The Most Endangered Historic Places To Visit In America Offer Resorts, Rivers, And Rare Architecture
Every year, beloved and historic places around the United States weather the effects of natural disasters, development, or simply time and neglect. Hurricanes, such as Helene in 2024 or Harvey in 2017, cause damage that can take years to recover from. That's why, every year, the National Trust for Historic Preservation lists 11 of the most endangered places around the nation.
Since it began the tradition in 1988, the organization has compiled more than 350 properties — all of which play significant roles in U.S. history — that are under threat. Whether it's an artistically constructed home in the desert, such as the Mystery Castle in Phoenix, or a network of fields in Virginia where pivotal Civil War battles happened, every place on the list represents unique insight into the country's past. past. And many of them, thankfully, also sit in or near many more places that are fantastic to visit!
The 10 unique destinations listed below, which have been compiled from the National Trust for Historic Preservation's lists published between 2023 and 2025, include a wide array of different properties all around the country. From the charming Cedar Key, Florida, to a rustic lodge in a unique geological park in Oregon, all of these places are worth at least a quick visit — even if they're shuttered until they can be revived — but their surroundings will also entice you for a day trip, weekend getaway, or a longer stay. If you can't get enough history, vernacular architecture, and one-of-a-kind places, read on for unique trip inspiration.
Hudson-Athens Lighthouse, Athens, New York
Maintained by the Hudson-Athens Lighthouse Preservation Society since 1984, this unique mid-river lighthouse is one of only two of its kind still standing. Increasingly worrisome erosion has affected the base upon which the lighthouse sits, and the National Trust for Historic Preservation notes that it could be susceptible to collapse if nothing is done. The preservation society has sought proposals to help finance the necessary work.
The town of Athens itself is steeped in history, established in 1815 and boasting walkable streets lined with interesting brick buildings. During the warmer months, Riverfront Park comes alive with music on Friday nights during the Athens Summer Concert Series, and during the holidays, the quaint downtown embraces its past with the charming Victorian Stroll, highlighting some of its beautiful old homes. One truly unique blast from the past is The Stewart House, a clapboard marvel of a hotel with views of the river that is also home to the 1883 Tavern and the River Garden in the summer. Start the day off right with breakfast from The Athens Rooster.
Even more history abounds at the Thomas Cole National Historic Site, the home of the acclaimed landscape painter, which sits just four miles south of Athens at the edge of the town of Catskill. And just north of town, Hudson River Islands State Park is a fantastic spot for a picnic when it's open between May and October. It's free to access, but you need to boat or paddle in to reach it.
Casa Blanca Hotel, Idlewild, Michigan
First published in 1936, "The Negro Motorist Green Book" was a go-to guide for African American road trippers during the Jim Crow era of racial segregation in the U.S. For three decades, the guide included businesses that Black people could safely visit, including holiday destinations where they could relax and enjoy the outdoors. In Idlewild, Michigan, an inclusive resort destination blossomed in the early 20th century, known as "The Black Eden," and hundreds of Black-owned businesses, such as Hotel Casa Blanca, opened to meet demand.
Tucked amid a natural oasis, Hotel Casa Blanca was built in 1949 and served visitors until sometime after the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which put an end to segregation. Over time, as businesses began welcoming integrated clientele, the need for Black-only destinations waned, and eventually, this hotel — like many others around the nation — fell empty. Although it's been sitting quietly for decades, it remains a consequential historical place. And the community of Idlewild is still a Michigan gem for enjoying nature, from fishing and paddling on local lakes to hiking and experiencing a number of state parks.
Located in central-eastern Michigan, just about an hour's drive east of Ludington, Idlewild is a rural, relaxing, and inviting community. Visit the Idlewild Historic & Cultural Center to learn more about its unique story, then head to the pleasantly sandy Idlewild Beach for a bit of sun or a soak on its namesake lake. Just north of town, set up camp at the scenic Leverentz Lake State Forest Campground, or book a stay at D bar D Ranch in neighboring Chase, just east of town.
