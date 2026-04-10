Pennsylvania's 5 Best Antique Shops To Visit In Pittsburgh, According To Reviews
Pittsburgh is an old city with a storied history. Founded in 1758, it was a launching point for explorers and settlers headed west in the early 1800s, growing into an industrial powerhouse through the 19th century. It was home to some of the world's richest people at the turn of the 20th century, when steel magnates like Andrew Carnegie and Henry Clay Frick lived alongside entrepreneurs like H.J. Heinz and financiers like Andrew Mellon. That same era saw immigrants flock to Pittsburgh from all over the world to work in the city's steel mills and factories. This history didn't just shape the culture of the modern city; the furniture, art, and everyday items left behind by the people of Pittsburgh's past also give the city a varied stock of antiques and collectibles.
There are over 50 antique shops scattered throughout the Pittsburgh area, ranging from small boutiques with highly curated collections to sprawling multi-vendor markets where you can spend hours checking out all of the unique items on display. If you're looking for the best places in Pittsburgh to buy antiques, the five spots below consistently get high marks from shoppers and are ideal places to search for your next one-of-a-kind treasure.
Artifacts
With a 42,000-square-foot showroom stocked with 20,000 items from over 35 independent vendors, Artifacts has the variety and large stock of a flea market but with a focus on fine furniture, artwork, and home décor. While they sell new pieces and contemporary designs, as well, their stock consistently features unique antique items, from Turkish rugs to circus posters to elaborately carved antique desks, armoires, and sideboards. A selection of their current stock is available to view on their website, but you'll find plenty more pieces in-store.
Artifacts is in Pittsburgh's West End neighborhood, just a five-minute drive from the stunning skyline views of the West End Overlook. Even if you're not currently in the market for antiques, it's worth stopping in to look around because its reputation as a "museum with a price tag" is well-earned. As one Tripadvisor reviewer said, "It's a great place to visit and see unique items; it was more like a museum of things I would never normally see in any other antique place." The owners are also consistently praised for being kind and helpful. "Owner is the nicest guy ever and has so many awesome stories," said another Tripadvisor reviewer, adding, "It's the kind of place to do multiple laps in because you'll see something new each pass through. Be sure to look up, down, and all around. There is awesomeness everywhere." That being said, this might not be the shop to hit if you're looking for a bargain. The pieces on sale here are high-end and one-of-a-kind, and the price tags reflect this.
McDonough's Antiques
Lawrenceville is a trendy neighborhood of hip cafes and quirky shops, but not everything on Butler Street is shiny and modern. Hidden next door to Espresso A Mano, one of the best coffee shops in Pittsburgh, is McDonough's Antiques who first opened its doors in 1991. Pittsburgh Magazine described its collection as a "rustic gold mine" that goes beyond the furniture and décor you'll find at most stores, also including things like historic books and old license plates. Best of all for bargain hunters, McDonough's has a reputation for reasonable prices, with one Google reviewer saying, "Prices are by far the fairest I've seen in the area. Especially for the quality of some of the items he has."
McDonough's Antiques has a large stock, and that's both a pro and a con for shoppers. On the plus side, that wide selection means the odds are high you'll find what you're looking for. Another Google reviewer described it as "packed floor to ceiling with neat finds," a sentiment echoed by a Yelp reviewer, who said, "Wow on this antique store...This isn't some fancy schmancy overpriced 'we have 3 things' kind of place. This is filled with the real stuff, and I mean filled." The flip side of this is that there isn't much space in the shop to move around, and some shoppers complained that the store feels cramped and hard to navigate. If you're looking for something specific and are overwhelmed by the variety, you can ask the owner, and he'll point you in the right direction.
Kozloff & Meaders
The walkable neighborhood of Shadyside is known as a shopping hub, so it's no surprise that the area is home to a top-rated antique store. Kozloff & Meaders is a few blocks off of the main Walnut Street drag, tucked away on Ellsworth Avenue. That off-the-beaten-path location makes it a true hidden gem for antique shoppers, who will find a wide variety of old treasures.
Owners David Kozloff and Mark Meaders started dealing antiques in the 1970s and have run their Shadyside shop for about 40 years. That long experience shines through in how they curate their collection and serve their customers. As one Google reviewer said, "If you are looking for high-end antiques, this is the place. Staff is very knowledgeable in all facets of antiquities." Kozloff & Meaders is best known as a spot to find rare, one-of-a-kind jewelry. One Yelp reviewer has been buying jewelry here for years and praised the store, saying, "They have the most beautiful and unique pieces I have ever seen. The prices are fantastic for the size and quality of diamonds you get."
Jewelry isn't the only thing you'll find here, either. The showroom has a varied collection of furniture, art, hand-blown glass, and décor like antique light fixtures, dating back as far as the late 18th century. It doesn't only have high-end pieces, either. The store's collection also includes costume jewelry, prints, and other pieces at more affordable price points, so there's something here for every budget.
Miller's Crossing Fleatique
If you're looking for a true flea market-style shopping experience with multiple vendors each selling unique items, Miller's Crossing Fleatique delivers. There are more than 100 vendors represented in this sprawling shop in the South Hills neighborhood of Beechwood, which is also home to America's steepest street if you're looking for other sites to see in the area.
The variety of things you'll find at Miller's Crossing Fleatique is its main draw. As one Yelp reviewer claimed, "So many booths with unique items! Definitely something for everyone here." Not all of those items are antiques. Some of the vendors sell collectibles like Legos, records, and comic books, and you'll also find oddities like mounted insects in the mix. It's the kind of place that you can browse for hours, but while some might find the sheer quantity of things on sale overwhelming, it's also well-organized, clean, and easy to navigate if you're looking for something specific. You can also find some great deals. One visitor noted in a Google review that "The vendors always have such interesting finds, and the ladies up front are always so kind and welcoming."
Antique Mall at Ohio River
Another local favorite for multi-vendor antique shopping, Antique Mall at Ohio River is a great place to find all things vintage and nostalgic. While it does sell furniture, the focus is less on large antiques and more on decor and home goods like antique glassware and lamps. It also sells other old-school items like vintage clothes, collectible toys, and retro signs. A Yelp shopper said that it has "a ton of really cool and unique items, kind of like a kitschy museum of sorts." That collection is well-organized, too. Another Google review claimed, "The Ohio River Antique Mall has such a great variety of booths. All of them were so specially curated and easy to look around. I found so many gems and can't wait to come back when I'm visiting the area!"
Antique Mall at Ohio River is about a 15-minute drive north of downtown, between North Side attractions like the Mexican War Streets and the friendly, walkable riverfront borough of Ben Avon. While it's very easy to get to, right off of PA-65 (also called Ohio River Boulevard), parking can be a bit tricky.
Methodology
I chose the shops to feature on this list primarily based on customer reviews. To start, I compiled a list of currently open antique stores in the city, then ranked them by their average star rating across Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp. Once I'd curated my list to the highest-rated spots, I dug deeper to find those praised for consistently offering a wide selection of high-quality items. This gave me the top five antique stores in Pittsburgh that are worth a visit for shoppers.