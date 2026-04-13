This Small California Airport Has An Award-Winning Restaurant And Runway Observation Deck

Having lived in Santa Cruz, California, the city where surfing first came to the U.S., for over 10 years, I nearly always flew in and out of San José Mineta International Airport (SJC), about 45 minutes away. But one airport I completely overlooked was Monterey Regional Airport, which sits at the southern end of Monterey Bay. Don't make the same mistake I did: While it's smaller than SJC and San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Monterey Regional offers so many other conveniences that distinguish it from other transit hubs. Smaller crowds (and therefore faster TSA lines), easier parking, a renowned and popular restaurant, and an open-air observation deck are all part of the experience here.

Several major airlines fly in and out of Monterey: Alaska, Allegiant, American, and United, along with JSX, a public charter carrier. It offers direct year-round flights to Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle. Chicago service starts in May 2026, and travelers can also take advantage of seasonal service to Burbank and Orange County. You can walk directly from both the short and long-term parking lots to the terminal, no waiting for a shuttle. It's $18 a day for long-term parking, which isn't cheap, but it's less than parking at SJC and SFO.

It's the ideal airport if you're planning to visit Monterey's world-class aquarium and iconic beaches. It's also a good spot if you're planning a road trip through Big Sur; you can reach the iconic Highway 1 along the cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean in less than 30 minutes.