Cedar Key, Florida
An archipelago off the eastern coast of Florida, Cedar Key is a historic community with character in spades. It's a quaint Key West alternative full of wildlife-rich parks and historic charm, with wooden architecture and a weathered coastal vibe that feels both unique and homey. Unfortunately, Cedar Key made it onto the National Trust for Historic Preservation's 2025 list of endangered places due to the devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene, which washed out wooden structures and damaged local landmarks. In this region, known as Big Bend, storms can really batter local towns, and Cedar Key is no exception. Thankfully, reconstruction efforts are underway, and it's still a charming, relaxed, nature-centric place to visit, with tours and festivals year-round.
Unsurprisingly, one of the draws to Cedar Key is access to the water. Charter companies like Hook'n It nd J. Lowe's Guide Service offer planned fishing expeditions, or you can take a relaxing tour via a variety of modes of transport, including boat rides from Captain Doug's Tours or a golf cart tour from Living Cedar Key. Check into the historic Island Hotel, first founded in 1859. Alternatively, drop your bags at one of several vacation rentals for a self-catering stay.
The seafood, of course, is something visitors to Cedar Key shouldn't leave without sampling. A local treasure called Steamers Clam Bar & Grill, which used to sit on a pier on the funky Dock Street, was devastated by fire just days before Hurricane Helene arrived. Thankfully, it has reopened a new location in partnership with 2nd Street Cafe. Plan your visit for mid-October and take advantage of the annual Cedar Key Seafood Festival, which includes food, music, craft booths, and more.
Mystery Castle, Phoenix, Arizona
A unique home built by hand between 1934 and 1945 by the intrepid Boyce Luther Gulley, the so-called Mystery Castle just south of Phoenix, Arizona, is a true vernacular treasure. It was constructed without a plan and incorporates a lot of stone, wood, and found materials — a true work of folk art with an organic style and idiosyncratic flourishes everywhere you turn. Unfortunately, due to age and need for maintenance, plus neighborhood development nearby, the Mystery Castle faces an uncertain future. And while the attraction is closed to visitors entirely for tours for the foreseeable future, fortunately, there's plenty more to see and do here to make a quick stop to see it worthwhile.
The Mystery Castle sits on the northern edge of the South Mountain Park and Preserve, east of which is Guadalupe, a hidden gem that's one of Arizona's most affordable suburbs. The park is mountainous and criss-crossed by more than 100 miles of multi-use trails. Climb to Dobbins Lookout for spectacular views over the city, or Gila Valley Lookout for more mountain vistas.
If you're looking for a great place to make a basecamp for a few days' visit to Phoenix, Arizona Grand Resort & Spa sits right at the edge of the park and offers an all-inclusive experience, including golf and a huge fitness area, plus a waterpark complete with a lazy river and huge slides — perfect for the kids.
Estate Whim Museum, Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands
When Denmark colonized the Caribbean island of St. Croix, starting in the late 17th century, wealthy estate owners put enslaved people to work producing sugar and cotton for export. One such plantation, Estate Whim, encompasses 12 acres in Frederiksted, where a large house, mill, and laborers' quarters witnessed decades of change, including a major labor revolt in 1878. The U.S. purchased the property in 1932, and it was opened as a museum a little more than 20 years later.
Today, Estate Whim is a significant time capsule of a tumultuous period in history, where you can also learn about the heritage of the Crucians — the St. Croix cultural fusion of African, Caribbean, and European influences — in a range of decor and other artifacts. Included on the National Trust for Historic Preservation's endangered list in 2024 due to damage from Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the museum needs a bit of recovery work. But this important landmark is only one reason to visit this spectacular, beachy destination stretching almost 23 miles wide among the U.S. Virgin Islands.
