus, by spending less on lodging, you can allocate more funds to experiences beyond the resort.
We've already done the heavy lifting to find the best all-inclusive deals under $250 per night around the world. This time, we're focusing on Costa Rica. To narrow the list, we combed through Expedia and Booking.com, then cross-checked guest feedback on Google and Tripadvisor. The result is five properties that consistently earn strong ratings and reviews within this price range. Whether you're a couple looking for some romantic, spiced-up time at an oceanfront retreat or a family hoping to keep their kids busy and entertained, these options offer solid value.
Best Western Jaco Beach Resort, Jaco
Our first selection is perched on the black-sand shores of Jaco, a bustling tourist area where all-inclusives are relatively uncommon. Here, Best Western Jaco Beach Resort shines with its verdant palms and inviting rates of only $198 per night (as of this writing) for a room that accommodates up to three guests. It has a 4.3 rating from nearly 5,000 reviews on Google, with one visitor writing, "If you want to make your friends back home jealous with killer views and do it on a BUDGET, Best Western Jaco is the perfect place!" Leaning more towards family-friendly appeal, this 4-star stay is also an easy reach from the capital, San José, via a 2-hour drive.
The hotel has 125 rooms that come in several configurations, including garden- and pool-view options, many with two beds for larger groups. Decked out in coastal-chic decor, the rooms are often praised for their cleanliness and maintenance, but some visitors note that they can come off as dated. The all-inclusive rate covers everything from meals, drinks (including alcohol, typically served until 1 a.m.), activities like beach volleyball, outdoor pools, a splash pad, playground access, parking, nightly entertainment, and guided fitness classes for all ages.
The meals — served buffet-style — are one aspect that guests usually rave about. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "The food is so good, I gained 6 lbs in 11 days. (now on diet)." Guests particularly loved the rotating dishes, which include local Costa Rican cuisine, as well as the beach bar serving drinks and bites like nachos, hot dogs, and espresso martinis right where you are happily sunning. If you want to break free from the resort, 20 minutes away lies one of Costa Rica's best, lesser-known beaches — Playa Esterillos Oeste — for some quiet exploration.
Fiesta Resort All-Inclusive, Puntarenas
It's not easy for an all-inclusive resort to cater to couples, solo travelers, and families alike, but Fiesta Resort All-Inclusive — spanning 25 acres along a sun-kissed Pacific coast — provides a bargain offer with amenities that cater to all types of travelers. As of this writing, rates start at $212 per night in April, while premium accommodation with ocean views and terraces or jacuzzi suites can cost up to $300 a night. All the rooms have air-conditioning, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi, and TV for homely comfort, which guests appreciate, though they also note their dated nature at times.
Across the airy resort complex, you have access to four swimming pools (one adults-only) that feature thatched cabanas, swim-up bars, and comfortable chaises where days are spent with craft cocktails, a nap, or a book. Active vacationers can burn off energy at beach soccer courts or in an aerobics class. Meanwhile, the under-18 crowd can be entertained and supervised at the kids' club or the teens' club. And if a family getaway or a duo outing is on the radar, Costa Rica's cloud forest — Monteverde — is a lush oasis about 1.5 hours away by car, making it more of a full-day excursion than a quick trip.
There are also four restaurants available to tempt your palate, serving the old-fashioned buffet, Latin American, and international cuisine. With savings at the accommodation, you can also splurge at the oceanfront spa tucked away from all the action. Treatments like an aloe vera body wrap, stone massage, and tulip reflexology make you feel like you're at a much more expensive stay. Overall, guests on Google give this property an average of 4 stars based on over 5,000 reviews, praising the clean grounds, good value, and friendly service. Easy beach access for long walks and fabulous sunsets is also noted, though many say that it may not be suitable for swimming.
Barceló Tambor, Nicoya Peninsula
If you're seeking an unspoiled stretch of sand, make the 402-room Barceló Tambor your vacation base. Perched on the azure coast of Ballena Bay and frequented by native wildlife — mainly scarlet macaws, howler monkeys, and iguanas — this feels like an immersive nature retreat. All-inclusive rates can start at about $144 per night (as of this writing), with standard rooms featuring private balconies.
The package covers meals, drinks, and activities for guests who want to do everything — or nothing at all. There are two pools lined with lounge areas for relaxing or making a splash, soccer courts, giant chess, horseback riding on the beach, dance classes, and a children's club. You can also melt away stress at the spa (additionally charged) or listen to avian symphonies at the bird sanctuary right next to it. Meanwhile, nighttime perks up with music and an on-site casino. Away from the resort, you can make a fun day trip to nearby Tortuga Island, known for its crystal clear beaches and volcanic snorkeling.
