The Most Endangered Historic Places To Visit In America Offer Resorts, Rivers, And Rare Architecture

Every year, beloved and historic places around the United States weather the effects of natural disasters, development, or simply time and neglect. Hurricanes, such as Helene in 2024 or Harvey in 2017, cause damage that can take years to recover from. That's why, every year, the National Trust for Historic Preservation lists 11 of the most endangered places around the nation.

Since it began the tradition in 1988, the organization has compiled more than 350 properties — all of which play significant roles in U.S. history — that are under threat. Whether it's an artistically constructed home in the desert, such as the Mystery Castle in Phoenix, or a network of fields in Virginia where pivotal Civil War battles happened, every place on the list represents unique insight into the country's past. past. And many of them, thankfully, also sit in or near many more places that are fantastic to visit!

The 10 unique destinations listed below, which have been compiled from the National Trust for Historic Preservation's lists published between 2023 and 2025, include a wide array of different properties all around the country. From the charming Cedar Key, Florida, to a rustic lodge in a unique geological park in Oregon, all of these places are worth at least a quick visit — even if they're shuttered until they can be revived — but their surroundings will also entice you for a day trip, weekend getaway, or a longer stay. If you can't get enough history, vernacular architecture, and one-of-a-kind places, read on for unique trip inspiration.