St. Croix is a spectacular place to soak up the sun on numerous beaches, scuba dive, participate in festivals, and more. In addition to a unique rainforest bar called Mt. Pellier Domino Club, where tourists can drink beer with pigs, you can take a dip in the picturesque Annaly Bay Tide Pools, visit Point Udall — the easternmost point in the U.S. — or wander around the old Danish fort at Christiansted National Historic Site. And, with its tropical vibes, all-inclusive resorts are plentiful, such as Sand Castle on the Beach and The Buccaneer Resort. Alternatively, book a boutique stay at Company House Hotel in Christiansted, and don't miss an epic burger with a sea view at Shupe's on the Boardwalk.
Chinatown, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
When it comes to endangered buildings or places, sometimes the change is gradual, but other times a huge development stands poised to transform an area. That's what happens in city neighborhoods when highways are expanded or, in the case of Philadelphia, a new stadium is planned. And in this case, the construction of a new arena for the 76ers basketball team near the boundary of the city's storied Chinatown may change this area forever.
Brimming with a wide range of shops, restaurants, and landmarks, Philadelphia's vibrant Chinatown has been a cultural hub since its founding in 1871. Its historical sites are a must-visit in Philadelphia, but the neighborhood's unique feel is threatened by future development. It's a fight many Chinatowns around the country find themselves in, as they're often located in the heart of rapidly evolving downtown districts.
In Philadelphia, you'll definitely want to snap a photo of the iconic Friendship Gate, embellished with dragons and lots of color. Chinese restaurants abound, of course, but the presence of other Asian diasporas is felt here as well. A go-to for pho and lush curries is Vietnam Restaurant, which took home the James Beard Award in 2024. And the Lunar New Year celebrations are an extravaganza of traditional lion dances, great food, and two huge parades.
Historic Charleston, North Carolina
Charleston, North Carolina, has been at the forefront of some of America's most pivotal historical moments. It was founded by the British in 1670, originally known as Charles Town, and it grew to amass great wealth and influence as a center for trade. Many of its colonial-era neighborhoods are preserved with great care, so a scenic trolley tour through the historic district is a true treat. Proposed redevelopment near these neighborhoods is the reason this destination ended up on the National Trust for Historic Preservation's 2023 roundup of most endangered places.
Union Pier, adjacent to the historic city center, has been used for maritime purposes for more than 200 years, but it may eventually see a big overhaul, which could really change the look and feel of Charleston's renowned historic neighborhoods. The city's romantic waterfront promenade is lined with Southern mansions and sweet harbor breezes, and Charleston residents — and visitors — know that its heritage is one of its most defining traits. Walk along White Point and The Battery for beautiful views of the stately houses, harbor, and Fort Sumter. There are also numerous luxurious places to cozy up after a long day, such as The Charleston Place or the spectacular Wentworth Mansion.
Southern food is another thing Charleston is famous for, and options are virtually endless. Head to the waterfront for seafood and great grits from Fleet Landing, or dig into a barbecue Reuben or short ribs at Lewis Barbecue. And don't miss tucking into a hearty crab cake benedict or the house fried chicken sandwich at Poogan's Porch in the French Quarter.
Oregon Caves Chateau, Oregon Caves National Monument & Preserve, Oregon
A remarkable rustic lodge built in 1934, Oregon Caves Chateau made it to the National Trust for Historic Preservation's most endangered list in 2025 due to much-needed structural rehabilitation work. Things have been held up due to funding, but mitigation repairs and discussions about its future continue, and it has been closed since 2023.
Oregon Caves National Monument & Preserve, within which the lodge sits, is a worthy visit for its natural sights in the Siskiyou Mountains of southern Oregon. In 2024, it was designated an International Dark Sky Park, making it a perfect place for stargazing. And it's only a 45-minute drive from Cave Junction, the "gateway to the Oregon caves," with natural wonders and treehouse stays that really drive home the sylvan atmosphere of this unique place.