The package includes four dining experiences — a diverse buffet and three à la carte restaurants, including a steakhouse with grilled meats and seafood. Multiple bars serve cocktails, fruits, and finger foods, so your taste buds are never stuck in a mundane loop. Overall, the stay scores an aggregated 4.7 stars on Google based on over 20,000 reviews, and one visitor sums up the experience nicely, "This hotel has a good balance of price, service, food, and location. The rooms are comfy, the food quality and options are good, the drinks have a good variety, and the ocean location is perfect." Other reviewers also praise the secluded location, beach, and well-maintained grounds, but also noted a dated feel and a language barrier here.
Occidental Tamarindo, Guanacaste
Starting at $198 per night as of this publication, this affordable Occidental Tamarindo is tucked on the outskirts of the colorful beach town of Tamarindo, known for its perfect surf and rich wildlife. Though its downtown — with diverse restaurants and local shops — is a quick jaunt away, the resort boasts a tranquil corner in this lively region with a mix of activities, well-kept grounds, and a laid-back tempo to return to. Fronting Occidental Tamarindo is an uncrowded powdery stretch of sand with lapping waves, so you can go for wading and long walks on the beach while enjoying an all-inclusive vacation.
This 198-room property scores 4.6 stars on Google from more than 10,000 reviews, with former visitors appreciating the spacious stays, location, buffet, sunsets, and quietness of the resort — though some also note that it's smaller than others in the category. Under the all-inclusive package, guests have the run of an expansive poolside with a children's section and hot tub, access to various sand courts and games, an in-room minibar, night shows, and a supervised kids' club for your child to meet new friends as you enjoy an unlimited cocktails package. Back in the room, ocean views or lush garden views await from your own private balcony. For slightly more than the budget, you can also book duplex suites for a luxe stay.
Buffet meals, lobby bar, and poolside snacks and drinks are also included, and guests particularly liked the rotating dishes, so there's something for everyone. One Google reviewer wrote, "The buffet food was very good and tasty (home-made buttery taste) with grilled varieties every day. The nice coffee machines and fresh tropical fruit juices was [sic] a good choice." Two à la carte restaurants serving Japanese and Italian flavors are also on-site, but they are only available to book once every three nights as per the plan.
Hotel Rivel, Cartago province
For those who prefer lush jungles over sun and sand for soaking up Costa Rica's pura vida, Hotel Rivel offers a more secluded, nature-focused experience in Cartago province. All-inclusive prices start at $177 per night at the time of writing, and room configurations at this boutique stay range from cabins and chalets to treehouse-style glamping lodges. Each accommodation type comes with comfortable beds, stocked bathrooms with rainfall showers, a lounge area, a coffee machine, and a balcony to soak in the tree-studded mountain views or listen to howler monkeys and toucans. A freshwater infinity pool at the property, along with friendly staff and reliable Wi-Fi, pretty much seals the deal.
Guests on Google praise the clean rooms, welcoming service, and guided jungle adventures, such as hidden-waterfall hikes and birdwatching. However, some also warned about the bumpy road leading to the resort, which is at an elevation of about 7,218 feet. A good traction vehicle and an experienced driver are recommended for anyone heading here. It scores an aggregated 4.8 stars, with one reviewer writing, "Everything was excellent, the staff treated us exceptionally well, I give the staff a 20/10."
Food is at the forefront of this stay, with many farm-to-table offerings from the estate's own garden, local dishes, and handmade pizzas served at the restaurant (open till 8 p.m.). You can also enjoy world-class Costa Rican coffee straight from the hotel-owned plantation, and better yet, you can carry bags of Arabica home for more delicious cups. Just declare it at the airport, as whole bean coffee can make you subject to customs inspection. In terms of pricing and offerings, there's strong value in this property.
Methodology
To determine the top five all-inclusive resorts under $250 in Costa Rica, we first checked the reservation sites Booking.com and Expedia and selected rates for two adults in April. We entered sample dates in the first half of April 2026, when the weather in the region is often dry and sunny, so you can enjoy some of the things to do for an unforgettable Costa Rica vacation.
Then, we selected options under $250 per night with at least a "Good" aggregated score, all while aiming for geographic variety and a mix of amenities to suit different types of travelers. Of course, cross-checking reviews from Google and Tripadvisor (where most travelers leave testimonials) was essential and the final step in narrowing down the best stays based on real experiences. Since Google aggregates ratings from both platforms, the ratings and reviews mentioned above are mostly from the search site itself, and only properties with over 100 reviews and a rating of over 4 stars were chosen.
Ultimately, we paid attention to recent reviews and chose our final five with one simple thought: "Where would travelers find the most value?" This list reflects the properties that showed the most promise. Note that though the rates include taxes, they are subject to change. If you're flying over the ocean, also look at five affordable all-inclusive resorts in Europe under $250.