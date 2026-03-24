Costa Rica's 5 Best Affordable All-Inclusive Resorts Under $250 A Night, According To Reviews

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It's hard to believe that Costa Rica is roughly half the size of Pennsylvania when you see the variety it packs. With cloud forests, volcano trails, healing springs, record-breaking biodiversity, and two coastlines — one Pacific and one Caribbean — stretching 800 miles combined, this Central American paradise offers plenty to fill a single vacation. The country is also defined by its "pura vida" (pure life) philosophy, so the easygoing atmosphere comes bundled with dramatic landscapes and seemingly endless activities.

What's more uplifting to know is that you can enjoy Mother Nature's bounty by checking into an affordable, all-inclusive accommodation — because traveling on a budget doesn't mean compromising here. In fact, many affordable stays don't just boast addresses tucked in coveted nature settings — they also include appealing all-inclusive rates to woo even the most mindful of the budget-conscious vacationers. Plus, by spending less on lodging, you can allocate more funds to experiences beyond the resort.

We've already done the heavy lifting to find the best all-inclusive deals under $250 per night around the world. This time, we're focusing on Costa Rica. To narrow the list, we combed through Expedia and Booking.com, then cross-checked guest feedback on Google and Tripadvisor. The result is five properties that consistently earn strong ratings and reviews within this price range. Whether you're a couple looking for some romantic, spiced-up time at an oceanfront retreat or a family hoping to keep their kids busy and entertained, these options offer solid value.