The national monument is known for its namesake caverns, which are endearingly known as the "Marble Halls of Oregon." Take a ranger-led tour of the caves, then set up camp at the first-come, first-served Cave Creek Campground, which features 17 wooded sites that truly immerse you in Oregon's lush Illinois Valley. The Illinois Valley Visitor Center in Cave Junction is a great first stop to make sure you don't waste a trip to the park only to find out that tours are sold out. And it's also an excellent idea to grab some snacks in town before heading out, as the Oregon Caves Chateau's fabulous 1930s-era diner, the only in-park dining option, is also unfortunately closed until further notice.
The Turtle, Niagara Falls, New York
The famed Niagara Falls straddles the border of the U.S. and Canada, so figuring out which side to see the falls from — and how! — can sometimes be a bit of a puzzle. Whether you don a poncho for a walk to Cave of the Winds, take a Maid of the Mist boat tour, or observe from a viewing platform along a trail, one thing's for sure: a zipline is quite possibly the most unique way to see Niagara Falls up-close and personal. If you need to fuel up first, grab a gourmet burger at Griffon Gastropub or nab a sweet treat from DiCamillo Bakery, which has been baking Italian specialties since 1920.
In the city of Niagara Falls, New York, a unique building known as The Turtle, designed by a Northern Arapaho architect named Dennis Sun Rhodes with an assist from a sculptor named Duffy Wilson, has a fascinating history. It's been vacant since 1995, prior to which it was home to the Native American Center for the Living Arts, but its exterior is still a unique treat in the meantime. The main part of the building, the "shell," consists of a broad dome, while adjacent spaces resemble feet, a tail, and an expressive head with eye-like windows.
For the history buffs, another must-stop is the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, which details stories of one of the northernmost points on enslaved people's journey to freedom in the 19th century. And just about 20 minutes' drive north, tour the 18th-century Old Fort Niagara.
Wilderness Battlefield Area, Orange County, Virginia
Heritage places don't always mean buildings; sometimes, an open field bears just as much history, and nothing could be truer of pivotal battlefield sites like those of the U.S. Civil War. The Battle of the Wilderness, which commenced in the morning of May 5, 1864, and continued for two days, marked something of a subtle paradigm shift in the war. Today, making up part of Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park in Virginia, the battlefield area is listed as endangered by the National Trust for Historic Preservation because rezoning and new developments threaten to eat away at parts of the preserved landscape.
Self-guided tours, which can be accessed on the official NPS App, are a great way to experience Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park. Nine driving and walking tours include stops around the Fredericksburg Battlefield and its cemetery, the Chatham plantation-turned-military headquarters, the Wilderness Battlefield, and more. And located about halfway between Richmond and Washington, D.C., the area is easy to reach.
In the city of Fredericksburg, which sits to the east of Wilderness, stop into the Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center, then visit the Washington Heritage Museums, a quintet of heritage sites including the Mary Washington House — the home of President George Washington's mother — Hugh Mercer Apothecary, Rising Sun Tavern, St. James' House, and the Mary Washington Monument.
Methodology
This list was compiled by starting with the National Trust for Historic Preservation's annual lists of the most endangered heritage sites in the U.S. from 2023, 2024, and 2025. In addition to consulting the trust's website, we researched additional historical context and information published by The Smithsonian Institution, NPS.gov, BlackPast.org, StCroixLandmarks.org, NatMus.dk, HALPS.org, MyMysteryCastle.com, TrolleyTours.com, NiagaraTurtle.org, NiagaraFallsStatePark.com, and The New York Times.
We also consulted local and regional tourism sites, including Michigan.org, CedarKey.org, VisitStCroix.com, TownofAthensNY.gov, Phoenix.gov, VisitPhilly.com, TravelOregon.com, and NiagaraFallsUSA.com. And to make sure we're sharing restaurants, attractions, and other experiences that visitors typically enjoy, we referred to TravelLemming.com and discussions on Reddit, plus destinations that are consistently highly rated on Google.