This Small California Airport Has An Award-Winning Restaurant And Runway Observation Deck
Having lived in Santa Cruz, California, the city where surfing first came to the U.S., for over 10 years, I nearly always flew in and out of San José Mineta International Airport (SJC), about 45 minutes away. But one airport I completely overlooked was Monterey Regional Airport, which sits at the southern end of Monterey Bay. Don't make the same mistake I did: While it's smaller than SJC and San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Monterey Regional offers so many other conveniences that distinguish it from other transit hubs. Smaller crowds (and therefore faster TSA lines), easier parking, a renowned and popular restaurant, and an open-air observation deck are all part of the experience here.
Several major airlines fly in and out of Monterey: Alaska, Allegiant, American, and United, along with JSX, a public charter carrier. It offers direct year-round flights to Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle. Chicago service starts in May 2026, and travelers can also take advantage of seasonal service to Burbank and Orange County. You can walk directly from both the short and long-term parking lots to the terminal, no waiting for a shuttle. It's $18 a day for long-term parking, which isn't cheap, but it's less than parking at SJC and SFO.
It's the ideal airport if you're planning to visit Monterey's world-class aquarium and iconic beaches. It's also a good spot if you're planning a road trip through Big Sur; you can reach the iconic Highway 1 along the cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean in less than 30 minutes.
Monterey Regional Airport's best restaurant
Monterey Regional Airport is small, so it doesn't have a lot of dining options; San Francisco International Airport definitely wins when it comes to food. However, you won't be left hungry. Woody's at the Airport is helmed by Chef Tim Wood, who received the distinction of being named the best chef in Monterey County by Monterey County NOW, and Woody's at the Airport has received the title of USA Today's Reader's Choice Best Airport Sit-Down Restaurant multiple times.
"We gear our food towards what people want to eat," Chef Wood told KQED Food, "whether they're on the fly, no pun intended, or whether they want to sit and have a really nice meal." It's before security, so along with hungry travelers, Chef Wood said that locals also come in to eat, some daily.
The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with a menu featuring "locally sourced, Monterey-based, American-style food," as Wood describes it. It's known for sand dabs and prime rib at dinner as well as its beet salad, which is sourced entirely from Central California. I'm personally a fan of the ranch burger and the breakfast burrito, which is huge. There's also a full bar, and the drinks menu features some fun cocktails, like the "Preparing For Takeoff" with vodka, gin, Lillet Blanc, and lime. You don't have to pay to park to eat here; you can get short-term parking validated for a 2-hour stay if you spend $15 or more.
Monterey Regional's observation deck
Woody's is right next to the observation deck at Monterey Regional Airport that overlooks a part of the runway. This open-air deck is open for everyone, whether or not you have a flight. You can watch flights taking off and taxiing in; it's a must-visit destination for plane spotters. Plus, as a commercial airport, Monterey Regional is a popular spot for private planes. The airport is usually pretty relaxed and uncrowded, but it can get especially busy in the ramp-up to major events like Monterey Car Week in August, when you can see lots of private jets coming in and out.
The airport also features seasonal exhibits about the area on the second floor. There was an exhibit on Monterey-area filming locations, as the region has long been used as a backdrop for Hollywood productions, and the latest 2026 exhibit is on the unique science illustration program at California State University, Monterey Bay. It's always fun to walk through and learn something new.
Change may be coming soon to this regional airport. Building has begun on a new passenger terminal that's slated to be operational in 2027. And while I've fallen in love with the airport, not everyone in the area has: Monterey Regional Airport has caused some controversy in recent years, with some residents complaining about the noise levels.