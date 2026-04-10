Pennsylvania's 5 Best Antique Shops To Visit In Pittsburgh, According To Reviews

With a 42,000-square-foot showroom stocked with 20,000 items from over 35 independent vendors, Artifacts has the variety and large stock of a flea market but with a focus on fine furniture, artwork, and home décor. While they sell new pieces and contemporary designs, as well, their stock consistently features unique antique items, from Turkish rugs to circus posters to elaborately carved antique desks, armoires, and sideboards. A selection of their current stock is available to view on their website, but you'll find plenty more pieces in-store.

Artifacts is in Pittsburgh's West End neighborhood, just a five-minute drive from the stunning skyline views of the West End Overlook. Even if you're not currently in the market for antiques, it's worth stopping in to look around because its reputation as a "museum with a price tag" is well-earned. As one Tripadvisor reviewer said, "It's a great place to visit and see unique items; it was more like a museum of things I would never normally see in any other antique place." The owners are also consistently praised for being kind and helpful. "Owner is the nicest guy ever and has so many awesome stories," said another Tripadvisor reviewer, adding, "It's the kind of place to do multiple laps in because you'll see something new each pass through. Be sure to look up, down, and all around. There is awesomeness everywhere." That being said, this might not be the shop to hit if you're looking for a bargain. The pieces on sale here are high-end and one-of-a-kind, and the price tags reflect this.